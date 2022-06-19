Taylor Swift is More Explicit Than Justin Beiber, Report Confirms

It's official: Taylor Swift swears more in her music than Justin Bieber, according to the 2022 report on America's Swearist and Cleanest Music Artist.

The Data

After analyzing over 1.3 million words across lyrics from Billboard's Top 200 charting artists last year, ATT Savings discovered that Taylor Swift swears 106 times throughout her entire discography. In contrast, Justin Bieber swears only 96 times.

The data comes from looking at the top 200 songs for the past year on Spotify to determine the most popular recording artists. Then they looked at the artists that made the weekly top 200 at least 100 times in the past year.

Next, they used Genius to scrape all those artists' lyrics and then determined which curse words appeared the most. Finally, they used the word count and the number of curse words to determine the percent of curse words in the artist's lyrics/songs.

They analyzed 1,320,336 words in song lyrics to determine which artists had the highest and lowest percentage of swear words.

The Musicians Who Cursed the Least

The #1 cleanest artist at only 48 swears is Bruno Mars.

From “Smokin' Out the Window” to “Fly As Me,” only 0.16% of Bruno Mars' lyrics were explicit from his tracks that made the top 200 on Spotify in the past year. That's 48 curse words in total!

The musician with the second-cleanest songs? That title goes to Justin Bieber, who only cursed 96 times in the past year, accounting for 0.18% of his lyrics.

Justin Bieber out-cursed Taylor Swift in 2021. This year, Swift outswore Bieber, ranking 3rd cleanest artist as compared to Bieber's 2nd place ranking.

Musicians with the Cleanest Lyrics

So, which other top recording artists found a way to the top of the Billboard charts without getting explicit?

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

The Neighborhood

Kanye West

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift ranked third among the music artists that swear the least, with 0.19% of her lyrics being curse words, compared to 0.21% last year.

People's Choice award-winner Olivia Rodrigo curses more than Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish ranked among the music artists with the cleanest lyrics. However, Eilish's music contained more than twice as many swear words this year compared to last year (112 compared to 46).

The Singers that Cursed the Most

DaBaby tops the list as the musician with the dirtiest mouth. With hits like “Lonely” and “ROOF,” DaBaby apparently sees no need to keep his lyrics family-friendly—he had the highest percentage of curse words per lyric at 3.16%, and 2,654 total swears. Billboard Music award-winner Juice WRLD ranked second among the music artists that swear the most, with 2.48% of his lyrics containing swear words.

Musicians with the Dirtiest Lyrics

Want to know who else played dirty this year? Here's how the rest of the top 10 stacked up:

Da Baby

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Doja Cat

J Cole

The Kid LAROI

Lil Uzi Vert

Polo G

Travis Scott

Lil Baby

The 23 artists on the list used 19,328 curse words, and the average percentage of swear words per lyric was 1.46%.

Out of the top 10 artists that cursed the most in the past year, only one was a woman—Doja Cat.

For the second year in a row, Juice World, Doja Cat, J Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby ranked among the musicians that swear the most.

Travis Scott, who ranked #10 last year among the music artists who cursed the least, with 313 total swear words, ranked #9 this year among the artists who swear the most, uttering 1,120 swear words in his lyrics over the past year.

AllHomeConnections, an authorized AT&T retailer, compiled this data.

