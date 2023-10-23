Taylor Swift’s Most Successful Albums, Ranked

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musical artists of all time, with billions of streams and dollars in royalties. But which of her albums are the most successful? Check out the success ranking of her albums according to streams, including her re-recorded albums!

13. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s self-titled debut album comes in thirteenth, with 1,127,154,992 streams, with the most-streamed track being “Our Song.” It has the strongest country vibe of all her albums. While it was amazing enough to launch her wildly successful career, her current fans simply aren’t as excited by it. She didn’t even include a single song from her debut album in her Eras Tour setlist.

12. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes in twelfth with 1,318,340,456, and the top track is “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” While fans welcomed this re-recording with open arms, it has yet to surpass the original recording of Speak Now, but it could still happen.

11. Fearless (Platinum Edition)

In eleventh place is Fearless (Platinum Edition), with 2,153,805,774 streams. The most-streamed track is “Love Story,” which was an instant success when it came out and played on the radio for months. Her sophomore album performed well but has since been outranked by her newer work.

10. Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Unlike Speak Now, the re-recording of Fearless has surpassed the original recording with 2,882,045,637 streams. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” also takes the spot as the most-streamed song. Surprisingly, none of her songs from the vault took the number-one spot. However, this was her first re-recording, sparking the exciting journey to redo all her albums.

9. Speak Now (Deluxe Package)

The original deluxe recording of Speak Now has been streamed 2,979,644,035 times, putting it in 9th place. “Enchanted” is the album’s most-streamed song, which captures the charm of this complex and emotional album, which was written entirely by Taylor and Taylor alone.

8. Red (Deluxe Edition)

Taylor Swift’s 2012 album has received 3,162,590,719 streams, making it her eighth most successful project. Red (Deluxe Edition) features some of her most popular and well-known songs, including “I Knew You Were Trouble,” the most-streamed track, and “22.”

7. evermore (deluxe version)

The evermore (deluxe version) comes in seventh place with 3,631,581,631 streams. The sister album of folklore might not be the best performing, but it is one of the most thoughtful albums she’s made. The top track on this album is “willow,” by far the album’s most loved song.

6. Red (Taylor’s Version)

Red (Taylor’s Version) is another one of her re-recorded albums that has beat out the original recording in terms of streams. The album has been streamed 3,868,265,778 times since she released it in 2021. The mouthful that is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” is the most-streamed track from the re-recording.

5. folklore (deluxe version)

Coming in fifth place is her pandemic-era album folklore (deluxe version), which took elements from her country music past and delivered a more poetic experience. The album has been streamed 5,871,144,688 times, with “cardigan” being the most-streamed track.

4. reputation

Her edgy but endlessly emotional album, reputation, is her fourth most successful work, with a fantastic 6,285,392,430 streams. The first single from the album, “Look What You Made Me Do,” is also the most-streamed track, capturing the intensity of the album’s message and her state of mind at the time.

3. Midnights (3am Edition)

Her tenth studio album, Midnights (3am Edition), comes in third with 6,574,871,722 streams. The top track from the album is “Anti-Hero,” a pop song about the inner and outer turmoil of being perceived as good or bad. This album showcased her love for and return to pop, following her softer sound on evermore and folklore.

2. 1989 (Deluxe)

Taylor’s 2014 album 1989 (Deluxe) is her second most successful album, gaining her a whopping 6,968,514,973 streams. The album features some of her most popular tracks, including “Style,” “Shake It Off,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “Blank Space,” which was the most-streamed song. I know we’re all excited about the re-recording!

1. Lover

Coming in at number one is Taylor Swift's sweet and heartfelt album Lover, which has 7,625,765,453 streams and is getting more every day. “Cruel Summer” is the most-streamed song from the album, which is the first album she owned outright and came out in 2019.