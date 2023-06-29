11 Books That Will Leave You Questioning Your Love for Reading

While we're warned to never judge a book by its cover, we can absolutely judge a book by its contents. These 11 books were called out by members of a popular online forum as among the worst they've ever read. Is a favorite of yours on our list?

1. Evermore by Alyson Noel

Evermore by Alyson Noel tops our list. It's similar to the ever-popular Twilight, though readers say this novel is much worse. One commenter stated there wasn't a plot until the very end and complained about the flat characters. The strange love interest, lack of humor, and overall clunky writing didn't impress those who picked it up.

2. Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman's Search for Everything Across Italy, India, and Indonesia by Elizabeth Gilbert

Eat, Pray, Love made its way onto the list by readers who complained about the self-absorbed narrator, who found herself among the poverty of India. One person stated the idea of going on a journey of self discovery in a place so stricken by disaster made them want to puke.

3. One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

One Hundred Years of Solitude was labeled as painful, slow, and dull, and commenters were quick to agree. Even a fan of the novel agreed the reuse of names from character to character made the story difficult to understand.

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle

A user took issue with Untamed by Glennon Doyle, frustrated with the amount of inspirational quotes the author wanted to cram onto the pages. Another forum member affirmed the title as being among the worst of the worst, saying they couldn't stand that the author tried to spell everything out for her audience rather than letting them discover the story as they read. The second commenter added the amount of metaphors in the book were unnecessary.

5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

The Alchemist is often recommended to a young adult audience and is even taught in some schools. Commenters, however, hastily called out this title as being pretentious. From mentioning the main character's name a single time on the first page of the book to the endless paragraphs philosophizing morality, many readers gave this book a hard pass.

6. The Casual Vacancy by J.K. Rowling

It's surprising to see work from J.K. Rowling on this list given the popularity of her Harry Potter series. Someone stated this novel, originally published under Rowling's pseudonym, made them realize they didn't have to finish books they didn't like. Whether people's expectations were too high or whether Rowling simply ran out of good ideas, The Casual Vacancy isn't topping the list of some commenter's favorite titles.

7. Robin Cook Novels

Though they have dwindled in popularity, participants in the forum did not look kindly upon Robin Cook's novels. One commenter said they wound up throwing their copy into the garbage before finishing it because they couldn't stand to read any more. Yet another said their eyes hurt because they were rolling them constantly as they read. Several people agreed with these sentiments about the author.

8. Anything by Colleen Hoover

While users said they were entertained by Colleen Hoover's novels, they did complain about her boring characters and bland writing. One commenter couldn't understand why Hoover had become so popular on Booktok, and wondered why some of her books were being turned into movies.

9. Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing The Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant To Be by Rachel Hollis

Though the advice in Girl, Wash Your Face is useful, commenters slammed the title due to allegations of plagiarism against the author. Though unconfirmed, many people pointed to the writings of self help gurus from the late twentieth century as being directly copied by Hollis. Others called this book out for offering surface level platitudes and diminishing the struggles experienced by those with mental health disorders.

10. H2O by Virginia Bergin

This young adult title appeared on the forum a few times. While some complained about the protagonist, others expressed that the writing was stereotypical, the setting was unrealistic, and the premise was boring. There are many dystopian novels readers have found engaging and compelling. This was not one of them.

11. Fifty Shades of Grey by E. L. James

It's not surprising that this controversial title landed a spot on the list. Before becoming its own story, Fifty Shades of Grey started as Twilight fanfiction, and numerous people pointed out the similarities between the main characters in this novel and Stephanie Meyer's hit. The writing was also hailed as cringey, and other commenters pointed out the lack of research that went into the lifestyle enjoyed by Christian Grey.

