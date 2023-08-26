Pros and Cons of Taking Kids Out of School for Vacation

Family vacations are an excellent way for your family to escape their routine and reconnect. However, it can be challenging to schedule a family trip when everyone has conflicting schedules. Sometimes, when your child's school schedule doesn’t match your work schedule, you may consider taking kids out of school for vacation.

Pros

Some parents are uncomfortable allowing their kids to miss school to take them on vacation. However, there can be many benefits to traveling during the school year.

Experiences

Traveling can expose your children to new cultures, history and opportunities to teach them about the world. Kids also learn to be adaptable and flexible when traveling. Children are pushed outside of their routine, allowing them to build a stronger sense of self.

Lower Cost

Traveling during the school year can be drastically less expensive than traveling during typical school holidays. It is costly to travel with a family, so saving money is essential. Even using credit card points, frequent flyer miles, and other discounts, you can save more money if you travel during the school year.

Fewer Crowds

Because so many families travel during spring and summer break, the most popular destinations will be at their highest capacity of the year. Traveling during “off seasons” will allow you to enjoy your destination with fewer crowds. With fewer crowds, you can often do more and experience more for your money.

Family Bonding

Your daily life can be chaotic, so taking a break from the chaos is essential to enjoy your family. Your kids are only little for a few years; enjoy your time with them. Taking a vacation is a simple way for every family member to unwind and take a break from daily responsibilities.

Cons

Taking your kids out of school to go on a family vacation doesn’t seem like a problem, but you might be surprised by the reaction of your educators. Missing a few days of school can result in kids falling behind or having to make up work.

Missing Instruction

Undoubtedly your child will miss instruction, classwork, and possibly a quiz during your trip. You should avoid missing any critical exams or project deadlines. Some children may need help keeping up with the demands of their school work if they miss too much class instruction.

Extra Work

Your child may have to make up their assignment from their absence which can result in more work. Ensure your child understands that even though they miss school, they must spend extra time doing makeup work.

Push Back From School Administration

Schools typically don’t want your student to miss school if possible. Having children absent and needing additional instruction to catch up can disrupt the classroom. While travel can be very educational, it may only sometimes align with the goals of your school's academic plan.

Things To Consider Before Taking Kids Out of School for Vacation

School Policy

Make sure you are aware of your school district’s policy on absences. Laws vary by state, so take the time to look up the policy and procedures for kids missing school. Understand the consequences for your child possibly having multiple unexcused absences.

Timing

Makes sure you plan your trips around essential school events. Review your school calendar to ensure that your child isn't going to miss crucial tests or other events. Sometimes you can plan your trip around teacher workdays to ensure your child isn't missing too many days. Being thoughtful about planning your trip will make it easier for your child and their teacher.

Frequency

Taking your child out of school for a few days during the school year is manageable; however, missing multiple weeks can negatively affect the child's education. It’s best to avoid taking lengthy trips and take extended vacations during school breaks.

Child’s Grade in School

It’s more straightforward for younger students to miss a few school days than older students. The pace of learning is faster in secondary schools, so missing a day or two can make it hard to keep up with assignments.

Child’s Ability

Some children perform better in school than others. It can be challenging for a child with a learning disability to keep up with regular school work, much less additional work from absences. Consider your child’s ability to handle the pressure of missing several school days.

Informing Administrators

Talk to your child’s principal and teacher to inform them of your travels beforehand. Giving everyone a heads-up about your child’s absence will allow them to prepare appropriately for any makeup work needed.

If you take your children out of school for travel, you may receive judgment from other parents. However, decide what works best for your family after weighing the pros and cons. Enjoy every moment of travel with your family.