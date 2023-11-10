Tax Brackets To Adjust 5.4 Percent for 2024, Incentive Offered To Be More Generous

The IRS is adjusting tax brackets upwards by 5.4 percent for 2024, considering the continuing effects of inflation after this year’s historically significant adjustment.

Taxpayers will file their 2024 returns by April 15, 2025.

In 2024, the first $11,600 of taxable income will fall into the 10% tax bracket, meaning $600 of additional income will be taxed at 10% instead of 12% in this tax year.

The IRS said the standard deduction will also increase 5.4% in 2024.

The standard deduction for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately will be $14,600,

Heads of households will have a standard deduction of $21,900, an increase of $1,100.

For tax year 2024, the top tax rate remains 37% for single taxpayers with incomes greater than $609,350 ($731,200 for married couples filing jointly). In addition, the following rates will also go into place:

35% for incomes over $243,725 ($487,450 for married couples filing jointly)

32% for incomes over $191,950 ($383,900 for married couples filing jointly)

24% for incomes over $100,525 ($201,050 for married couples filing jointly)

22% for incomes over $47,150 ($94,300 for married couples filing jointly)

12% for incomes over $11,600 ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly)

The lowest tax rate for 2024 will be 10 percent for single filers not making more than $11,600 and not over $23,200 for married couples filing jointly.

The IRS is also raising limits for accounts that help taxpayers pay for health-care expenses. Flexible spending accounts, which put pre-tax dollars into a fund to cover short-term health-care costs, will have a limit of $3,200 in 2024, up from $3,050.

The IRS previously announced the new limits for health savings accounts, or HSAs, geared toward workers with high-deductible healthcare plans. These will have a 2024 contribution limit of $4,150 for single taxpayers, an increase of 7.8%, while the contribution limit for families will increase to $8,300, or a 7.1% increase from the current year.

Many workers have a little more money this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages and salaries increased 4.7 percent for the 12 months ending in June 2023,

Taxpayers can also be a little more generous in 2024.

$18,000 of gifts to any person are excluded from tax, up from $17,000. The exclusion is increased to $185,000 from $175,000 for contributions to spouses who are not citizens of the United States.