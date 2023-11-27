‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Streams in December with 3 Extra Songs

Taylor Swift's birthday present to herself and Swifties everywhere is to make Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour available for streaming in December with three extra songs. The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

In a post on X, Swift announced that The Eras Tour will drop on December 13, the singer's 34th birthday. The post reads, “Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour concert film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer,’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the U.S., Canada, and additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

Instead of partnering with a Hollywood studio to release The Eras Tour, Swift made a distribution deal directly with AMC Theatres. The strategy paid off to the tune of $249 million globally, setting a new Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing concert film of all time worldwide.

According to a press release posted by AMC Theatres, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour appeared on thousands of screens, including IMAX. The press release states, “Not only did [the Eras Tour] shatter all concert sales records, it also left tens of millions of adoring fans wanting more, either because they attended the concert and wanted to see it again, or after being unable to obtain tickets for sold-out performance after sold-out performance after sold-out performance.”

The Eras Tour made Swift a billionaire before the concert movie even hit theaters. As reported by Bloomberg, “The success of the Eras Tour—a Super Bowl-sized event spanning numerous cities that has shattered records, sparked ticket frenzies and even caused the equivalent of a small earthquake—has propelled the pop star’s net worth past $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News analysis. She’s one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

As reported by Deadline, the three new songs included in the streaming version of The Eras Tour are “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer,” and “Long Live.”

