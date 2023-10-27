Taylor Swift Is Now a Billionaire

Taylor Swift has officially parlayed a career built on emotional songs about ex-boyfriends and breakups into a portfolio worth $1 billion. The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer is currently on the Eras Tour, the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history.

As reported by Bloomberg, it is the Eras Tour in particular that pushed Swift into the billionaire club. “The success of the Eras Tour—a Super Bowl-sized event spanning numerous cities that has shattered records, sparked ticket frenzies and even caused the equivalent of a small earthquake—has propelled the pop star’s net worth past $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News analysis. She’s one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

The Bloomberg article continues, “Her prolific songwriting, negotiations around streaming and shrewd decision to rerecord her first six albums have enabled her to create massive financial success at a time musicians have lost clout in the industry. The close relationship she’s cultivated with her millions of ardent fans has led to a more unified demographic than just about any political party, evidenced by the swapping of beaded Swift-inspired friendship bracelets that’s become a universal rite among concertgoers.”

Taylor Swift Adds Millions of Dollars More to Her Wallet with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film

According to a press release posted by AMC Theatres, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now playing on thousands of screens, including IMAX. The press release states, “Not only did [the Eras Tour] shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold-out performance after sold-out performance after sold-out performance.”

Bloomberg reports, “Swift Inc. is essentially a multinational conglomerate with the world’s most devoted customer base, its most charismatic CEO, and significant economic power. The singer’s 53 U.S. concerts this year added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics.”

Bloomberg deemed Swift a billionaire based only on publicly available figures. In actuality, Swift's net worth is probably much more than $1 billion. “Every endorsement, partnership and business move she makes is part of a broader, meticulously constructed plan,” says Stacy Jones, founder of marketing agency Hollywood Branded. “It’s not just impressive, it’s masterful.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is playing in theaters nationwide.