Terrence Malick Movies Ranked and Where to Stream Them

Terrence Malick is easily the most enigmatic, unorthodox director working today. Known for his ethereal, deeply introspective movies, he has employed a wide range of innovative filmmaking techniques—including a heavy reliance on landscape shots, stream of conscious voiceovers, and extensive editing (sometimes rearranging an entire film’s narrative)—to explore profound issues like war, violence, and love, and the complicated effects it has on his characters.

These techniques have gained Malick a reputation for creating movies with otherworldly, dreamlike atmospheres that critics have equally lauded and ridiculed, with some of his films (namely his first five) earning high critical praise, and his more recent movies’ reception having been mixed.

From his earliest directorial efforts to his latest historical epics, here is every one of Terence Malick's films, ranked from best to worst.

1. The Tree of Life

Malick's fifth film, The Tree of Life, presents what is easily the director's most ambitious artistic vision to date. It's sharp, poignant, and combines every trick in Malick's playbook, offering an intense, incredibly meaningful illustration on the creation of life (including a sequence showing literal dinosaurs roaming the Earth), and the turbulent nature of existence itself.

At the center of Malick's film is Jack (Sean Penn), a middle-aged man reflecting on his past childhood in 1950s Texas, including his relationship with his abusive father (Brad Pitt) and his far more caring mother (Jessica Chastain).

Like most films in Malick's later filmography, it's packed with complex deeper meaning, namely man's ability to find love and understanding amidst great suffering. Unlike Malick's later films, though, The Tree of Life possesses just enough of a plot and storyline to keep the film moving rather than falling flat or collapsing in on itself.

Malick's boldest film—covering the most profound questions he's ever asked (Why do good people die too soon? Why does God allow bad things to happen?)—The Tree of Life feels like the culmination of every creative interest, inquiry, and subject Malick has ever wanted to discuss. It's perhaps this reason above all else that accounts most readily for the movie's success upon release in 2011.

2. The Thin Red Line

After Days of Heaven, Malick essentially disappeared for 19 years, privately working on a few projects on his own, but more or less absent from the film industry until the tail end of the 1990s. When he finally returned, he seemingly poured all the creative juices that he’d spent the past two decades brewing been developing into his highly-anticipated war film, The Thin Red Line.

Adapted from the James Jones novel of the same name, The Thin Red Line follows a company of U.S. soldiers who land on the Japanese-occupied island of Guadalcanal early in the Pacific War.

Using a large ensemble cast — many of whom provide their own thoughts and opinions on war in stream-of-conscious internal monologue — Malick blends the context of the original novel with his signature philosophical themes. Though the movie follows a large group of troops, The Thin Red Line thrives on individual observations, focusing on the alienating effects violence has on a person from an emotional and psychological perspective.

Beautifully shot, and costarring numerous standout actors (Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, John Cusack, Woody Harrelson, Nick Nolte, John C. Reilly, John Travolta, and many more), The Thin Red Line was a massive success for Malick, audiences and critics hailing it as one of the greatest war films of all time.

3. Badlands

Malick's inaugarul film, Badlands, remains arguably one of the finest debuts in all of film. Its minimal plot, tight budget, reliance on a small, relatively unknown cast, and implementation of Malick's core artistic sensibilities (mostly an exploration of philosophical beliefs) make it an fascinating movie that laid the groundwork for the unique, dreamlike tone that every subsequent film of Malick’s possessed in the future.

Inspired by teenage spree killer Charles Starkweather, Badlands follows a fame-obsessed young man named Kit (Martin Sheen) who falls in love with a lonely, troubled girl (Sissy Spacek) in their impoverished North Dakota home town in the 1950s. When Kit kills her abusive father (Warren Oates), the two flee from authorities, embarking on a lengthy road trip across Montana's desert.

A romance story unlike most others, Badlands explores two key themes that Malick routinely returned to in his future films: love and violence. In contrast to his future films, Badlands offers a very unique depiction of both, portraying the gratifying relationship two troubled outcasts find in one another, and their romanticized, Bonnie and Clyde-esque escape. On the flip side of the coin is Malick's exploration of violence, Kit's numerous killings soon contributing to anlmost celebrity status in the public’s eye.

As seen in the movie, Kit is a young man whose failure to find meaning in his life results in him lashing out and harming others. Unable to achieve success on his own elsewhere, all he's left with is killing: not the act itself, but the effect it has on getting him noticed (the only thing he's ever wanted in life). It's an interesting portrayal of violence few directors have really touched upon, and a depiction that made Badlands one of the most unique movies of the 1970s, as well as one of the most memorable debuts of all time.

4. Days of Heaven

In what would be his final film before a nearly 20 year-long hiatus from public life and filmmaking, Malick set out to make his second feature, the period romance drama, Days of Heaven.

In the mid-1910s', a young trio—Bill (Richard Gere), his girlfriend Abby (Brooke Adams), and Bill's younger sister (Linda Manz)—flee to Texas after Bill kills his boss in Chicago. Finding work on the farm of a lonely, ill farmer (Sam Shepard) who has only a year to live, Bill persuades Abby to feign romantic interest in him so that they can inherit his fortune after he dies.

The central theme in Days of Heaven is the dangers of misplaced romance, or more simply/cynically, “be careful who you fall in love with.” As seen in the case of all parties involved—Gere's Bill, Adams' Abby, and Shepard's farmer—every main character falling for someone they're better off, the love triangle eventually taking a deadly spin when these complex romantic feelings turn into murderous jealously.

Previously, Malick portrayed romance as a way for dissociated individuals to find meaning and much-needed companionship in their life (Badlands). In Days of Heaven, Malick takes on a much more nuanced exploration of romance, portraying it as something both endearing and incredibly dangerous to be a part of. It's this nuance that makes Days of Heaven such an endearing film, minimal in plotting yet profoundly complex in its characters and themes.

5. A Hidden Life

The most political of Malick's films, as well as his most recent, A Hidden Life is a return to form of sorts for Malick. Watching it, you're acutely aware it's a Malick film—the dialogue, camera style, and voiceovers are all dead giveaways—and its distinct historical setting and subject matter resemble more closely the earliest of Malick's movies, rather than the abstract, experimental films he'd made in the 2010s'.

In the early days of World War II, fervent Catholic Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl) is forcefully recruited into the German Army. Refuses to take an oath of loyalty to Adolf Hitler, Jägerstätter is ostracized by his community, and is eventually being arrested and executed by the Nazis for his perceived treason.

Jägerstätter himself made for an ideal Malick protagonist—someone who values his own religious and moral beliefs over worldly concerns, and who will not sell out his integrity for a fascist dictatorship. Like all of Malick's films, the overall plot of the film is loose, but the gradual build-up towards Jägerstätter's conviction is thoughtfully plotted out. It's this shapefulness to the movie's plot that may likely account for its success and high praise among critics, many viewers hailing it as a worthy successor to Malick’s early filmography.

6. The New World

Malick has long been drawn to nature as a subject—as seen from the numerous shots in his films. This fascination with the natural world ultimately culminated in his 2005 epic, The New World, one of his most beautifully-shot movies so far.

Landing on the shores of America in the early 1600s, Captain John Smith (Colin Farrell) and his expeditionary crew struggle to establish a colony in the dense Virginia wilderness, having to survive against starvation, sickness, and continuing conflict with the nearby Powhatan tribe.

Malick's love and appreciation for nature was evident in this movie. His portrayal of the land makes it seem not like the American landscape we know today, but an almost preternatural world of untold sights and sounds that leaves an overwhelming sensory experience on the audience and European settlers alike.

Malick's treatment of this natural world of beauty also serves as a fantastic jumping off point in his portrayal of the Natives' and Europeans' contrasting world views, juxtaposing the two parties for added effect. (the Natives' able to live off the land in a sustainable, ergonomic way; the Europeans coming in and trying to thrash nature into submission—chopping down trees, growing crops the land and climate won't support—and ultimately suffering because of it).

Here, not only do audiences see both groups' distinct philosophies, but also their worries in regards to this New World: the explorers who see it as a land of opportunity, and the Natives' fear that the explorers' arrival could mean the end of life as they know it.

7. To the Wonder

Falling in love in Paris, American tourist Neil (Ben Affleck) invites Ukrainian divorcée Marina (Olga Kurylenko) and her young daughter to his home in Oklahoma. Though the pair initially makes the transition to the American countryside smoothly, their love for one another slowly begins to cool, as each of them tries—and fails—to keep their relationship afloat.

Like his later Song to Song, To the Wonder thrives on a generally interesting storyline—two individuals rush into a relationship a little too quickly, make a decision to move in together, and try to fend off their own internal doubts about whether they've made a huge mistake.

It may have been a promising premise, but unfortunately, Malick couldn't effectively make it as nuanced and emotionally satisfying as his earlier work, mostly due to the lack of depth he explores in his characters. (Like Song to Song, we have no idea why these characters love each other so much, their romance coming across as superficial and random.)

8. Knight of Cups

Rick (Christian Bale) is a screenwriter whose career success fails to grant him the personal happiness he desperately craves. Looking to achieve some genuine fulfillment in his life, Rick journeys through Los Angeles and Las Vegas, learning important life lessons and philosophies from numerous people close to him.

Malick has long weaved in his personal interests in philosophy and existentialism into all of his movies. Here, his decision to illustrate the many different meanings of life told through a tarot deck-like presentation made for a bold creative challenge, yet it’s an idea that didn’t feel nearly fleshed out or developed enough.

In a way, Knight of Cups feels like it could've been a terrific film—Malick's version of Waking Life—but in the end, it suffers from a distinct lack of clear plotting, coming across as the most chaotic and meandering of Malick's movies so far.

9. Song to Song

Malick's recent films have been a point of criticism from moviegoers and critics alike, all of whom tend to single out the lack of character development and disjunctive narratives as major weak areas compared to Malick’s earlier, more impressive body of work. Admittedly, Malick may be his best when given a straight subject matter to explore (the celebrity of crime in Badlands, war in The Thin Red Line, the dangers of misplaced affection in Days of Heaven), which may be the key explanation as to why his later filmography lacks the same emotional nuance as his earliest films.

Such a case could be specially made for Song to Song, Malick's 2017 experimental romance. Set in the modern Texas music industry, Faye (Rooney Mara) is an aspiring guitarist struggling to establish herself, and who ends up beginning a romantic affair with a record producer (Michael Fassbender) in the hopes of advancing her career. From there, the film’s plot weaves between two pairs of love triangles, involving Faye, the producer, and Faye's boyfriend (Ryan Gosling).

Song to Song may have had an interesting premise—the general idea being a roaming exploration of several individuals' love affairs, most of which end in heartbreak, leading them to look for further romances and (paradoxically) continuing the process (love, heartbreak, love, heartbreak, and so on in a never-ending, vicious cycle).

Though an interesting enough concept, the film's main failure is its execution, with none of the characters seeming particularly well developed, and their subsequent attraction to one another and eventual breakups poorly explained. (Plus, the idea of a woman sleeping with a record producer to advance her career remains extremely problematic by today's standards.)

Though it had a promising premise and might've been an interesting, retrospective take on individuals' constant attempts (and inevitable failures) to find the right romantic connection with one another, Song to Song remains Malick's most disappointing movie, the director not capitalizing enough on the strong concept he utilizes for the film's plot.

Feature Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.