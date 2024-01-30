24 Infamous Tax Evasion Cases That Prove Nobody Is Above the IRS

Accounting and taxes tend to be the driest of dry subjects. However, toss in some celebrity scandal, and suddenly, it's a different story. There's something fascinating about seeing the rich and famous caught in the crosshairs of tax evasion. It's a reminder that even those who seem to have it all can stumble into financial trouble. Sure, sometimes it's not directly the celebrity's fault but that of their financial advisors, yet we can't help but cast a critical eye on the stars themselves. Let's not forget that being chased down by the IRS for tax evasion isn't just a juicy headline. For some, it's a life-altering nightmare.

1. Al Capone (1931)

Al Capone is one of the best-known gangsters from the 1920s. He probably committed numerous crimes involving drugs, prostitution, bootlegged liquor during Prohibition, and murder. Unfortunately, the law couldn't catch him — until he evaded his taxes. In 1931, he was sentenced to serve 11 years behind bars for tax evasion. He died in 1947 at the age of 48.

2. Leona Helmsley (1989)

“Only the little people pay taxes,” Helmsley famously quipped. Well, the IRS thought otherwise. The real estate tycoon, nicknamed “The Queen of Mean,” was sentenced in 1989 to four years in prison, 750 hours of community service (let's hope she had to serve it with the “little people”), and received a fine of $7.1 million for tax fraud.

3. Nicolas Cage (2009)

If you ever tour New Orleans' St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, guides will point out Nic Cage's pyramid-shaped tomb and tell you that it's the only thing the tax office can't seize. The IRS levied several of Cage's properties in New Orleans and worldwide to satisfy his outstanding tax debt. He owed $6.3 million to the feds in property tax. He says he managed to pay it off by taking any film role, including very low-budget flicks.

4. Willie Nelson (1990)

Country music is all about life's woes, and Willie Nelson's album, The IRS Tapes: Who Will Buy My Memories?, is no exception. It was based on Nelson's trouble with the tax office, which hit him with a bill for $16.7 million in unpaid back taxes. He managed to pay it all back by 1993, partly due to help from fans buying his memorabilia.

5. Chuck Berry (1979)

Iconic 1950s rocker Chuck Berry was a giant influence in the music world. However, in 1979, he was found guilty of tax evasion to the tune of $200,000. He was sentenced to four months in prison and 1,000 hours of community service, which he reportedly served by doing benefit concerts in the early 80s.

6. Sophia Loren (1982)

The Italian film siren was a popular actress in the 60s. Her films included El Cid (1961) with Charlton Heston and It Started in Naples (1960) with Clark Gable. When Italy charged her with tax evasion, the star flew back to Naples to face the music. She spent 17 days of a 30-day sentence behind bars.

7. Heidi Fleiss (1995)

A madam to the rich and famous, Fleiss was found guilty of attempting to hide the amount of income she was getting. While she was arrested for multiple crimes, her tax evasion trial started in June 1995. She was sentenced to 37 months in federal custody.

8. Dolce & Gabbana (2013)

The Italian government accused these owners of high-end fashion brands of tax evasion totaling $2 billion euros over 10 years ago. The claim was that they'd been putting money in a shell company to disguise the actual amount they were earning. While they were initially found guilty, an appeal overturned the conviction.

9. John Gotti (1992)

This underworld figure was nicknamed “The Teflon Don” for his ability to slip out of being convicted of anything. This all changed, however, when he was caught for tax evasion. That was the smaller crime he was nabbed for, however. He also received a life sentence without parole for murder, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

10. Dennis Kozlowski (2002)

Once the chief executive of Tyco International, Kozlowski faced tax evasion charges in 2002. Authorities claimed that he dealt with art galleries and others to avoid paying sales taxes on acquisitions of various artworks, including Monet and Renoir. They say he failed to pay over $1 million in taxes. He ended up paying $21.2 million to avoid prosecution.

11. Wesley Snipes (2008)

Authorities claimed that Snipes deliberately did not file taxes in 2008. According to USA Today, Snipes claimed that he didn't have to pay because the IRS was an illegitimate government agency and that he was a non-resident alien. He was sentenced to three years in prison but only served 28 months.

12. Walter Anderson (2006)

While you may not have heard of this telecommunications tycoon, he certainly didn't fly under the IRS radar. In what is claimed to be the largest tax fraud case to date, Anderson set up various offshore companies and false names to hide money. When he went to trial, he apparently owed $200 million in taxes. When he plead guilty, he was told to pay $400 million.

13. Paul Manafort (2018)

Manafort was a Republican Party campaign consultant and chaired the Trump presidential campaign for several months in 2016. After a probe into possible Russian interference, he was charged with money laundering and witness tampering. As a result, he was ordered to pay $6 to $25 million.

14. The Trump Organization (2023)

The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million in January 2023 for a 15-year tax fraud scheme with its subsidiaries, Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. It was convicted on 17 conspiracy and tax fraud charges.

15. Richard Hatch (2006)

If you're a fan of the reality show Survivor, you may remember contestant and winner Richard Hatch from 2000. Unfortunately, he failed to pay taxes on his $1 million winnings and other income and filed a false tax return that didn't show his winnings.

16. Boris Becker (2002)

The Wimbledon championship tennis player rose to fame in the 80s for numerous court wins. However, one court where he didn't win was when Germany accused him of evading taxes in 2002. He was fined 300,000 euros — about $325,000 — and given a two-year suspended jail sentence. He declared bankruptcy in 2017.

17. Lil Wayne (2014)

While a quick Google search reveals Lil Wayne has a net worth of $170 million, he has told fans he doesn't have anything like that much money. However, the IRS threatened to seize his Miami mansion after he failed to pay $7.7 million in taxes back in 2014. In 2017, he publicly thanked fellow rapper Jay-Z for providing help with his ordeal.

18. Paul Daugerdas (2013)

Paul Daugerdas, a former law partner, attempted to overturn $535.7 million in fines but was rejected by the Court of Appeals. He was convicted in 2013 for his role in a tax fraud scheme at Jenkens & Gilchrist, and his actions reportedly cost the U.S. over $1.63 billion in taxes.

19. Lauryn Hill (2012)

The Grammy Award winner was accused of earning over $2 million and not reporting it. Even though she paid back the $970,000 owed, the singer and mother of six still served a three-month sentence that was reduced from an initial two years.

20. Joe Francis (2009)

The founder of an adult entertainment franchise, Joe Francis was indicted in 2007. He was accused of two counts of tax evasion. He falsely claimed $20 million in deductions on his corporate tax returns in the early 2000s.

21. Marc Anthony (2007)

Salsa dancer and former partner of Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony was caught owing $2.5 million in back taxes and fines in 2007. Anthony was reportedly shocked at the charges, saying he relied on his accountant to file his taxes. While the dancer was not personally charged, his accountant, manager, and companies were.

22. Lindsay Lohan (2012)

When the Scream 5 star received a bill from the IRS, costar Charlie Sheen handed over $100,000 to help her. Despite this, the bill remained unpaid, and the IRS seized the star's bank accounts over unpaid taxes to the tune of $230,000.

23. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (2017)

Despite hundreds of millions in earnings from his fights, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. faced a $22 million tax lien from the IRS for unpaid taxes in 2017. He even asked for a short-term payment plan to pay it back, but the IRS felt that the boxer had sufficient financial assets to pay it back quicker than that.

24. Ja Rule (2011)

The Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule pleaded guilty in 2011 to failure to pay taxes. He faced a one-year jail sentence and was ordered to pay $1.1 million in back taxes and fines. The musician is no stranger to jail, having spent some time behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in 2007.