Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Film Comes to Theaters in October

The concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will hit cinema screens in October. More than three million people attended the first U.S. leg of Swift's Eras Tour, breaking ticket-sale and attendance records.

According to a press release posted by AMC Theatres, the concert film will appear on thousands of screens, including IMAX. The press release states, “Not only did [the Eras Tour] shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold-out performance after sold-out performance after sold-out performance.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie Is One Way to See the Singer Without Breaking the Bank

Taylor Swift released her first album in 2006 and became one of the most popular pop stars on the planet with hits such as “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “All Too Well.” More than any other artist, Swift draws upon her own dating experiences to craft very personal love songs that connect with “Swifties” of all ages. She has won 592 music awards, including 12 Grammys, during her music career.

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth tour, reportedly described by Swift as a journey through the different eras of her career, from country to pop. The tour kicked off on March 17 and concludes over a year later on November 23, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Each 3-plus-hour show features 44 career-spanning songs. Official ticket prices range from $49 to $899 for special VIP packages, but scalped tickets go for even more, putting them out of the price range of many concertgoers.

According to the AMC Theatres press release, “the concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for all who want to attend, AMC has worked on minimizing the ticket price and maximizing ticket availability.

“All adult tickets at AMC's U.S. theatres to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will be priced at only $19.89 plus tax, and children’s/senior tickets will be $13.13 plus tax, for all showtimes except branded premium large format screens.”

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits AMC and other theaters everywhere on October 13.