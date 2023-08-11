Blank Space No More: 1989 Taylor’s Version is Coming — Did You See The Signs?

Since May 5, 2023 (the day Taylor Swift announced the release of her re-recording of her third studio album, Speak Now), Swift fans, Swifties, have predicted and theorized when the self-proclaimed “Mastermind” would drop the re-recording of her fifth studio album, 1989.

Swiftie's read into the performer's every move, action, social media post, and performance to decode Easter Eggs (hints or clues referencing updates in her career) before she announces them herself.

August 9

Starting on March 17, Swift toured the U.S. on her acclaimed Eras Tour, an escapade through ten eras and sixteen years of the popstar's catalog. A few weeks prior to the last stop on the tour, a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 9, fans dug into Swift's antics.

According to many Easter Egg-truthers, Swift would announce 1989 on August 9 because August is the eighth month and the ninth is the ninth day of the month. When you put those numbers side by side, you get 89, the final two numbers of Swift's birth year.

Bridge to 1989 Taylor's Version

Although this kind of reasoning strikes some as bizarre and time-consuming, fans delved into Swift's Easter Eggs long before they noticed the numbers on the show's final day. For each album Swift re-records, she includes a few “Vault tracks” or never before released songs featuring the biggest names in music.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) dropped on July 7, along with six never-before-heard “From the Vault” tracks. One vault track in particular, “I Can See You,” alluded to the release of 1989 through its music video.

The spectacle re-introduced Presley Cash and Joey King from the “Mean” music video, another song off Speak Now, and urged fans to welcome everyone's favorite werewolf back into the picture, Taylor Lautner.

Near the end of the video, the three stars, including Taylor, drive a van over a bridge with the inscription “1989 tv.” Swifties read into that hint, claiming we're on the road to 1989. They were right!

The Announcement

Devoted Swiftie's followed the ERAS tour updates for months since the original announcement came out on November 1 during a Good Morning America appearance. With Swift Swifties know to pay attention to everything she does, from the color of her outfits to the number of words in her Instagram captions. On August 9, the final day of the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, Swift sported “shimmering, beautiful” new blue outfits for five sets in her show.

Attendees leaned into speculations once Swift emerged for the Speak Now portion of Eras, clad in a light blue ball gown instead of her usual purple or pale pink bejeweled outfit. Those not at the Eras tour took to Twitter and TikTok to claim the announcement was imminent based on the first outfit alteration.

During Swift's ten-minute performance of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor's Version), the stage lights flashed a light blue, causing more people to believe she'd make an announcement. Swift plays two random surprise songs each night, not on the setlist. Before each performance, she prefaces the guitar and piano song with a speech about her songwriting process, her gratitude for the Swifties, or whatever else is floating through her “gorgeous” mind.

October 27

Taylor Nation only goes live on Instagram for important events within the Swift Society. At 11:09 PST, Taylor Nation live-streamed her speech. She donned an azure gown paired with sparkling baby blue boots to say, “Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music. and the way to do it was to re-record my albums.”

The 70,000 Swifties in attendance met her with deafening applause, knowing what would ensue.

“So here we are, on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year, the ninth day,” she choked out as she paced away from the microphone, a broad smile plastered to her face. “You've noticed there are some blue outfits in the show. There's something that I've been planning…”

Swift gestured to the screen for the first released album cover of 1989 (Taylor's Version), featuring her beaming grin amidst a light blue background filled with seagulls and a banner reading “Available October 27.”

Until the re-recorded release comes out, Swift heads to Mexico City on August 24 to begin her international leg of the Eras Tour.