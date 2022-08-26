University of Texas Now Offering a Class on This Famous Pop Star

The University of Texas at Austin is offering a new class where students can study Taylor Swift's lyrics alongside literary works such as Shakespeare, John Keats, and Robert Frost.

The school is offering an undergraduate course called “The Taylor Swift Songbook” this fall as part of the Liberal Arts honors program. This class follows on the heels of a Taylor Swift-themed class at NYU last spring. The singer then came and delivered the commencement speech that year.

English professor Elizabeth Scala says she picked Swift because the star writes her own lyrics, and they can help illuminate similar techniques found in classic poetry. She aims to teach literary traditions through a contemporary lens.

Scala also set up an Instagram for her class where she posts Taylor Swift trivia and poses questions to fans.

