Why it’s so Important To Teach Teenagers About Money

Is it any wonder why whenever you see someone acting like a teenager, you sometimes shake your head? As Seinfeld famously said, “it's not that there’s anything wrong with that, as long as the actions you’re observing are actually being done by a teenager.

After all, most teens have very few hardcore responsibilities, and so they act like children often do, without much thought and care. That’s especially true when it comes to money, which is likely fine when you’re 15, 16, or even 18. But there’s a reason why behaving that way with money is only allowed when you are actually a teenager! And so it is important to teach teenagers about money.

Financial Responsibility

I am not especially religious, but here I need to point out that even the Bible (1 Corinthians 13:11) talks about when being a child, we all act like them. And so by inference here, we can take the leap that when you are grown up, you should begin to act like an adult. But what does that really mean?

You can only act like an adult if you understand what an adult does when it comes to being and acting responsibly. This is so big and important in almost every area of life, but what I am talking about in this post is being financially responsible.

Today, with all of the turmoil and money pressures in our lives, is it any wonder that your children may be confused or, even worse, irresponsible with money?

Sometimes, as parents, we unintentionally aid our children in being irresponsible yet stew about their childish behaviors when we observe them. Doesn't seem to make much sense, does it?

The Parental Bailout

Of course, it’s always OK to be a kid when you are one. The problems arise, however, when we want and expect our kids to become responsible adults yet haven’t given them much, if any, foundation to build that on.

Many parents want to make excuses for their children and try to fix whatever they have broken. However, in doing so, we make our children more likely to repeat their mistakes because they know mommy and daddy will bail them out.

Bailing a young adult out of financial trouble is admirable, but it doesn’t teach them much aside from the fact that you are there to catch them when they fall. If you don’t want to teach your children to be independent, be sure to teach teenagers about money.

Start 'em Young

Starting when they are young is essential, even though they may not fully understand the concepts. In doing so, at the very least, they understand you don't have an endless stream of money flowing in and that maintaining control of your finances takes planning and care.

It’s difficult today to get that kind of education in schools, and so the burden falls on us, as parents.

But, I Want it

You'd be hard-pressed to find a child who hasn't thrown a temper tantrum when they were told “no.” The sad fact is that many adults do the same which can lead to high amounts of debt that are difficult to recover from. You simply can’t get everything you want in life just by presenting your credit card and pretending the bills come rolling in.

Creating Responsible Adults

You don’t need your teen to be a perfect kid, but you do need them to be ready for the realities of adulthood. To best prepare your teen for the future, it’s important to find a balance between guidance and freedom so they can find their way.

How to Teach Teenagers About Money

Here are three ways you can try to educate your teenager about being more financially responsible.

Talk to your teenager about the fact that we all make mistakes sometimes. Owning up to those mistakes shows responsibility. Tell your teen that when they try to cover up mistakes by ignoring them—or worse, lying about them—it shows that they aren’t ready to handle responsibilities. Teach them to earn their money. Doing chores to earn money (even when they are young) teaches responsibility. But going above and beyond regular household chores is a great way for your teen to become even more independent.



Why not do things in the neighborhood like cutting grass, babysitting, or shoveling snow? There are many jobs your teenager can do.



Teach your teen to give back to their community in some way. Volunteering at an animal shelter, participating in community clean-up efforts, or fundraising for a good cause can help your teen become more responsible, all of which will encourage them to behave more responsibly and see the true value of money. Talk about consequences. There will be times when your teenager will make mistakes (or even purposely break your rules). Make sure that their poor choices lead to some kind of negative logical consequence like the loss of privileges.



Resist the urge to make excuses or rescue your teen from their mistakes. Natural consequences can serve as the best reminders to make better choices next time.

Final Thoughts

It’s difficult to watch your child grow up and realize that they won’t be your little baby forever. However, you’re doing your teen a disservice if you don’t instill a sense of financial responsibility in them. Teach teenagers about money because if you don’t, who will? In the long run, your teen will thank you for helping them become a responsible, independent adult.

