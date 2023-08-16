1989 (Taylor’s Version) News Sends Taylor Swift’s Popularity Through the Roof

During the final stop of the U.S. leg of her “Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift made a subtle costume change that set the internet rumor mill on fire. Between the date, August 9, and the introduction of a new blue dress, there were too many signs that something big was coming.

Fans weren't wrong. On the night of August 9, Swift put on a light blue dress and announced 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be coming this October.

“Untouchable” Social Media Gains

Right after announcing her plans to reclaim her fifth studio album, Swift amassed more than 400,000 followers on her Instagram account, further solidifying her impact. No Deposit Bonus, who tracked the surge, stated her accounts increased by nearly a half million in the five days following her announcement.

“Despite the original version of 1989 being released nine years ago, it is a testament to Taylor Swift's power as a musician and artist, as well as the success of the original album that her follower count has skyrocketed by almost half a million over just the announcement of the re-record alone,” Dan Harper from No Deposit Guide said.

Right now, Swift sits at 270 million followers on Instagram, with more to trickle in leading up to the release date of 1989 (Taylor's Version). But Harper tells us he expects these numbers to continue to climb.

“As Taylor Swift continues to re-record her music,” he continues,” with just two albums left to record (reputation and her debut, Taylor Swift), it will be fascinating to see how many new followers and fans she continues to gain,” he continued.

Searches Rise

Instagram isn't the only media site affected by Swift's gestures of re-recording her albums. Fans flocked to search engines and music platforms to pre-order 1989 (Taylor's Version), which includes five tracks from the vault. Internet inquiries for 1989 increased by 747% after Swift informed the world of her fourth re-recorded album, following Fearless, Red, and Speak Now.

How to Purchase 1989 (Taylor's Version)

The 21-track record comes out on October 27. Fans can pre-order the newest addition to Swift's discography on her website. Choose between a CD with original lyrics from “Welcome to New York,” unreleased photos of Swift, and a poster, or a vinyl with two crystal blue skies discs, album sleeves, handwritten lyrics, and more unreleased photos of Swift. Cassettes and digital albums are also available for pre-order and purchase.