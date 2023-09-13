Taylor Swift, Metalllica, and More – Music’s Biggest Names Now Touring on Crackle!

Did you miss your favorite band on tour this Summer? Well, no worries because the roadies at Crackle have your back with your FREE front-row seats and backstage passes to the BEST in musical entertainment! Check out these concert documentaries of all the biggest names in the music industry for FREE on Crackle today!

Beyonce: Shine

Documentary Feature

Hard-working, modest, and likable, Beyonce's beauty and passion for everything she does rubs off on everyone she meets and fans worldwide. With her career continuing to hit all the right notes, who knows what the self-proclaimed ‘Sasha Fierce' will achieve next? Includes rare behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Beyonce herself, along with Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Cuba Gooding Jnr, Adrien Brody, Shawn Levy, Idris Elba, and Jay-Z.

Taylor Swift: Dare to Dream

Documentary Feature

The incredible journey of Taylor Swift all began with a girl, a guitar, and a dream. She is the only artist in History to have an album hit the 1 million first-week sales figure thrice.

Ed Sheeran: Man + Guitar

Documentary Feature

Ed Sheeran went from homeless to being in the homes of millions – from busking on the streets of London to being the most streamed artist of the last decade. Ed has found success from being, just simply a man + his guitar.

Foo Fighters: One Less Hero

Documentary Feature

Foo Fighters are the epitome of hard rock. After the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins, there is a lot of uncertainty about the band's future, but if the legacy of the Foo Fighters has proven anything, the show must go on.

Bruce Springsteen: Born to Rock

Documentary Feature

One of the greatest live performers in rock and roll history… The Boss… Mr Americana… Champion of the Everyman… Bruce Springsteen. Follow his incredible career from the Jersey Shore to sold-out stadiums worldwide.

Lady Gaga: Encore

Documentary Feature

With her ever-changing sound, Gaga has traveled through time, reinventing herself for every album, award ceremony, and red carpet. With a strong fan base behind her, she continues to reign as one of the industry's biggest pop stars.

Coldplay: Behind the Stage

Documentary Feature

On top of being one of the biggest bands in the industry, they have also become one of pop culture's biggest icons. Join us as we look at the story behind one of Britain's biggest bands… the music giants are known as…Coldplay.

Pink: The Truth

Documentary Feature

She has risen from nowhere to conquer the music world with songs that'll be played for years. She is a force to be reckoned with in the music scene. She is…Pink.

Bruno Mars: Just The Way I Am

Documentary Feature

Bruno Mars has soared to fame from a struggling songwriter to an international superstar. Mars cemented his status as a global icon after having performed at the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Metallica: Masters of Metal

Documentary Feature

They are one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time. All rise to Metallica, the Masters of Metal.