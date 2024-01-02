Taylor Swift Breaks Elvis Presley’s Record for Most Weeks at Number 1 on ‘Billboard’ 200 Chart

Taylor Swift ended 2023 by making history… again. This time she broke Elvis Presley's long-standing record for the most weeks at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which ranks the 200 most popular albums in the United States.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “During the final week of the year, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) topped the chart for the fifth time, meaning Swift has now spent 68 weeks atop the Billboard 200, beating the King of Rock & Roll, who recorded 67 weeks at number 1 across his 10 albums between 1956 and 2002.

“Although Swift snagged the top spot for an individual, the ultimate record holder among all artists is a title still held by the Beatles, whose albums have spent 132 weeks on top of the Billboard 200. Swift now holds second place overall, while Presley’s 67 weeks leave him sitting at second among solo recording artists and third place overall.”

Taylor Swift Broke Records, Became a Billionaire, and Time Named Her Person of the Year in 2023

Time named Taylor Swift its Person of the Year in 2023 — a landmark year for the 34-year-old performer. Not only did her Eras Tour and subsequent movie version break records, she released multiple albums, officially became a billionaire, and now broke a record held by Elvis Presley.

Several weeks ago, Taylor Swift tied Drake for the most Billboard Music Awards of all time after winning 10 during the November 19 event. Although Swift was not present to accept her sack of trophies, the “All Too Well” singer had a lot to say in a prerecorded video, saying:

“This is unreal. The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans, specifically. None of this happens without you. The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made the tour, the Eras Tour, so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my rerecordings. I just, like, I love you so much.”

So what's next for Taylor Swift in 2024? The Eras Tour will continue and is set to conclude on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada. Swift is also expected to release her final rerecords: Reputation and Taylor Swift. Those two albums will complete the rerecord project started by Swift to reclaim the rights to her music after the sale of her original master recordings. Both Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) became the first rerecorded albums by an artist to top the Billboard 200.