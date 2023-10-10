‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Presale Sellouts Outpacing ‘Barbie’

Presale sellouts for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour have outpaced those for blockbuster movies such as Barbie and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Taylor Swift concert movie has already sold more than $100 million in tickets and has not even opened yet.

The data reported by Deadline comes from the analytics firm EntTelligence, which says that 99% of presales for this coming weekend are for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Deadline reports, “EntTelligence defines sellouts as showtimes having capacities of 75% or greater since handicapped and front rows do not necessarily draw attendance. Now, Eras Tour won’t be having Thursday previews because Swift wants the film launching on her lucky day of Friday the 13th, so the first shows are at 6 p.m. that night.” As of Monday, 4,200 showtimes “sold out,” while blockbuster Barbie only sold out 500 on its opening night.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Positioned to Dominate the Fall Box Office

Even though Swift's concert movie has more sellouts than Barbie, the data does not suggest that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will outgross Barbie, which has made over $634 million domestically and is still in theaters. Deadline reports, “EntTelligence is currently monitoring over 11.5M seats via 65k showtimes for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. No one is expecting Eras Tour to open stateside on par with Barbie and Spider-Man: No Way Home by the way given that Eras Tour has 65K showtimes available in its run-up to Friday, versus 105K showtimes for No Way Home before its Friday opening, and 63K showtimes for Barbie.”

According to a press release posted by AMC Theatres, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will appear on thousands of screens, including IMAX. The press release states, “Not only did [the Eras Tour] shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold-out performance after sold-out performance after sold-out performance.”

The AMC press release continues, “The concert film will play at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, at every AMC theatre location in the United States. To ensure the theatrical event is accessible and affordable for all who want to attend, AMC has worked on minimizing the ticket price and maximizing ticket availability.”

According to Deadline, the top-selling cities for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opens in theaters nationwide on October 13. Presale tickets are on sale now… and selling Swift-ly.