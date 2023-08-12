Scheme Queens: Television’s Most Villainous Women We Love To Hate

The leading ladies in your favorite TV shows are typically lovable characters, whether they’re bold detectives like Olivia Benson or just adorable and fun like Leslie Knope. However, some people’s favorite female characters are a little less likable. Check out 24 detestable ladies that we all love to loathe.

1- Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf

The top spot on my villainous women list goes to the always sassy and mean Blair Waldorf. Leighton Meester really brought this character to life and made her unbelievably iconic as the quintessential mean girl. She also manages to make the character sympathetic at times, adding depth to Blair.

2- Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin

Honorable mention for her role as Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story, but Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens takes the cake. She is so spoiled and absurd that hard not to sort of love her character. Chanel is hilariously awful to everyone around, and Roberts nails the role flawlessly.

3- Dianna Agron as Quinn Fabray

Quinn Fabray is the queen bee of her school, and Dianna Agron’s portrayal of her makes her intimidating and powerful but still human. For the first season or so of Glee, Quinn is practically unbearable, but she softens as the show progresses, showcasing Agron’s acting chops.

4- Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin

Angela in The Office is an ice-cold lady who has almost zero patience and strong contempt for everyone around her. While we get to see the softer, romantic side of her every so often, she’s mostly a frigid woman who spends 75% of her time at work dramatically rolling her eyes.

5- Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti

I don’t know if I’d go as far as to say Gina is villainous, but she certainly has some evil moments that qualify her for this list. Her snarky attitude and lack of sympathy for others lead to some questionable actions. Despite this, she’s still one of the most beloved characters.

6- Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase

Cordelia is the mean girl on Buffy the Vampire Slayer who tends to be annoying and rude, but she’s such a bold and distinct character, mostly thanks to Carpenter, that she’s so fun to watch, and the show wouldn’t be as great without her.

7- Jessica Walter as Lucille Bluth

Jessica Walter also gets an honorable mention for voicing Mallory Archer in Archer, but Lucille Bluth is the cream of the crop when it comes to mean ladies. She has no sympathy for anyone, including her children, and some of her lines are hilarious because they’re so cold-hearted and cruel.

8- Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks

Another evil lady from Gossip Girl, Georgina Sparks, lives to cause chaos and ruin the lives of the other characters. She’s not a constant character on the show, she just blows into town every time she wants to stir the pot, and then she runs off once everyone’s lives are in shambles.

9- Cheryl Chase as Angelica Pickles

It might be a little much to call a toddler a villain, but Angelica Pickles is a pretty awful little girl who loves to torment and stress out all the other sweet babies in the show. Her cackle, credited to Chase, alone qualifies as a villainous character, plus something in her eyes is simply devilish, even though they’re a cartoon.

10- Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

While Game of Thrones is teeming with problematic and evil characters, Cersei Lannister is one of the most ruthless ladies on the show. To be fair, she seems to have taken a dark turn after all her children died, which is rough. But from beheadings to beatings to emotional torment, she’s a dark character.

11- Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez

Naya Rivera, may she rest in peace, was a sensational actress, exemplified by her ice-cold but complex performance as Santana on Glee. While Quinn was certainly sassy and mean, Santana was the true villain of the show for the first season. However, like Quinn, she eventually becomes a sympathetic character.

12- Sasha Pieterse as Alison DiLaurentis

The poor teenage girl who went missing in Pretty Little Liars turned out to be one of the most evil characters in the whole series. Pieterse is a force in this role, as she delivers a malicious and eerily charming performance as this psychopathic teenager who emotionally, mentally, and sometimes physically torments her friends.

13- Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

I wouldn’t describe Miss Samantha, from the popular series SATC and rumored to be joining the follow-up series And Just Like That…, as a villain, but she’s definitely a bold female character not everyone loves. She can be dominating and aggressive, but in the end, she’s a good friend and kind person deep down.

14- Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Ava Coleman is definitely a villain in my book, taking an important job away from more qualified candidates and basically running this elementary school into the ground. While she’s not necessarily malicious and evil, she’s a bumbling idiot that makes everyone around her suffer for her incompetence. However, Janelle James makes this awful character hilarious.

15- Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey

Yet another villain from Gossip Girl, I think Taylor Momsen’s character might be the worst, and she positively perfected the role. Jenny goes from an innocent young girl to a goth monster who betrays her friends and family for popularity. I couldn’t care less about Jenny in the first season, and by the end, I despised her.

16- Francesca Marie Smith as Helga G. Pataki

Do you remember Helga from Hey, Arnold!? She was so mean to Arnold despite being completely infatuated and in love with him. While her intentions may have been complex, her actions were awful, even as a little girl. She’s right up there with Angelica Pickles as the meanest little cartoon girl.

17- Krysten Ritter as Chloe McGruff

The B—- in Apartment 23 did not receive the appreciation it deserved, and that goes double for Krysten Ritter. She’s one of the most diverse and flexible actresses who simply is not cast enough. She brought Chloe McGruff to life, making her lovable and hateable at the same time.

18- Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy

Serena Joy is one of the most complex characters I’ve ever enjoyed watching. She’s fighting to find her place in the messed world of Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale but abuses the handmaids. While she has redeemable moments later in the series, her unforgivable actions toward the beginning cement her as a villain, no matter how much she changes.

19- Molly Tarlov as Sadie Saxton

Sadie Saxton is wildly funny in Awkward and is supremely fun to hate. Her sassy catchphrase and constant digs at the other girls and guys at her school make her the obvious villain of the show. She has a few vulnerable moments, but the way she abuses and torments everyone around her makes her hard to remotely like in any way.

20- Ashlie Brillault as Kate Sanders

Who is Kate Sanders? I didn’t remember her name either, but she’s the horrid girl who picks on Lizzie McGuire throughout the show and continues into The Lizzie McGuire movie. Ashlie Brillault is impeccable as Kate, delivering cruel, mocking lines with such force that even watching it now makes me feel like an insecure middle schooler again.

21- Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose

Moira Rose is one of the most beloved characters on Schitt’s Creek, but she’s also one of the worst. She’s self-centered and vapid.

22- Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Night

Prudence Night is one of the Weird Sisters from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Tati Gabrielle, also known for her role in later seasons of You, nails the role of a mean yet playful teenage witch, capturing the sinister and vile vibe that makes it easy to hate her.

23- January Jones as Betty Draper

Betty Draper is Don Draper’s wife in Mad Men and is one of the most distinct characters on the show. Fans tend to be very divided on her, as some think she’s hilariously awful while others are just disgusted by her behavior. From shooting innocent birds to the mean way she treats her own daughter, she’s despicable.

24- Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

While Dee is probably the least awful person in the gang, she’s still pretty horrible on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She literally convinced Cricket to leave the clergy and then ruined his life. Honorable mention for Kaitlin Olson’s role as Mick in The Mick, as she’s pretty terrible in that one too!

Source: (Reddit).