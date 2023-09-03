Cops Gone Rogue: 16 Electrifying TV Shows Exposing Corruption

All of my favorite crime thriller TV series include some form of corruption in the police force. And I'm not the only one. One user on a popular online forum asked for others' recommendations of the best TV series about corrupt cops. People replied with their favorites.

1. Dexter (2006)

It goes without saying that Dexter is one of the best corrupt cop shows ever. Why? Dexter was quite literally a serial killer working for and with the cops. Enough said.

2. True Detective, Season 1 (2014)

True Detective's first season was insanely amazing and highlights what it means to be a detective on that level. We love to see it.

3. We Own This City (2022)

We Own This City is a miniseries based on the true story of corruption in the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. This gripping series honestly portrays the brutal enforcement of anti-drug policies that make anyone wary of the police's seemingly absolute power.

4. The Wire (2002-2008)

This famous crime series examines the Baltimore drug scene from the perspective of drug users and dealers, as well as the police assigned to track them down. One huge theme in The Wire is the corruption of the Baltimore police force and how that impacts the lives of the city's people.

5. The Shield (2002-2008)

The Shield follows the detectives in an experimental division of the Los Angeles Police Department called The Strike Team, who use illegal methods to track down, interrogate, and ultimately convict criminals. But the team's crimes start catching up with them as time passes.

6. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

One cop's morals are challenged when his team asks him to help cover up an illegal shooting. When he chooses to turn against his team, he's recruited to join a special task force investigating corruption in the police force.

7. Narcos (2015-2017)

As drug kingpins in the late '80s make a fortune manufacturing and trafficking cocaine from Colombia to the U.S., authorities did everything they could to stop them. Or at least, that's what they want you to think. Narcos is a complex series that navigates the many layers of the drug trade.

8. City on a Hill (2019-2022)

What begins as a quest to uncover the secrets behind an armored car robbery, an unlikely team of investigators works together to take down racism and corruption in the Boston police force. City on a Hill is set in the 1990s when violent crime and corruption went hand-in-hand in this New England city.

9. Bosch (2014-2021)

The Los Angeles Police Department doesn't know what hit them when a homicide detective goes on a mission to uncover the truth behind a series of suspicious deaths. But can the justice-seeking officer discover the real culprits before they stop him?

10. Better (2023-)

After her son suffers from a life-threatening case of meningitis, a corrupt cop working for a criminal mastermind has second thoughts about her secret job. As she struggles to sever ties with the criminal, the cop questions why she aligned herself with such a cruel man in the first place.

11. Mayor of Kingstown (2021-)

Mayor of Kingstown focuses on corruption and systemic racism in the US prison system. It's based in Kingstown, Michigan, where the prison industry reigns supreme. One family has the task of regulating crime in the city, which has consequences.

12. Shades of Blue (2016-2018)

One cop makes extra money to support her daughter's future by accepting bribes and stealing drug money until the FBI catches her. She then becomes an informant, requiring her to rat out her coworkers and set out on a path of honesty.

13. Gang Related (2014)

When one detective with secret ties to a terrifying gang learns his partner on the police force was killed by the gang, he must choose sides. But can he overcome his fear of the gang's cruel and callous leader to serve justice for his late partner and best friend?

14. The Oath (2018-2019)

Created by a deputy who served for 17 years in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, The Oath is a thrilling series about a group of corrupt cops who operate secretly. To cover their tracks and protect one another, members of the corrupt insider group face off with criminals and cops alike.

15. Gotham (2014-2019)

Gotham tells the story of Bruce Wayne's friend in the police force, James Gordon. In Gotham City, the police are crumbling with corruption, and only a few cops in the system, like Gordon, are willing to search for truth and justice. Not only does this brave officer fend off corruption at every turn, but he also must track down iconic criminals like the Penguin and Catwoman.

16. The Tower (2021-)

When a young girl and a long-time cop mysteriously fall off a building a die, one officer is determined to uncover the truth behind their deaths. But as she delves deeper into the case, she must watch her back because of what she learns about fellow members of the police force.

Source: Reddit.