Here’s How Federal Tax Incentives Are Driving The Auto Industry’s EV Revolution

Few pieces of legislation have impacted the American economy, like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law in August of 2022. It was designed to have far-reaching consequences on the US economy to stimulate economic growth in “various sectors.”

The sector that arguably will be affected the most by this is the automotive industry. Why? Because the IRA is doing a lot to jumpstart the electric vehicle (EV) revolution that’s currently taking the auto industry by storm.

How The IRA Is Spurring The Electric Vehicle Revolution.

For starters, the IRA has put forth both consumer and production tax credits to facilitate stateside lithium production, fueling growth in a sector that would otherwise not have been seen.

Geopolitically, this sets up the US to become one of the leaders in the search for the minerals critical in producing lithium-ion batteries. If the majority of the world’s transportation is going to be required to be EVs in the coming decade, then being one of the leaders in the search and production of the components necessary to make the lithium-ion batteries these vehicles will run on is a political power move if there ever was one.

Couple this with the massive investments (and unprecedented tax incentives) that many states and automakers are putting into building EV battery factories around the US, and you start to get an idea of how huge these moves are.

And literally, making EVs go is at the heart of it.

To add some more context – the budget for lithium exploration in the US almost doubled between 2021 and the end of 2022. So, the IRA’s impact was felt very quickly. Unsurprisingly, lithium pieces also saw a massive bump after the IRA was signed into law in late 2022.

Now, while overall EV adoption rates in the US are leaving something to be desired – they are still increasing, according to estimates. For example, by the end of this calendar year, EV and plug-in electric hybrid sales are expected to increase by over 50 percent from last year. (Though the total number of alternative fuel vehicles sold will still be less than 1.5 million. Does anyone want to guess how many sales will be from California alone?)

That said, those estimates are significantly higher than before the IRA was signed into law. Over 4.6 million fully electric vehicles are now expected to be sold by the end of this decade; the previous estimate was around 2 million.

This Is Going To Require a Lot of Power, Though.

Anyone paying attention to all the estimates surrounding the automotive industry's EV revolution has got to wonder if we can generate enough electricity to power all these new EVs.

Well, not currently.

It means that a lot of money will have to be spent on upgrading power grids nationwide. Otherwise, these “vast” charging networks that all these auto manufacturers plan to build across North America won’t fuel consumers' EVs – they’ll fuel a collective anger over switching to modes of transportation that our infrastructure wasn’t ready to support.