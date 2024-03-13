50 Taylor Swift Deep Cuts Missing From the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans tend to accuse her of having “favorite children” in reference to her albums. Swifties' suspicions were confirmed when the Eras Tour set list was released, as some albums get plenty of stage time while some get none at all (cough, cough, Debut).

Fans know that, realistically, she can't perform her entire discography (it would take well over 20 hours), but it still stings to see some favorites left off the tour list. So, let's lament together. Some of her deep cuts didn't make the setlist. If you're an avid TS fan, these may not seem like deep cuts, but we promise the average Joe (not Alwyn or Jonas) wouldn't know these tracks.

This list didn't include any songs “from the vault,” as many were released after the tour's kickoff. Additionally, this list didn't include songs with features, as performing those entries without the featured artist wouldn't be the same. Those lucky enough to have heard any of these noteworthy records as their surprise songs will relish this compilation of “what could've been” Eras Tour entries.

Stay Beautiful

Her inaugural self-titled record (often called “Debut” by many fans) was the most snubbed; not a single track from her first entry made it to the Eras Tour stage.

“Stay Beautiful” is an upbeat song with a beautiful message that always inspires a smile. Since we're still waiting on Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version), the exclusion of this track stings a little more.

The Outside

“The Outside,” an angsty song from Taylor's teen years, addresses that exclusionary “you can't sit with us” feeling we've all felt before, especially in our salad days. The palpable angst is characteristic of her early work.

Like many of the songs on her first album, it has a country twang that would've been fun to hear in her mature voice. Hopefully, we get that twang with her rerecord of this album!

I'm Only Me When I'm With You

“I'm Only Me When I'm With You” can be interpreted as either a romantic tune or an expression of platonic love and comfort. Part of the beauty of much of her work is its applicability to many different human experiences and mindsets.

This sweet song would've been a banger at the Eras Tour, with all the fans screaming alongside Taylor. However, like all the other songs from her first album, this positive and heartwarming track didn't get its just due.

The Best Day

We understand why this song didn't make the set list, but it still hurts. This heartstring-tugging track emphasizes the emotional impact of mother/daughter bonds.

This endearing song with a slow, cozy vibe might not be a radio hit, but it's a fan favorite because of the emotion behind the lyrics.

The Way I Loved You

Fearless is home to plenty of angry songs about love lost, and this is one of the most notable. “The Way I Loved You” is about missing that fiery — albeit toxic — love after it's gone.

The intensity of the lyrics and Taylor's voice are captivating, but this deep cut didn't make it to the stage. This lesser-known track is one people either adore or forget, but we could never overlook this powerhouse ballad.

Superstar

“Superstar” tends to be a divisive track, with either fans' adoration or indifference. It definitely has a distinguishable sound juxtaposed to the rest of Fearless, but that only makes it a better addition to the set list.

Swift waxes poetic in “Superstar,” pining for a person who appears larger than life, possibly someone with star power. We love this one because now, Taylor's the superstar.

Jump Then Fall

“Jump Then Fall” has always been painfully underrated. It's one of the cutest and most innocent songs, as she sings about being infatuated with her lover.

Such a bouncy tune would be a jam at concerts and is generally regarded as a fan favorite. The lighthearted ditty would fit well into her short Fearless set and put everyone in a good mood.

You're Not Sorry

“You're Not Sorry” is chock full of powerful lyrics pointed at an ex — or soon-to-be ex — who doesn't seem to care enough to put effort into the relationship.

Taylor sings that they can stop calling and trying because she's over it. The track is on the slower side and definitely a deep cut.

Forever & Always

This tune on Fearless is particularly emotional, evoking feelings of sadness, anger, love, and disbelief. Taylor is devastated, lamenting that her once-perfect relationship is falling apart.

People say “forever” all too often, and this song explores the pain of when “forever” turns to “fleeting.” As always, Taylor brings these concepts to the forefront of the listener's mind and puts a new spin on a classic phrase.

White Horse

Die-hard fans love this one, with its dainty and mild melody. No big swells in this one, and the track elicits a sense of peace as the narrator reconciles her dreams and faces reality.

While the song is toward the album's opening, it feels like the final stage of grief following songs like “Forever & Always” and “You're Not Sorry.”

Haunted

Swifites are unsure what Speak Now did to Taylor to deserve only two songs on the set list. As a fan-favorite album, many think it deserves more love.

“Long Live” and “Enchanted” were excellent choices, but concertgoers wish “Haunted” made the list. A fabulous song with a symphony of string instruments and chilling lyrics, the power in this track is profound and would be incredible live.

Dear John

“Dear John” is a powerful entry that every loyal fan knows, but those savvy to the set assume the song didn't make the cut for a few reasons.

The emotional track is nearly seven minutes long, notably one of her saddest tracks, and it's not the best lead into the lively ditty “22.” Nevertheless, a shout-out to this heartbreaking yet inspiring track.

Innocent

“Innocent” has a vibe reminiscent of “Haunted,” with moody instruments and rich vocals. Despite the likely inspiration for the song (Kanye), it's a brilliant track about how hard growing up is.

The emotion behind “Innocent” is immensely moving, and Taylor's performance of it at every concert could have been a love letter to fans.

Speak Now

The album's titular track was also ignored, which is a bummer as this juicy song would fit into the set list well.

Why couldn't it fall between “Enchanted” and “Long Live” as a spunky transition? The cutesy song is bold and a little naughty, perfectly capturing the Speak Now era.

Last Kiss

“Last Kiss” didn't make the set list for the same reasons “Dear John” didn't, as its several-minute-long run time and emotional intensity will tear listeners' hearts out.

Many fans agree it is her saddest song, and she probably didn't want to bring everyone down mid-concert, but this emotional track would've been a thoughtful addition to the concert.

Sad Beautiful Tragic

Red is a complex album full of sweet, sad songs as well as upbeat bops. She included four of the 22 original tracks (including bonus tracks).

Many deep cuts we wish were on the set list are slow and contemplative, including “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” which paints a picture of a complex but meaningful relationship. This track is spectacular but maybe too subdued for such an elaborate show.

Treacherous

“Treacherous” is a cute song about the dangers of falling in love. The track's cheeky, optimistic tone says, “This might be a bad idea, but I don't care.”

While the track is wonderfully romantic, it's not as fun and dance-worthy as the Red tracks she opted to include. The album was a commercial success that spawned several smash hits, so she likely wanted to stick with songs everyone would know.

Begin Again

“Begin Again” is a track Red lovers are genuinely upset she didn't include. This endearing song addresses finding new love after a heartbreak and having it bring you back to life.

It's one of the most popular deep cuts among fans. The message is beautiful, as she sings about starting over when you thought it would be impossible.

Holy Ground

“Holy Ground” is one of Red‘s more upbeat deep cuts, with fun percussion and an energetic vibe. It's the kind of song that makes listeners want to jump around while scream-singing.

Sounds perfect for a concert, right? It was too deep of a cut to make the list, even though it would fit well between “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “All Too Well.”

State of Grace

The opening track on Red is another one that has a cheerful message but a softer vibe. Her vocals on the track are dreamy but also mature, a great way to showcase her range.

Though not a mainstream entry, lines like “Just twin fire signs, four blue eyes” led many Swifties to speculate about the song's subject.

Come Back … Be Here

“Come Back … Be Here” would be a tricky track to time properly. Putting it before or after “All Too Well” would mean 15 minutes of crying, but listeners still want to lament about not seeing it live, as the loving and pining in the song is powerful.

It is one of her best songs for listeners in the mood for a good cry and miss someone near and dear to them. Even just a taste of the chorus during a mashup would be wonderful, but she didn't include as many mashups on this tour has she has in the past.

the moment I knew

“The Moment I Knew” is undeniably a deep cut, as even some passionate fans aren't familiar with it. Yes, it is another heartbreaker.

It's similar to “White Horse” in that she's just realized and accepted that her relationship is over. That's never easy, so fans can imagine this song may have been a little too painful to sing during the upbeat set she offers for Red.

Clean

One of Taylor's most popular albums, 1989, gets a little more love than her earlier albums. The Eras Tour set list includes five 1989 songs. Of course, they're all the radio hits, so all the deep cuts were forgotten.

“Clean” is one of the most powerful songs on the album and the final track on the original release. It's about starting new and has a whimsical sound that soothes.

Out of the Woods

“Out of the Woods” never got the love and appreciation it deserved. The percussion throughout the song and the vibrant chorus would make this a fabulous addition to the set list.

This track emphasizes anxieties around relationships and leaves listeners feeling optimistic and excited. The sound was a slight departure from many of her other tracks and expanded her range sonically. Many fans consider this a favorite because of the moody sound. Though not a commercial sensation, this 1989 staple deserves to snag a spot on the set list.

I Know Places

“I Know Places” feels like a lead-in to Reputation, as it has an intense beat and fiery aura. At the same time, it's beautifully romantic.

She hits some sensational high notes during the chorus and goes on a few vocal runs that would be wonderful before “Lavender Haze.” The songs would flow into one another nicely with a playful and happy vibe.

You Are In Love

The 1989 bonus tracks don't get much attention, but Taylor loyalists love them both. “Wonderland” would fit well with the other upbeat 1989 songs on the set list.

“You Are In Love” would be a sweet way to open or close the 1989 set. This adorable track is sung in the third and second person, which adds new perspective and departs from Taylor's usual first-person style.

I Wish You Would

Fans would include every 1989 track on the set list, with “All You Had To Do Was Stay” and “How You Get The Girl” as no exceptions, but “I Wish You Would” is the one listeners really want.

It's upbeat enough to fit into the 1989 set but has a slightly more heartfelt and endearing quality. It's a stellar pop song that captures the fun energy of the album well.

Getaway Car

For Reputation, Taylor made some interesting choices. We love “Don't Blame Me,” but are surprised it made the cut. After all, “Getaway Car” is a favorite among super fans.

The track's dreamy and dangerous vibe would be great either before or after “Delicate,” but it was snubbed. While the lyrics have romantic elements, they can also be interpreted as her escaping with her fans or friends, making it a great option for concerts.

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

We're not surprised this song didn't make it on the set list because it's one of the deeper cuts. It's also not a hot dance song like many other Reputation tracks. But it's not a typical slow song, either.

Specifically, the bridge in “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” would be cool during the concert if the lights went black for a second! She could've done some cool things as far as dance routines with this track, so it very much feels like a wasted opportunity.

Dress

Taylor maintained her wholesome, innocent girl persona with her first few albums, but the industry icon is in her 30s and not afraid to act her age.

“Dress” is one of her saucier songs. In it, she talks about hooking up with her lover, making it clear she doesn't “want [them] like a best friend.” The saucy song is a fan favorite and one of the best Reputation tracks.

New Year's Day

Based on the radio hits, people assumed Reputation was full of edgy and bold songs. But the closing track on the album, “New Year's Day,” is far from intense.

It's a piano tune with tender lyrics about wanting to be with someone through the good and bad. We realize it might not fit the set list well, but we want it anyway.

Call It What You Want

“Call It What You Want” has the quintessential Reputation vibe with a clear romantic edge. This is another track Swifties thought she'd put on the set list, as she's performed it on Saturday Night Live, and it seems to be a personal favorite of hers.

But “Call It What You Want” was left out, and it is suspected she chose “Don't Blame Me” over it. Why not both?

I Think He Knows

2019's Lover gets a whopping six tracks on the set list, including some unexpected deep cuts. “The Archer” and “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” are deep cuts to most people, but they made the Eras Tour set list.

“I Think He Knows,” however, is a certified bop that would've been an exciting and cheerful show opener.

Death By A Thousand Cuts

This lesser-known track has some loyal fans, while some think it's underwhelming. The fast-paced singing is energetic, while the dainty instrumentals, high notes, and fierce bridge make fans want to scream and shout.

As one of the least-known entries on Lover, it's known why it didn't make the set list, but it's a unique song that would've elevated the opening set.

Cornelia Street

Thanks to this song, every Swiftie knows Cornelia Street, and many visit her old place there. She sings, “I'd never walk Cornelia Street again” if she were to lose her lover.

If the rumors about the song's subject are right, this song might be too emotional or painful for her to sing. Or, maybe she didn't want to sing a lovey-dovey song about someone she's over during every concert.

Paper Rings

“Paper Rings” is criminally underrated. The precious song is about loving someone no matter what and being elated to be with this person.

This joyful and upbeat tune would've worked well in the opening set and could have replaced “The Man” or “The Archer.” As much as we love those songs, hearing the deep cut performed live would be a cool experience.

Afterglow

“Afterglow” is one of the slower songs on Lover. Haters love to say that Taylor Swift never holds herself accountable in her lyrics, but this song contradicts that belief. To us, the song is her admitting to overreacting and causing problems in a past relationship.

The honesty in this song is inspiring as she asks her lover to forgive her. It's a brilliant reminder that no one is perfect — not even Taylor, despite what some fans think.

this is me trying

folklore gets a lot of love on the Eras Tour set list with a whopping seven songs, tied for the most with Midnights. However, fans still have some deep cuts that would be worthwhile additions to the list.

“this is me trying” is a relatable song about doing your best and still feeling like you fall short. The clever lyrics and echoey sound are soothing and ethereal, but it didn't make the cut.

hoax

“hoax” is endlessly wonderful, with incredible imagery in the lyrics and a lovely piano tune.

The song's calm desperation is artful, but it is not the most popular. Compared to the other folklore tracks, it got little to no attention.

the 1

“The 1” is the album's opening track and is a remarkable representation of folklore as a whole. Taylor doesn't seem to agree, though, since she skipped over it when crafting the set list.

It has a cute and happy vibe while still being melancholic. The track also includes some of her most clever and imaginative lyrics, perfectly easing listeners into her folklore era.

seven

“seven” is a song meant to wreck your heart. It's a poetic track with strong themes of childhood, imagination, and trauma.

While listeners know it might not be ideal to perform such a tragic song in the middle of the concert, the vocals and twinkling instruments are magical. The song's childlike essence is unique and would've been amazing during the folklore set.

the lakes

“the lakes” is the one and only bonus track from folklore. Taylor sings about escaping the stress of the modern world and hiding in nature.

A heavenly song many would've appreciated hearing live, the track bears big swells that lift listeners alongside subdued statements that bring fans back down.

gold rush

Taylor gave evermore a decent amount of attention with five songs, but concertgoers can't believe she didn't include “gold rush.” In this masterpiece, Swift stresses that she doesn't want to be with someone who is too hot.

It's all perfect: the rhyme scheme, the gospel-like vocals, the cheeky vibe, the vibrant instrumentals. Maybe next time she tours.

right where you left me

“right where you left me” is one of two bonus tracks from evermore. “it's time to go” is excellent, but “right where you left me” is simultaneously adorable and heartbreaking.

It has a somewhat jolly sound but tells a sad story of a girl stuck in the past. It would've fit well into the Eras set list.

cowboy like me

“cowboy like me” is a divisive song, but most die-hard fans adore it. It's told from the perspective of “cowboys” who come off as troubled con artists.

The slow, melodic sound has a sleepy vibe, but the lyrics have a criminal edge that makes it sort of sassy. Regardless of what naysayers may declare, “Now you hang from my lips, Like the Gardens of Babylon” is an exceptional lyric.

Maroon

Taylor showed love for her most recent album, Midnights, adding seven songs to the set list. She included all the radio hits, plus a few that seem to be her favorites.

Many are disheartened that she left out fan-favorite “Maroon.” The color-centric imagery in the lyrics and the pensive sound just feel so on-brand. We're ecstatic to learn she included it on the Era's Tour film.

Sweet Nothing

“Sweet Nothing” is an adorable addition to Midnights, with its sparkling notes and rhythmic delivery. The endearing lyrics and overall charm pull at our heartstrings every time.

It's cheerful enough to close out the show, but it seems Taylor went with the edgier tracks from Midnights. The album had a strong mix of upbeat pop and heartfelt ballads, and she definitely chose one over the other.

Would've, Could've, Should've

“Would've, Could've, Should've” is one of the most popular bonus tracks on the album. It chronicles Taylor's romantic experiences as a young woman and is brimming with churchly imagery and religious metaphors.

The beat is irresistible, and she belts out the emotional lyrics with so much passion that it feels like a must-have on the set list. However, listeners suspect the song's context might be too emotional and painful for her to repeatedly revisit.

Paris

Swifties love “Paris” because of its spirited vibe and joyous energy. While there are songs on Midnights that listeners love more, this one would fit well into the final set.

It has an audacious and carefree aura and a dreamlike story that would make it perfect as one of the final songs. It's definitely one of the deeper cuts on Midnights, but fans feel it belongs on the list.

Crazier

This sweet song is not from any of her albums; “Crazier” is a song she wrote and performed for Hannah Montana: The Movie. This standalone song persists as a fan favorite.

Though this deep cut is not available on Apple Music, many would've been thrilled to hear it live. While it's technically not from any of her “eras,” it has a special place in fans' hearts.