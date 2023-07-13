Queen of Easter Eggs Hints at Next Re-Recording

If you follow Taylor Swift in any capacity, you know she loves to plant hidden messages and hints throughout her projects to suggest new developments and music. In a recent post from one of her infamous July 4th parties, the singer seemed to allude to her quintessential 2014 pop album, 1989, as her next re-recording.

The 33-year-old superstar posted about her 4th of July party a little late this year to coincide with another special occasion in her life, the re-release of the re-recording of her third studio album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Swift officially dropped the 22-track full-length L.P. on July 7 at midnight E.T.

Independence

Swift's caption nods to her newfound independence over her masters and her music, as Speak Now is the third re-recorded album in her discography, following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version).

The caption beneath the three photo posts on Instagram and Twitter reads, “Happy Belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies. See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

The HAIM sisters (Alana, Este, Danielle), Selena Gomez, Ashely Avignone, and Sydney Ness attended the independence celebration. The group captured multiple candid polaroids, which Swifties suggest points to the reclamation of the 1989 era.

Easter Eggs

For the “mastermind” Easter Egg orchestrator, colors and themes are her centerfold. Before the Speak Now announcement in Nashville, she made sure the lights in the stadium flickered purple.

She donned a pink bikini, a yellow summery dress, and a blue frilled sundress in her late Independence post. Fans think these calculated choices gesture to the next re-recording of 1989.

Polaroids, independence day parties, Selena Gomez, and existing outdoors all refer to the 1989 era, and it took devotees about a millisecond before they started digging into the Easter Eggs.

“She's already giving 1989 vibes, and Speak Now hasn't been out for a full 24 hours,” a Swiftie said on Twitter. “Polaroids, blue dress, outdoorsy, friends,” the fan continued.

The post occurred at Swift's Rhode Island residence, the main subject of the third song off her folklore album, “the last great american dynasty.” Enthusiasts instantly recognized the yard and the decor, commenting that they missed content from the Rhode Island house.

Blue

Swift focuses on colors for each record. The friendship bracelet she sells at the Eras tour contains 12 jewels for each of her albums, and 1989 has the designated light blue jewel. In the final picture on her post, she poses in front of “clear blue water,” a lyric from the best song of 1989, “This Love,” in a light blue dress.

Sometimes Swifties dig too deep into her actions to explain her upcoming plans, but they're definitely on the right track here.