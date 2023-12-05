Yemen’s Houthis Strike Ships in Red Sea With Missiles While U.S. Shoots Down Drones

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels hit three commercial ships in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles fired from Yemen Sunday while the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, shot down three drones, the U.S. military said.

The United States vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of the attacks, which are seen as an outgrowth of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed two of the Dec. 3 attacks, saying the first vessel was hit by a missile and the second by a drone while in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Saree said the Houthi’s armed forces renew their warning to all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target as Israel’s offensive in Gaza continues.

Attacks Said To Signal Support for Palestinians

In a broadcast statement, Saree said the attacks were in response to the demands of the Yemeni people and calls from Islamic nations to stand with the Palestinian people.

Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the ships attacked had no connection to Israel, Reuters reported.

“By focusing on Bab al-Mandeb — and by launching earlier attacks in the Red Sea and southern Israel — the Houthis appear to be trying to impose hefty financial costs on Israel in addition to undermining its security if it chooses to prolong the war,” Al Jazeera explains about the ongoing attacks.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said on X, formerly Twitter, that Panamanian-flagged bulk carriers Number 9 and Sophie II were both struck by missiles. The Number 9 reported some damage but no casualties, and the Sophie II reported no significant damage.

The Central Command said the USS Carney had detected another ballistic missile fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at the bulk carrier Unity Explorer. The missile hit near the ship, the Central Command aid. Shortly afterward, the Carney shot down a drone headed its way.

The Unity Explorer is a Bahamas flagged, United Kingdom owned and operated cargo ship, the Central Command said.

Threat to International Commerce, Security

Reports say USS Carney was also attacked.

“These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security,” says Central Command. “They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world.”

“These three vessels are connected to 14 separate nations. The Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS Carney responded to the distress calls from the ships and provided assistance,” the Central Command added.

Britain’s defense secretary, Grant Shapps, strongly condemned what he called “the outrageous and unlawful attacks on ships by Iran-backed Houthi militants.”

On X, Shapps writes, “The UK is committed to protecting maritime security & deterring escalation, with HMS Diamond deploying to the region as part of the UK’s efforts to ensure regional stability.”

Yemen is emerging from an eight-year civil war in which a coalition led by Saudi Arabia tried to remove the Houthis from power.