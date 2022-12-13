How Car Tech Can Help Teen Drivers and Their Parents

Teen drivers, ages 15 to 19 make up approximately four percent of all drivers on the road, but accounted for seven percent of all motor vehicle-related fatalities in 2020.

According to the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teens are four times as likely to get into crashes, even while driving about 90% fewer miles than their elders. It's no wonder safety is a parent’s number one concern when it comes to their teens driving cars.

So how do you create the best case scenario for your teen and you?

Safe Driving Car Tech for Teens

If you’re thinking about getting your teen a car, you want to make sure it’s safe. The good news is that most cars today are loaded with standard safety features designed to help your teen drive safely, like:

Advanced frontal airbags or external side airbags

Automatic emergency braking

Blind-spot monitoring

Collision warning

Lane-departure warning

Lane-keeping assist

Proximity sensors

Rear camera

Rear cross-traffic warning

But do you know what car to buy?

A lot depends on your teen’s needs, and your personal preferences. Do you like American or foreign-made cars? Hatchback or SUV? Most people have an idea of the make and model they’re looking to buy.

But the ultimate determining factor will be the test drive. A test drive will give your teen a hands-on driving experience and an opportunity to learn from the dealer how all of the features work and ask any questions.

Safe Driving Facts and Guidelines for Teens

Whether or not your teen is getting a new car, they probably already have their driver’s license. As soon as they have it in hand, it’s good to go over safe driving tips with your teen before handing over the car keys.

Give them the facts. Share with them, based on studies conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal automobile crashes. The main causes are distracted driving and lack of skills and experience.

Install a text and call-blocking app on your teen’s phone. AT&T, Apple, and many other companies have technologies that stop texting and calling when a car is in motion.

Set clear ground rules. All states require seat belts for drivers and passengers, and it’s a ticketable offense. Some cars let you set volume limits in the car’s sound system, but if not, explain that blasting music can drown out the sounds of pedestrians, bikers, sirens, and warning horns.

Most importantly, talk to your teen about the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Let them know there are serious consequences, including fines, suspension of driver’s license, and criminal conviction with jail time.

Car Insurance Discounts for Teens

Many parents worry that having a new driver in the family means car insurance costs will shoot through the roof. You can expect your insurance premiums to go up by adding a teen driver to your policy, but there are ways to find discounts that will keep your rates as low as possible.

Insurance companies often offer discounts based on good driving history, vehicle features and equipment, sponsored marketing partners or business affiliations, and education. In addition, young drivers can have their auto insurance in their parents’ name to take advantage of lower rates.

Defensive Driver Programs

People with clean driving records tend to get low car insurance rates. Lots of insurance companies offer additional discounts for drivers who take part in defensive driver programs.

These driving safety training programs are typically 6-8 hours and are offered online. The training programs costs around $20 but can result in up to a $100 discount every year for three years.

Affiliations and Sponsored Marketing Programs

Ask your provider about discounts related to business affiliations and sponsored marketing partnerships. They typically offer reduced rates to customers who are members of participating groups such as the military and alumni associations. Sometimes discounts come with being a member of AAA or BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Student Driver Discounts

Significant discounts of up to 15% are available for eligible student drivers. Each program has its own eligibility criteria, but most require students to be enrolled in high school or college on a full-time basis, under 25 years old, and who maintain a certain minimum grade point average.

Telematics

If your teen is committed to safe driving habits, you can reduce insurance costs with telematics car insurance, also known as usage-based insurance. Telematics is a technology that works with an app on your phone or through a plug-in device in your car.

The app lets drivers monitor their driving habits using GPS and onboard diagnostics to track driving data such as braking, lane control, speed, and signaling. It gives your teen accurate, real-time feedback on things they may need to work on, like coming to a full stop or merging lanes.

Car Buying Tips for Teens

So, let’s talk about how to get the best deal on a car for your teen that fits your budget.

When it comes to car buying, knowing how to negotiate for the best price is key. This is a great teaching opportunity for your teen.

Have your teen research the difference between the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), commonly known as the sticker price, and the dealer’s invoice, which could be around a 7% markup. Make sure they know they can negotiate a reduced price if the dealership is running incentives to sell certain vehicles to meet upcoming sales targets.

Remember, the cost of a car is not just the purchase price. One of the biggest mistakes in car buying is failing to budget for insurance costs, fuel costs, and auto maintenance when determining what automobile you can afford. There are a variety of online tools that can help you calculate those costs.

When financing a vehicle, it’s good to keep the financed amount low with a trade-in or by putting the recommended amount of 20% of the negotiated price down.

With the massive improvements in car safety over the past few decades, teens are safer behind the wheel than ever before. You can breathe easier knowing they’re in a safe car and adequately insured at the lowest rate possible.

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.