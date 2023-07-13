Taylor Swift Revises Better Than Revenge Lyric in New Recording

The most popular pop singer in the world, Taylor Swift, released her re-recorded album of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7. While she sustains a stronger voice and less country twang than the original, one major change is the revision of lyrics in the tenth track, “Better Than Revenge.”

Haley Williams Joins The Squad

The original song pulls inspiration from pop punk princess Hayley Williams as the two cemented a strong friendship around the original release of Speak Now.

Both women serve as feminist activists but have released songs that stray into anti-feminist agendas. For Swift, that song is “Better Than Revenge,” and for Williams, “Misery Business.” Williams refused to sing an offensive lyric in “Misery Business,” while Swift followed suit, editing her teenage breakup anthem.

Each tune bore out of a teenage space of rage and anger, great for the moment but poor when aging in today's scene.

The Original “Better Than Revenge” Hit Hard

In Swift's original “Better Than Revenge” recording, she accentuates her pettiness. She utters, “She's not a saint, and she's not what you think. She's an actress. She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” The suggestive lyric calls out promiscuous women in a fit of jealousy, which aligned with her feelings at 20, not 33.

Speak Now dropped thirteen years ago when Swift was about 20, meaning she penned many of the lyrics after a significant breakup at age 19. We all know how teenage breakups go. They're messy, petty, vengeful, and if you're in the public eye, they make or break your reputation.

The recording swaps the mattress lyric for a more mature revision “She's not a saint, and she's not what you think, she's an actress, He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.” Taylor's Version of the revenge tune achieves a more feminist approach to splitting up.

i think the lyric change is very grown up taylor and better than revenge is a song written by teenage taylor so the new lyric just doesnt rly fit the theme — ruby⁹ ★★★★★ 🏳️‍🌈 (@mirohpink) July 11, 2023

Although many Swifties groaned at the idea of adapting to new lyrics, the change aligns with Taylor's current views.

The Queen of Rewriting History

Swift is no stranger to editing lyrics. On the second track of her debut album, “Picture to Burn,” she sang, “So go and tell your friends that I'm obsessive and crazy. That's fine. I'll tell mine you're gay, by the way,” as a spite to a former lover. Despite LGBTQ+ fans standing by the original and continuing to stream the first Version on YouTube, Swift shifted the seemingly anti-LGBTQ lyric to “So go and tell your friends that I'm obsessive and crazy. That's fine. You won't mind if I say, by the way.”

Just four years ago, in Swift's single, “Me!” with Brandon Urie, a short bridge sang, “Hey kids! Spelling is fun.” After endless internet bullying, a new version of the song came out, replacing the silly line with a few musical beats.

That doesn't stop Swifties from screaming the line in its absence at parties.