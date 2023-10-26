Filling the Twin Peaks Void: 25 Television Shows to Satisfy Your Strange Cravings

I’m not going to pretend that anything can ever measure up to the insane brilliance of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. However, if you’re like me and so many others on the internet looking for something to sate your need for deliciously weird and mysterious shows, I have some recommendations. Check out these 25 shows that might have you just as intrigued and captivated as Lynch’s iconic show.

1. Severance (2022-)

Severance Red Hour Productions 2 e1694289493767
Image Credit: Red Hour Productions.

There is only one season of Severance so far, but it was juicy. It’s about a new technology that allows people to completely separate their personal lives and work lives, which sounds lovely but is quite grim. Adam Scott is sensational as always, and I am salivating for the next season, which hopefully comes soon!

2. Fargo (2014-2023)

Fargo Patrick Wilson
Image Credit: MGM Television.

Fargo, the movie, is a masterpiece, and the show was almost as quirky and compelling. There are four seasons to digest, and each one follows the story of a different murder. It has the same small-town, midwestern vibe as the Fargo movie but can be a little darker and unusual, making it akin to Twin Peaks.

3. Sharp Objects (2018)

Sharp Objects (2018)
Image Credit: HBO Entertainment.

Amy Adams is outstanding in this limited series about a woman who returns to her small town and begins to notice some unusual behavior within her family and the townspeople. It’s based on the Gillian Flynn novel, the writer of Gone Girl, so it has a dark and mysterious vibe and plenty of secrets unravel throughout the show.

4. Russian Doll (2019-)

Russian Doll Natsha Lyonne
Image Credit: Universal Television.

Russian Doll now has two seasons and will likely be getting a third, so it’s the perfect time to jump into it! The mind-bending show has themes of time travel and time loops, offering the same wonderfully confusing feeling that Twin Peaks gives viewers. It’s more modern and magical but is equally as dark and absurd.

5. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Six Feet Under Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodríguez, Frances Conroy, Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause
Image Credit: HBO.

For folks obsessed with the dark humor and funky characters in Twin Peaks, Six Feet Under is a decent alternative. It follows the lives of a family who own a funeral home, showing how they seem to process death and tragedy differently than most people. Like Twin Peaks, it offers an interesting perspective and leaves you with complex feelings and thoughts.

6. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Mindhunters
Image Credit: Delilah Productions.

This show is more realistic than Twin Peaks but still eerie and unsettling in a similar manner. It’s about FBI agents in the 70s trying to understand and profile serial killers. At the time, serial killers were not named, and the two main characters did wonders to help people understand serial murderers, so it’s very interesting.

7. The Bear (2022-)

The Bear Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce
Image Credit: FXP.

Okay, this one might seem a little out of left field, but many Twin Peaks fans have also fallen in love with this show. All the characters are distinct and compelling, the show has some mystery to it, there are a few crime elements, and the production quality is top-tier, so it’s worth watching.

8. Midnight Mass (2021)

Midnight Mass Hamish Linklater
Image Credit: Intrepid Pictures.

Midnight Mass is a popular miniseries that is complex and creepy. It ventures more into the horror category than Twin Peaks, so it’s also wonderful for people who love AHS and other scary TV shows but have the same disturbed small-town vibes as Twin Peaks.

9. Silo (2023-)

Silo Rebecca Ferguson
Image Credit: AMC Studios.

Silo is still a new show, but many TV buffs are falling head over heels for it. If you love dystopian shows and movies, this will scratch that terrifying itch. It’s about how civilization now lives underground in a giant silo, and people don’t truly know what is going on in the world above them.

10. Westworld (2016-2022)

Westworld Evan Rachel Wood
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television.

I can confidently recommend the first two seasons of Westworld, but after that, the show gets a little rocky. While it doesn’t have a ton of similarities to Twin Peaks in terms of themes and storylines, it is masterfully done (again, the first two seasons) and keeps you hooked as unorthodox mysteries unfold.

11. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

The Leftovers Justin Theroux
Image Credit: HBO Entertainment.

One of the most underrated television shows, The Leftovers, never got the attention it deserved. Nevertheless, many people online recommend it for Twin Peaks lovers. Basically, it’s like when Thanos snapped his fingers, and a bunch of people disappeared, except it’s not a Marvel movie, so it’s ten times better.

12. Fringe (2008-2013)

Fringe Joshua Jackson
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television.

Fringe is a crime show that ventures into the paranormal, following FBI Special Agent Olivia Dunham. She is assigned to investigate peculiar crimes and incidents but quickly falls down a rabbit hole into a strange supernatural world she never knew existed.

13. Black Mirror (2011-)

Black Mirror Bryce Dallas Howard
Image Credit: Netflix.

Black Mirror is a wild anthology series with self-contained episodes that all focus on how technology can warp and ruin people’s lives. Most episodes leave you sitting in disbelief with your mind blown, only to hurl you into the next episode. It can be scary, funny, romantic, and everything in between, and you can start on any episode that interests you! 

14. Person of Interest

Person of Interest Jim Caviezel, Jonathan Tucker
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television.

Person of Interest isn’t as word as Twin Peaks, but it has the same level of mystery and unusual crime that will draw you in. It stars Michael Emerson, best known for playing Ben from Lost, and also shows how modern technology can impact people’s lives and society as a whole.

15. Wayward Pines (2015-2016)

Wayward Pines Matt Dillon
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television.

Unfortunately, Wayward Pines was canceled before its time after only two seasons. While the second season is okay, the first season is remarkably creepy and captivating. I apologize, as you will be left on a cliffhanger, but the first season is so good it’s still worth checking out.

16. The Americans (2013-2018)

The Americans Keri Russell
Image Credit: Fox Television Studios.

The Americans captures the same unhinged, surrealist suburban vibe as Twin Peaks, making it a popular show among Lynch fans. It’s about two Soviet spies deep undercover, posing as a wholesome American couple, despite the nefarious things going on behind the scenes.

17. The Watcher (2022-)

The Watcher Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney
Image Credit: Ryan Murphy Productions.

A second season of The Watcher has been teased, so now is the ideal time to watch the first season. It’s about a neighborhood being harassed by an unknown person via letters, focusing on a family new to the neighborhood. It features some big actors and offers a similar eerie setting to Twin Peaks.

18. Tokyo Vice (2022-)

Tokyo Vice Ansel Elgort
Image Credit: Endeavor Content.

On the other hand, Tokyo Vice is not at all a suburban show, but it has a distinct and artistic yet unsettling aesthetic that so many David Lynch fans love. It follows an American reporter in Japan who quickly becomes entangled in some dark situations and dives deep to find the criminal underbelly of Tokyo.

19. True Detective (2014-)

True Detective Matthew McConaughey
Image Credit: HBO Entertainment.

It seems like everyone is obsessed with True Detective, and for good reason! Similarly to Twin Peaks, the show follows detectives, showing viewers the crimes they solve as well as the intricacies of their personal lives. And with the fourth season on its way, there is no better time to dive in.

20. X-Files (1993-2018)

the X Files, the List Gillian Anderson
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television.

X-Files is easily one of the best shows to watch if you loved Twin Peaks, although the vibe is substantially different. It offers the same gritty crime stories with weird twists and paranormal turns but is structured more like a typical detective show rather than a long-winded story.

21. Ozark (2017-2022)

Ozark Jason Bateman
Image Credit: MRC Television.

Ozark concluded in 2022, so it’s a great time to get into the show if you love a long binge. Starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, the show is complex and emotional, with hints of humor. And, like Twin Peaks, it takes place near the mountains!

22. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Big Little Lies
Image Credit: Crazyrose.

Big Little Lies is a mystery series set in a small but affluent community. It has a typical suburban vibe with dark secrets hidden beneath the facades of happy families. With big names like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, it’s alluring and entertaining. Feel free to skip the second season, as the first is exponentially better.

23. Maniac (2018)

Maniac Emma Stone
Image Credit: Paramount Television.

One of the best miniseries I’ve ever watched, Maniac takes place in a sad dystopian world. Two strangers meet in a questionable pharmaceutical trial for a pill that is meant to cure mental illnesses like depression. It’s a wild and weird ride and only gets better every time I rewatch it.

24. Barry (2018-2023)

Barry HBO
Image Credit: HBO

If the odd and uncomfortable humor in Twin Peaks is one of your favorite aspects, you’ll likely enjoy Barry. Bill Hader plays Barry, a restless and exhausted hitman who wants to leave his murderous life behind and discovers that acting is his true passion. It’s witty and dark and has its fair share of mysteries.

25. Shining Girls (2022)

667 1
Image Credit: Apple+.

Elisabeth Moss stars in another thrilling drama where she plays a woman who is constantly dealing with her reality shifting around her. This all happens because of a brutal attack she was in years before, and with a recent murder linked to her attack, she thinks she can get to the bottom of everything.

Source: (Reddit).

