The Most Outrageous Teen Movies I Disagree With As An Adult

Have you ever rewatched a film from your youth as an adult and seen it in an entirely different light? Maybe even sympathized with the other character than before? You've got company. Someone asked, “What teen movie is the epitome of “The older I get, the more I agree with the adult?” Here are the top-voted responses. Although a few are television shows, we'll allow them.

10. A Goofy Movie (1995)

“I just rewatched A Goofy Movie as an adult,” one person admitted. “Goofy just wanted to spend time with his kid. That was the whole conflict. Just go fishing with your dad, Max. You and Roxanne are breaking up before the sequel, anyway.”

Another said, “I also understand part of Pete's side of how parenting should work, but he's not perfect either. You also need to discipline your kids. For example, Pete focused on ensuring his son respected him by having him fear him, while Goofy aimed more for love and compassion.”

9. The Simpsons (1989 – Current)

One person admitted, “Rewatching The Simpsons, ” realizing I no longer relate to Bart. I'm a Homer Simpson now.” Another confessed, “I'm relating with Moe Szyslak more and more every year. I'm scared.”

A third person shared, “I had a health teacher in high school use The Simpsons to teach us how families react to an alcoholic. Marge enables Bart acts out, and Lisa buries her pain. Now I see those roles every time I meet the families of addicts.”

8. The Little Mermaid (1989)

“The Little Mermaid,” one said. “But daddy, I love him! No! You're sixteen. You're not completely changing yourself for a boy you just met.” Another argued, “She didn't even meet him! She saw him dancing from afar and decided, Yes, that's the one.”

Finally, a third replied, “Definitely. Ariel barely knew Eric, yet she was willing to give up everything just for him. She was so consumed with her fascination over humans she wasn't thinking straight and mainly just loved the idea of Eric.”

7. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005 – 2008)

One user voted, “Mr. Moseby from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody– dudes got it rough. He's just trying to run a hotel. Still, these kids are hell-bent on sabotaging everything and making matters worse, they live there, so it's a daily occurrence.”

Another said, “I raised my two daughters on Nick and Disney shows, so I never saw them as a kid. Almost all adults are just trying to do their jobs and live their lives, but these kids are nightmares!”

6. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

“Winnie the Pooh,” one person stated. “Rabbit was never against playtime….but can you not do it in his house or garden, you little hellions!” “And Pooh is some frat boy who eats all of Rabbit's freaking honey, another added. “Rabbit hardly complains, oh my gosh. And then Pooh gets stuck in the door, and the whole village or whatever has to help him.”

5. Sister Act (1992)

“Sister Act. Maggie Smith and Whoopi Goldberg are at odds and don't like each other, but Maggie Smith isn't a villain. She wants to protect the nuns in her care. She has a different idea of what's suitable for the abbey. By the movie's end, both characters respect and care for the other, even though neither changes their opinion.”

4. Mean Girls (2004)

One user shared, “The principal and teacher in Mean Girls. They were only trying to do their jobs.” Another added, “I like that they were both competent, relatable, and friendly adults, and not just reduced to some ridiculous stereotype. But, unfortunately, a lot of older teen movies do that.”

3. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

“10 Things I Hate About You,” said one. “When the dad says, ‘You're 18, you don't know what you want. And you won't know what you want 'til you're 45, and even if you get it, you'll be too old to use it.' So you think he's over the top and nuts at the start.”

“But then you learn his wife left him with two daughters, who are now going through high school, working a stressful job to care for them, and worrying about them constantly.”

2. Dirty Dancing (1987)

“Dirty Dancing. The dad was wholly justified in not wanting his teenage daughter to mingle with a creepy adult male camp dance teacher,” said one. But, another added, “Jerry Orbach also teaches an important life lesson to everyone. Near the end, he says, ‘When I'm wrong, I say I'm wrong.' We'd be in a better place if more people could do this.

1. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

One person said, “Lilo and Stitch. My opinion of Nani changed entirely.” “Older sister has to become a mom to her 7-year-old sibling. She's just doing her best to hold the family together,” another shared. “Her room had a whole bunch of surf trophies. She gave up going pro for Lilo,” a third commented.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list. What do you think? Did they get it right, or is something else missing from this list? Also, check out these 80s movies you probably forgot about and should revisit again.

