7 Tequila Bars in New Orleans Perfect for Celebrating

While New Orleans has much to offer in terms of history and culture, it can't be denied that NOLA knows a thing or two when it comes to having a good time. From cocktail bars to micro-breweries, there are plenty of options, and that also goes for those partial to Mexico's favorite spirit, tequila.

The Best Tequila Bars in New Orleans

Tequila, a distilled alcoholic beverage made from the blue agave plant, has a rich history dating back to the Aztecs in ancient Mexico. The influx of immigrants and cultural exchanges influenced tequila's journey to New Orleans, and it has become an integral part of the city's vibrant bar scene. These are the best tequila bars in New Orleans.

1 – El Gato Negro

In Spanish, el gato means ‘the black cat.' Their easy-to-spot logo features a feline in the heart of the French Quarter. El Gato Negro is a vibrant New Orleans bar serving a fusion of Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails. Its colorful decor and lively atmosphere make it a popular spot for locals and tourists.

El Gato Negro's extensive tequila selection ranges from basic un-aged Blancos to ultra-premium picks, including Jose Cuervo's 250th Anniversary special that will set you back $175 a shot! There's also a range of margaritas for those who prefer not-so-straight tequila.

2 – Mr. Tequila Bar & Grill

Mr. Tequila Bar & Grill is a trendy watering hole known for its contemporary take on traditional tequila drinks. The bar's sleek design and modern Mexican-inspired decor create a chic setting to unwind. Their mixologists craft an inventive range of margaritas, and their tequila menu will make it hard to choose just one. Pair your libations with a range of delectable small plates, including ceviche and quesadillas.

3 – Rock-N-Taco and Tequila Bar

Rock-N-Taco and Tequila Bar is an electrifying destination for Mexican flavors in the trendy Wharehouse District. From their extensive tequila collection, patrons can sample rare finds such as Clase Azul Ultra Extra Anejo for $350. For those after a good, popular tequila that won't destroy your credit rating, they offer a range of Don Julio tequilas starting from $14 a shot.

For those who prefer tequila inside a margarita, you won't be disappointed. They have an extensive menu, including delights like the Paloma Roja, a Don Julio Tequila Blanco blended with hibiscus simple syrup, St Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit, lime, and soda.

4 – Juan's Flying Burrito

A lively fusion of Tex-Mex flavors and New Orleans zest, Juan's Flying Burrito is a beloved bar with a colorful personality. Juan's has been a locally loved institution for over 25 years and has locations in Uptown, Mid-City, the Central Business District, and the Lower Garden District.

The bar's tequila-infused cocktails and tequila shots perfectly accompany their bold dishes, including burritos, flavorful tacos, and tasty quesadillas. With its festive decor and live music events, Juan's Flying Burrito beckons locals and visitors to immerse themselves in a vibrant mix of Mexican and New Orleans culture.

5 – Cuñada

Located in the heart of the French Quarter, it's perfect for tourists and locals looking for a cozy and unpretentious bar that captures the essence of a Mexican taqueria. Welcoming and colorful, this spot charms guests with its friendly staff and mouthwatering street-style tacos.

Their tequila bar is aptly named the Agave Bar, and if you are curious if they take their spirits seriously, you'll be comforted to know they have a certified Tequilier on staff who can advise you about which one to try next.

6 – Espíritu Mezcaleria

Espíritu Mezcaleria in New Orleans celebrates Mexico's food, drinks, history, and culture. With a heartfelt passion for authentic flavors, Espíritu showcases the best of Mexico through thoughtfully sourced mezcal and tequila. Sustainability lies at the core of their ethos, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients and eco-conscious practices.

Their New Orleans Warehouse District bar is open for lunch and dinner, featuring small plates and dishes like lamb mole and Tijuana Caesar salad.

7 – The Velvet Cactus

If you’re looking for a place oozing in atmosphere, this is it. In the evening, the alfresco dining area turns into a place fit for fairies with twinkling colored lights. The indoor area is just as stunning, with various artworks covering the walls.

The Velvet Cactus has an extensive margarita and cocktail selection — including top-shelf tequila. Their extensive tequila selection has a variety of Blanca, Reposado, Anejo, Mezcal, and luxury tequilas. The Velvet Cactus is located near New Orleans City Park. If you’re staying in the French Quarter, visiting this slice of Mexico in suburbia is worth the trip.