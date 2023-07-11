Faith in the Digital Age: How Technology is Shaping the Practice of Faith

More than a quarter of U.S. adults (26%) now use religious technology at least once a week, though the reasons vary.

Want to read the Bible, pray, fast, or attend church more regularly?

There’s an app for that.

While church attendance has held remarkably steady since the start of the pandemic — about 40%, in-person worship is now far from the only way for believers to strengthen their faith.

According to the latest data from Pew Research Center:

27% of U.S. adults watch sermons online.

21% use Bible study apps or websites to read the Bible or other religious scriptures.

30% report going online to search for faith-based information.

20% watch faith-based online videos (not including sermons).

15% listen to faith-based podcasts.

14% use apps or websites to help or remind them to pray.

7% participate in online Bible studies, prayer groups, or religious education programs.

The same technology that helped Americans stay in touch with friends and family during the pandemic has also helped many faithful connect with their church communities. As churches began streaming their services online, new and returning visitors could now listen to sermons, worship, and pray with fellow church members in realtime without leaving their homes.

At the same time, faith-based technology, including websites, apps, videos, and podcasts, have continued to make it easier and more convenient than ever for believers to practice and deepen their faith, learn how to study the Bible, navigate tricky relationship issues, and create spiritual discipline habits that last.

Yet, despite all the advantages faith-focused technology offers the religious devout, some experts are concerned that these so-called benefits come at a very real and often unseen cost.

Benefits of Faith-Focused Technology

Among those who regularly watch sermons online, the most common reasons include convenience, the ability to watch services far from home, and health concerns.

Author Rachael Adams loves how technology not only allows the gospel message to reach the masses but how it’s also deepened her personal faith.

“Technology gives us the ability to post something, and within an hour, that message can reach millions of people. That’s powerful! With technology, we can access God’s Word in multiple translations, including the original Hebrew text. We can access Christian podcasts, sermons, and commentaries from various perspectives, which can offer so much depth to our study.”

Concerns with Faith-Focused Technology

Not everyone is so pleased with the role of technology in faith, however. Speaker Erica Wiggenhorn argues that while technology has made faith resources more accessible, greater accessibility doesn’t always translate into meaningful spiritual growth.

“Rather than increasing our desire to connect with God, technology has increased our distractibility, leading us to pursue spiritual habits in isolation and with less intention.

“Technology has trained us that our relationship with God is individualistic and our pursuit of Him can be done alone, at our convenience, through our preferences, and with the tools we prefer, to the exclusion of gathering together in fellowship, service, and corporate prayer, like we see in Acts 2.”

Cornerstone Church of San Francisco warns its congregation of the negative impact technology can have on their faith, family, and relationships. They cite dangers such as trouble focusing, increased skepticism, the tendency to disengage, and the tendency to isolate, among others. This hasn’t stopped the church from posting weekly sermons on its website, however.

Faith-Focused Technology Isn’t Going Anywhere

Despite valid concerns over the way technology is affecting our religious practices and beliefs, faith-based technology isn’t likely to go anywhere soon.

“Two-thirds of U.S. adults who regularly stream religious services online or watch them on TV say they are either ‘extremely satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with the services they see,” the Pew Research Center study found.

Meanwhile, faith-focused websites, YouTube channels, and social media influencers continue to produce endless streams of fresh new engaging content for their devoted fans and followers.

Whether you’re looking for prayer, Bible study resources, or hope, you can find it all online.

This article was produced by Equipping Godly Women and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.