Taylor Swift’s Royalties From Re-Recordings Are Bigger Than The Whole Sky

Following “Bad Blood” with former manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift cashed in her “Karma” with her three released re-recordings, the announcement of her fourth re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. The global sensation brings in over $8.5 million a month from streaming royalties on music platforms.

Casino experts from King Casino Bonus pored over Spotify numbers and figures to pinpoint how much money Swift earns in royalties from fans streaming her three released re-recorded albums. Since artists receive royalty pay per stream, the experts got to work and found that Swift earns $0.008 in royalties per stream.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Swift released the third studio re-recording of her album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), on July 7, 2023, which totaled more than $6,000,000 for the Pennslyvania-born talent. This recent release added an estimated $6,393,140 to Swift’s “Bejeweled” bank account.

Since the initial drop of the album at midnight E.T. on July 7, Swifties streamed Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) 799,142,464 times, with an increasing number of streams daily.

Red (Taylor’s Version)

Swift came out with Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, 2021, a few months after Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The album garners $1,405,618 in royalties each month and has amassed over 3,514,044,437 streams since its release, adding $28,112,355 in royalties.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Swift released her second studio album as the first re-recording. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) came out on April 9, 2021, and introduced Swifties to Vault Tracks. Previously unreleased songs locked away in Swift’s “mythical” vault.

Each month, the album earns $758,430 in royalties and has attained 2,559,699,885 streams, equating to $20,477,599 in royalties.

She's on Her Own, Kid

All three re-recorded albums accumulated a streaming total of 6,872,886,786 plays, and Swift counts $8,557,187 a month in royalties from those albums alone. Each album debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, with each song from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) gracing the 100s.

Swift holds the record for having the most ‘Billboard Hot 100’ entries of any female singer worldwide.

Ionut Marin, Chief Editor for King Casino Bonus, says: “Taylor Swift has an army of fans globally, so it is no surprise that her re-recordings receive an astronomical amount of streams, earning her millions in royalties. She has the potential to become the first female artist to hit a net worth of $1 billion. According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $740 million and could hit the billion mark once she completes her current ‘Eras' world tour.”