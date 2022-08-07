Taylor Lautner is best known for his role in the Twilight series, and for good reason. While his career has continued to progress, Twilight still accounts for a huge chunk of his net worth.

At Age 30, Taylor Lautner's Net Worth is Shocking

Name Taylor Lautner Net Worth $40 Million Salary $200 Thousand Per Episode Source of Income Actor Country American Last Upated 2022

Taylor Lautner is an American actor, model, voice actor, and martial artist. Taylor Lautner's net worth is $40 Million, with the vast majority coming from the Twilight franchise.

Taylor Lautner began his acting career as a child artist in the late 90s. After moving to Los Angeles, he played several small roles in television and commercials. Then in 2001, he appeared in the television movie Shadow Fury.

He later appeared in The Bernie Mac Show, My Wife and Kids, and Summerland. Taylor also starred in Grown Ups 2 and Tracers, released in 2013 and 2015. Taylor was also cast as Willy Harrington in 2010's Valentine's Day, where he played Taylor Swift‘s love role.

Taylor is best known for his role as Jacob Black in the movie Twilight and appeared in 2009 and 2010 in The Twilight Saga: New Moon and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, the second and third films of the Twilight series. He joined the cast of the TV series Cuckoo in 2014. In addition, Taylor booked a recurring role in the 2016 TV series Scream Queens.

He won the Teen Choice Award for Best Breakthrough Performance-Male for Twilight in 2009. Taylor was named in The 50 Sexiest Men of 2010 by Glamor Magazine. Taylor was ranked fourth on People magazine's ‘Most Amazing Body' list.

Twilight Salary and Earnings

Lautner made a $1 million salary for the original Twilight. His earnings increased from there, making $4 million for the second installment and $7.5 million for the third.

For Breaking Dawn, he earned $12.5 million each for Part 1 and Part 2. In addition he received a 2.5% cut of the profits of the third movie, which brought in another $7.5 million.

All told, Taylor made a staggering $45 million from the Twilight franchise.

Taylor Lautner Net Worth Growth

Name Taylor Lautner Net Worth 2022 $40 Million Net Worth 2021 $39 Million Net Worth 2020 $37 Million Net Worth 2019 $36 Million Net Worth 2018 $35 Million Net Worth 2017 $34 Million

Taylor Lautner Wiki

Real Name Taylor Daniel Lautner Nick Name Tay, Diggins Profession Actor, Voiceover Artist, Model Date of Birth February 11, 1992 Age 30 years old Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Nationality American Parents Name Father – Daniel Lautner

Mother – Deborah Lautner Siblings Makena Lautner Wife Taylor Dome (2018-Present) Children None School Valencia High School College Grand Valley State University Education Qualification Gradaute

How Old Is Taylor Lautner?

Taylor Lautner was born on February 11, 1992. Taylor Lautner is 30 years old.

Taylor Lautner Biography

Taylor Lautner was born on 11 February 1992 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. Taylor Lautner is an American actor. Taylor has been active in karate since 2006 and has competed in various national competitions.

Lautner was educated at Valencia High School. Lautner graduated from the California High School Proficiency Test in 2008. Finally, he got his GED at the age of 16 (in 2008). Now, Taylor takes online classes at a local community college.

Taylor is best known for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga. Lautner began his career as a child actor, then matured into an adult role and gained widespread recognition for his role as Jacob in the Twilight film franchise.

Taylor Lautner has created a significant media buzz and has been named one of the “Most Beautiful People” by various publications. In addition, he was once the highest-earning teenage actor in Hollywood.

Taylor has also been cast in other movies and shows, which include Valentine’s Day, Scream Queens, My Own Worst Enemy, Cuckoo, Abduction, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Danny Phantom, and The Adventures of Sharkboy, Grown Ups 2, Lavagirl in 3-D, and Run the Tide.

Who Is Taylor Lautner's Wife?

Taylor Lautner started dating Marie Avgeropoulos in June 2013. Marie Avgeropoulos is a Canadian actress and model. The couple separated later in 2014. In 2016, Taylor Lautner started dating actress Billie Catherine Lourd. They called it quits in July 2017.

Taylor Lautner started dating nursing student Taylor Dome in 2018. They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2018 in a Halloween post. They got engaged on November 11, 2021.

What Is The Height Of Taylor Lautner?

Name Taylor Lautner Height 5 ft 8½ in Weight 163 pounds Body Type Type Skin color Fair Hair Type Straight Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black

Fun Facts About Taylor Lautner

He has appeared in all the Twilight movies. Taylor Lautner began his acting career as a child actor. At the age of 6, he started learning karate, and at the age of 8, he got a black belt. In 2010, he was named the highest-earning teen actor in Hollywood. In 2010, he was ranked fourth in People's Magazine's “Most Amazing Bodies.”

Favorite Things

Favorite Food – Chinese, Mexican, Steak Favorite TV Programs – UFC, The Apprentice (2004-), American Idol (2002-) Favorite Bands – Nickelback, Black Eyed Peas, Rocket Summer Favorite Movies – Braveheart (1995), Iron Man (2008), The Bourne Series (2002, 2004, 2007, 2012), Gladiator (2000) Favorite Actors – Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon Favorite Places – Michigan, Sydney Favorite Colors – Blue, Black Favorite Sport – Football Favorite Accessories – Ball Caps, Vans Shoes

Taylor Lautner Movies

2022 Home Team as Coach Troy Lambert 2016 Run the Tide as Reymund Hightower 2015 The Ridiculous 6 as Lil' Pete 2015 Tracers as Cam 2010 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse as Jacob Black 2010 Valentine's Day as Willy Harrington 2009 The Twilight Saga: New Moon as Jacob Black 2008 Twilight as Jacob Black 2006 He's a Bully, Charlie Brown as Bully (voice) 2005 Cheaper by the Dozen 2 as Eliot Murtaugh 2005 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl as Sharkboy 2001 Shadow Fury as Kismet (Child)

Tv Series

2016 Chelsea (1 episode) as Self 2015 Scream Queens (10 episodes) as Dr. Cassidy Cascade 2012 Cuckoo (20 episodes) as Dale Jr. 2010 Conan (1 episode) as Self 2009 The Jay Leno Show (1 episode) as Self 2008 My Own Worst Enemy (7 episodes) as Jack Spivey 2003 Duck Dodgers (1 episode) 2002 U-Pick Live (1 episode) 2001 The Bernie Mac Show (2 episodes) as Aaron 1999 Teen Choice Awards (2 episodes) as Self

