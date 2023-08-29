Teaser Trailer Drops for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ Starring Michael Fassbender

Netflix released a teaser trailer for David Fincher's The Killer starring Michael Fassbender. The Oscar nominee plays the titular hit man who gets wrapped up in an international manhunt after an assignment goes very wrong.

In the trailer, Fassbender prepares for a hit and narrates, repeating the mantra “stick to the plan.” He says, “Trust no one, forbid empathy, anticipate… don’t improvise, never yield an advantage, fight only the battle you are paid to fight. Ask yourself: What's in it for me?”

The Killer Cast Is to Die For

The Killer cast includes Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, and Sophie Charlotte. The movie is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name written by Alexis Nolent. Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously collaborated with Fincher on Se7en, wrote the screenplay. Fincher's adaptation premieres at the Venice International Film Festival on September 3, followed by a Netflix debut in November.

Fincher's previous film, 2020's Mank, received 10 Oscar nominations and won 2. The director is known for his films dealing with dark subject matter, such as Alien 3, Se7en, Zodiac, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl. Although Fassbender did not star in Alien 3, the actor has connections to that movie universe, having appeared in both Ridley Scott's Prometheus and Alien: Covenant as the android David. Fassbender is also known for playing Magneto in several X-Men movies, and for his roles in 300, Inglourious Basterds, Shame, The Counselor, and Steve Jobs.

In a The Killer behind-the-scenes video posted to YouTube, Fassbender says:

“To be able to work with one of the best filmmakers out there, it was just a dream come true. It felt really good to go back to work. The film that I had done before that was just before lockdown, but that was 2019. So I was definitely ready to go back to work. “With someone of David’s caliber, it was a special opportunity for me. We shot in quite a few locations over a five-month period. You have to step on and deliver in a period of time. And David… he’s looking for perfection and to do that within a take. However long that take is – it might be 40 seconds, it might be 6 minutes long – but within that time frame you are looking to do everything exactly as it should be. You’ve taken on board all of the notes – and there’s plenty of them that I have to digest – but in the moment when you’re trying to deliver those notes, you’re not thinking at all.”

The Killer plays in select theaters on October 27 and streams on Netflix on November 10.