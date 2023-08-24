Taylor Swift’s I Can See You Music Video Easter Egg Explainer

Taylor Swift blessed her Eras Tour crowd in Kansas City with the release of a music video for the vault track “I Can See You” off the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The music video debuted at midnight C.T. the following day for fans who weren't at the show.

Like anything in Swift's career, the music video contained countless Easter Eggs referring to her past career and redemption. Most fans believe the hints suggest that the next re-recording is 1989. Here's a breakdown of every Easter Egg in the video from a lifelong Swiftie.

1- July 9, 11:58

The text in the establishing shot states the date is July 9, and the time is 1:58 a.m. In Swift's solemn song “Last Kiss,” she opens with a crooning, “I still remember the look on your face, lit through the darkness at 1:58.” A few lines later, she delves into a painful memory of a former lover, “Fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane, that July 9.”

2- Presley Cash and Joey King

Two important co-stars from the “Mean” music video shot in 2011 return for the “I Can See You” shoot. Presley Cash plays a getaway driver and computer hacker, while Joey King assumes a role of a robber.

3- Three Stars

Presley Cash's makeup consists of three black stars on the side of her eye, which references a few things. The stars themselves are a nod to Swift's cardigan from the folklore era, and Cash's black makeup refers to the reputation era.

4- Red Lipstick

The first frame with Taylor in it, captures the bottom half of her face. She wears her go-to 1989-era red lipstick, and the framing alludes to Polaroid-style photos.

5- Electric Touch

As King unveils her all-black disguise, she inputs a code on a lockbox. However, we do not see designated numbers, but it looks as if she presses the third button on the top row, which would be 33, Taylor's current age. As King inputs the code, the lockbox sends out a purple bolt of electricity, referencing another vault track off Speak Now, “Electric Touch.”

6- Long Live Lyrics

I admit, when I saw the “Long Live” lyrics written on Swift's arm, I screeched and bawled. The first full-body frame of Swift shows her left arm with a distinctive Sharpie message inscribed. “I had the time of my life-fighting dragons with you.”

This could mean a few things. She might be referring to having the time of her life with fans while she re-recorded her albums, she could be speaking to her past self, or she could be hinting that “Long Live” is the next single from the re-recording.

7- Outfit

Swift's “style” gestures to multiple eras. She wears her Reputation–style black knee-high boots, a Fearless-inspired gold dress, and her 1989 lipstick. Her curly hair also makes a comeback, but the hairdo encompasses the first three albums.

8- Days

While held hostage, Swift noted each day her captor confined her. Swifties pointed out 1,468 marks on the wall, or the days between her masters getting sold and the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

9- iHeart Radio

In a 2015 video, Taylor Swift starred in a sketch where she arrived at the iHeart Radio ground in Las Vegas, grabbed a briefcase, and blew on a makeup ingredient to uncover lasers while she ventured through the trap to find the mainstage.

The next in the music video shows King blowing on purple glitter dust to unleash a laser sequence she must crawl through.

10- 13 Inscribed

Although she doesn't do this anymore, in her early touring days, Taylor drew her lucky number 13 on her hand to signify good luck. A minute and twenty seconds into the video, we see a bold 13 sketched on her right hand while she sits alone.

11- Frozen

Once King succeeds in breaking into the building, she notices a wide selection of Swift's dresses encased in glass, referring to a deluxe evermore track, “it's time to go” where she sings, “he's got my past frozen in glass, but I've got me.” Referring to the owner of her masters, Scooter Braun.

12- Back to December

Like the acrobatic ninja werewolf hybrid specimen he is, Taylor Lautner falls from the ceiling to join King. Lautner inspired the breakup ballad “Back to December” and dated Swift for a brief period of her life. Lautner carries a briefcase, the same one carried in the 1989 music video “Bad Blood.”

13- Mean Dress

King pauses in front of the dress she wore in the “Mean” music video, a white knee-length dress with a blue bow cinched around the waist. She stands in solidarity with Swift, peering at a framed photograph of the two behind the glass.

This could also point to New Year's Day with the lyric, “Hold onto the memories, and they will hold onto you.” Although King doesn't have access to the framed picture, she remembers the set of the Speak Now video.

14- The Vault

The video flashes back to Swift walking past a large lock combination, or the vault, where all her unreleased tracks lie. Near the vault, she uncovers a frame of the album art of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which signals more “Bad Blood” in the museum.

15- Five Guys

Five men dressed in all black chase after King and Lautner, but Lautner dives into his professional stunt skills and knocks out the men with the briefcase (and his martial arts skills), while King opts for the banjo used in the “Mean” music video.

Lautner stands in front of the white piano associated with “Back to December” and grabs a bow staff while executing a movement similar to the one he performed on Saturday Night Live in 2009 when he demonstrated how he wished he would have stood up for Swift that night.

16- Midnights

King and Lautner descend the stairs to the vault, where they use a torch- a reference to Midnights, Taylor's most recent album release. Swift climbs out behind blue lights when the vault explodes, pointing to 1989.

17- Getaway Car

The trio sprints out of the museum with the frame of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), hops in the “getaway car,” and speeds over a bridge that reads “1989 tv.” She now owns her third album and is on the way to retrieving her fifth.