Thrills and Chills: The Top Nine Tennessee Theme Parks

Ready to be amused? Tennessee is home to some of America's best theme and amusement parks, each offering unique attractions you won't find anywhere else.

Buckle up because we're about to explore nine of the best Tennessee theme parks an adrenaline junkie could ask for!

1. Dollywood: Tennessee's Most Popular Theme Park

Owned by country music star Dolly Parton, Dollywood is visited by more than three million people yearly. The 160-acre family-fun park is located in Pigeon Forge and features roller coasters, water rides, and of course, live country music shows.

Adrenaline junkies will love popular attractions like the Lightning Rod, a high-speed wooden roller coaster that sends riders soaring through the mountains. With top speeds of 73 mph, it's one of the fastest wooden coasters in the world.

Other popular thrill rides include the Wild Eagle, a steel roller coaster that rises 21 stories high, and the Smoky Mountain River Rampage, a white water rafting adventure that takes riders on a thrilling journey full of twists and turns.

The park is typically closed in January and February. It offers several seasonal events throughout the year, including Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, the Harvest Festival, and the Smoky Mountain Christmas events.

Visitors can also explore the park's many shops and restaurants, which offer a mix of some of the best Southern-style cuisine anywhere around.

Dollywood is also the most Instagrammable place in Tennessee, so no matter how you spend your time, be sure to take pictures to remember it!

Other Popular Theme Parks in Tennessee

There are plenty of other parks to visit in Tennessee besides Dollywood. Whether you live nearby or are planning a vacation, you’ll want to check them all out. Here are eight more that top the list.

2. Dollywood's Splash Country

Adjacent to Dollywood, Splash Country is a 35-acre water park that offers visitors a refreshing break from the summer heat. It requires a separate ticket, even though it is part of Dollywood. But it's one of the state's most popular water parks, which means it's worth it!

Big Bear Plunge is a guest favorite and takes riders on a white-water rafting journey, a river-like course. Thrill-seekers will brave Fire Tower Falls, dropping you down a 280-foot-long track.

Splash Country also features a wave pool, lazy river, and water play areas for younger children. You can rent a shaded cabana in one of the lounge areas, and several food options are available, including barbecue, pizza, and ice cream.

3. The Island at Pigeon Forge

The Island at Pigeon Forge is a 23-acre family-friendly fun zone where you'll find rides, entertainment, special events, and plenty of opportunities for shopping. The best part? There's no admission fee to get in!

You'll get a fantastic view of the area from the 200-foot Great Smoky Mountain Ferris Wheel. Test your bravery on the ropes course and zip lines. Take a flight with SkyFlight, Soar America, and experience a second-story free fall on Twist ‘N Shout.

Want unlimited access to all the rides? Buy a wristband, and you'll get access to all the outside rides for two full days of family fun.

While you're there, catch one of the synchronized water fountain shows performed every 30 minutes. Watch it at night to see the added colors.

4. Wild Bear Falls Water Park

Located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, you almost have to see Wild Bear Falls Water Park to believe what a fantastic experience it is. This mountain-themed, heated indoor water park is the perfect getaway for families of all ages.

Clingmans Dome, the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, sends guests gliding down a 350-foot-long tube slide. Not to be outdone, Laurel Falls takes riders on a 300-feet long slide full of twisting and turning shenanigans.

Rent a private cabana to relax in to make your stay more enjoyable. You'll have plenty of dining options and can even stay overnight at the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort.

5. The Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster

The Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster, also located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a one-of-a-kind theme park offering visitors a unique experience.

The park's main attraction is an alpine coaster that sends riders on a mile-long, fast-paced ride down a mountain track that winds through the beautiful Smoky Mountains.

Unlike traditional roller coasters, the alpine coaster allows visitors to control their own speed, making it a terrific option for visitors of all ages and thrill levels. (The minimum height requirement is 38″.)

Although there are other alpine coasters in the area, this is one of the best. With the motto “Ride the Hill and Feel the Thrill,” you know it's going to be fun!

6. Ober

Ober is a year-round mountain resort and amusement park located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. When it's not snowing, the park offers plenty of activities, including an alpine slide, an indoor ice skating rink, a mountain coaster, and a scenic chairlift ride, to name a few.

During winter, Ober transforms into a winter sports paradise, offering skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing. There are also places to eat and shop at the park.

One of the most popular attractions at Ober Gatlinburg is the aerial tramway, which takes visitors on a scenic ride to the top of the mountain, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

7. Wilderness at The Smokies

Wilderness at the Smokies is home to the Wild Waterdome, Tennessee's largest indoor water park. Located in Sevierville, this resort is the perfect getaway for families who want to stay where the action is.

At Wilderness, you'll find the StormChaser thrill ride, a scream-tastic waterslide that sends riders 55 feet down a dark tunnel, drops them through a zero gravity fall, and sends them splashing to the bottom.

Spend time frolicking in the 10,000-square-foot Great Wave wave pool, go bodysurfing at The Smokies Surf Rider, or grab a raft and rocket your way through Runaway Canyon.

Check out the family adventure center Adventure Forest when you're ready to dry off. It features multi-level laser tag, a three-story ropes course, a blacklight mini-golf, a huge arcade, and much more. The resort also offers a multitude of dining options, including a pizza place, a grill, and a sweet shop.

8. Anakeesta

Anakeesta is Tennessee's premier mountaintop adventure park that offers adrenaline junkies a unique experience in the Smoky Mountains. You'll find attractions, including a scenic chairlift ride that takes you up 600 feet to the top of Anakeesta Mountain, courage-testing zip lines, a tree canopy walk, and a 1,600-foot-long heart-pumping mountain coaster.

One of the park's most popular attractions is the Treetop Skywalk, North America's longest tree-based suspended bridge. You'll be 50-60 feet in the air with plenty of time to admire the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains while you cross the 880 feet to the other side.

You'll find a variety of shops and restaurants to meet your needs while at the park. For example, enjoy a bite at the bakery or cool down at the ice cream parlor.

Anakeesta also hosts seasonal events throughout the year, such as the Lumina Enchanted Night Walk, and also hosts live music and other entertainment.

9. Paula Deen's Lumber Jack Feud Show

There's more to this park than meets the eye. At first, it might not seem like a lumberjack show belongs in a list of best theme and amusement parks, but wait until you see what they have to offer.

First, the show itself is not to be missed. Your whole family will enjoy one and a half hours of world-class lumberjack competitions. Next, head to their adventure park, where you can hop on the Flying Fox, the world's first zipline roller coaster. Try the lumberjack-themed ropes course, compete in a logroll, and take a free fall jump off Timber Towers.

You can add dinner to your show ticket or eat at the nearby Paula Deen Restaurant before or after your adventure to the park. One thing's for sure: you know it's going to be tasty!

Make Plans to Visit Tennessee's Best Theme Parks

Head to the Smoky Mountains, where you'll find good old-fashioned family fun, from roller coasters and water parks to scenic chairlift rides. Tennessee is home to some of the country's best theme parks and amusement parks, each offering unique attractions your family is sure to enjoy.

