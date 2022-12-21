10 Insanely Terrible Christmas Movies To Avoid

Are you searching for terrible Christmas movies to binge and laugh at, or perhaps to ensure you avoid them? After polling the internet, they voted these ten Christmas films the worst of all time.

10. Mixed Nuts (1994)

“I just watched this. Steve Martin, Juliette Lewis, Adam Sandler, Liev Shreiber…. Crazy good cast, but no one could act. And it was Nora Ephron's movie, which I usually adore. I missed it in the 90s, so I thought this would be great! Instead, I was shocked at how terrible it was,” someone confessed.

9. The Search for Santa Paws (2010)

“Santa Paws prequel was comically terrible. I watched it with my kid and was laughing at Clementine from Reno 911 doing cartoonishly evil things to orphans, not to mention Tom Smykowski from Office Space as Santa. So what the hey is wrong with you people,” another asked

8. Santa Buddies (2009)

“Santa Buddies. It's a Disney straight-to-video family Christmas movie with talking dogs that my daughter loves, so I have to endure it every Christmas season,” someone admitted. “I feel your pain,” replied another. “My youngest sister, who is eleven, loves animals and therefore LOVES that movie. 24/7 talking dogs at my house in December.”

7. Santa With Muscles (1996)

“Santa With Muscles starring Hulk Hogan. Executive produced by Jordan Belfort (The Wolf of Wall Street guy, before prison). Bonus: Clint Howard plays a bumbling cop,” shared one.

6. A Very Brady Christmas (1988)

“It's so bad that it is great! I howl with laughter at the absurd plot and dialogue. The Brady kids are adults visiting the three-bedroom home with their spouses for the holidays,” another commented. “Stupid Christmas movie.”

5. Love Actually (2003)

“I only saw this Christmas movie within the last couple of years after having heard it talked up so much, and I cannot agree with you more. There is nothing romantic about this movie, and I found the maid/housekeeper storyline especially disturbing,” one person noted.

4. The Polar Express (2004)

“I think the Polar Express is dreadful, mainly because the movie has no plot. The only action is because the lead boy can't listen and stay in his seat like every other child on the train,” stated another.

3. The Star Wars Holiday Special (1978)

“Technically, it is titled The Star Wars Holiday Special, and Mr. Lucas did everything he could to erase this film from existence,” shared one. “Bea Arthur's number is a masterpiece, and I will die on that hill. The rest is unwatchable, though,” a second person argued.

2. Santa Claus Conquers The Martians (1964)

“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians is a classic Christmas movie. This film has to be what you're looking for!” exclaimed one. Another admitted, “I found it closer to straight bad than funny bad myself.” “The best way to watch this movie is on Mystery Science Theater 3K. Then it's funny,” a third person commented.

1. Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014)

Finally, someone gave the number one answer, “Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas (2014) – the title says it all. And yes, it is a real movie.” Another added, “Yes, I've seen that one. A great choice for others who have yet to check it out.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this right, or are there worst Christmas movies deserving of a spot on this list? Also, check out the worst Hallmark Christmas movies of all time.

