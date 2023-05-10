13 Tension Filled Moves To Get Your Heart Racing

Creating suspense is one of cinema's greatest tricks. Sometimes it's introducing a dangerous new threat that simmers throughout the movie. Other times, it's the characters advancing from one life-threatening moment to the next. Filmmakers that are able to create legitimate tension is something to marvel at.

A recent online discussion asks for movies that excel at creating tension. Here are the top responses.

1. High Tension

It's ironic that the first response has the word tension in it. The French film follows a woman staying at a friend’s house in the country as she’s forced to chase down a man who killed her friend’s family and kidnapped her friend. It’s a movie that’s both extremely violent and allows time for, that’s right, high tension to build between bursts of violence, delivering a movie that lives up to its name.

2. Blue Ruin

One fan noted that Green Room, from director Jeremy Saulnier, as an example of what they were looking for. While I was tempted to double dip on example films because I adore Green Room, several respondents called out Saulnier’s previous film Blue Ruin as an incredibly tense movie. The film begins with a shocking act of violence as the protagonist takes revenge on the man who killed his parents, but then largely basks in tension as he prepares for a violent response from that man’s family.

3. Uncut Gems

Several critics recommended the two most recent films by the Safdie brothers: Good Time and Uncut Gems. And while Good Time stars my beloved Robert Pattinson, I feel like the edge goes to Uncut Gems which follows a gambling addict played by Adam Sandler as he attempts to scramble together money that he owes. One commenter said that the movie “just about sent me to the hospital.”

4. Nocturnal Animals

I was delighted to see Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals get not just one, but two mentions from respondents. The film parallels two stories, one of a woman reading a book written by her ex-husband that sparks memories about their relationship and another that tells the story of the novel her ex wrote. That the film manages to make the pulpy novel story about revenge tense makes sense, but what’s amazing is how that tension bleeds into the story of the couple’s real life.

5. Whiplash

Whiplash, which centers on the relationship between a determined jazz drummer and an abusive teacher, received a couple mentions. One user noted that Whiplash was a somewhat “Unconventional answer but definitely accurate. Not many movies had me sweating like Whiplash.”

6. Prisoners

Many respondents suggested Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners which tells the story of a desperate father who kidnaps and tortures the young mentally disabled man he believes has kidnapped his children. One commenter even went so far as to say “Prisoners is what I would call a perfect film.”

7. The Descent

A modern horror classic, I was surprised that The Descent was only recommended by one user (albeit that suggestion received a lot of upvote support). The film works in two distinct halves, each of which are brutally tense. The first focuses on friends getting lost and stuck in an unexplored cave system, while the second introduces vicious humanoid monsters to add to the horror.

8. Brawl in Cell Block 99

One user recommended the Vince Vaughn-starring Brawl in Cell Block 99 which sees the actor shift from his usual comic roles into something far more serious, and threatening. The story follows Vaughn’s character as he purposefully gets himself sent to prison so that he can kill a prisoner and free his wife who’s been kidnapped to motivate him.

9. Nightcrawler

Two users suggested Nightcrawler and as a lover of the movie I couldn’t agree more. The story of Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) who is willing to do whatever it takes to get great crime footage he can sell to local news networks, up to instigating violence, is one of the most suspenseful character study films ever made.

10. Alien

While the suggestions largely focused on films from the 21st century, some respondents highlighted the one and only Alien as “one of the best high tension horror movies ever made.” You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who’s seen the film that disagrees, as the movie's story of a spaceship crew who unknowingly picks up, you guessed it, an alien that then slowly but surely eliminates crew members is unbelievably tense and a masterpiece of the horror genre.

11. Get Out

Jordan Peele's directorial debut uses conventional horror tropes to misdirect the audience. The way the film uses race to deliver tension made moviegoers uncomfortable the whole time.

12. No Country For Old Men

The Oscar-winning film from The Coen Brothers is notable for lacking any type of musical score. Instead, it relies on the tension on the screen to keep viewers entertained and hooked. Javier Bardem's performance in particular is breathtaking.

13. The Quiet Place

One moviegoer one scene from the movie in particular: “The Quiet Place has a ten minute scene in which Emily Blunt has to give birth completely silently or she and her baby will die. One of the best cinema experiences I've ever had.”

