26 Fictional Characters Who Are Actually Terrible People

Not all main characters are heroic, inspiring, and relatable — and they can sometimes be unlikable even when they're framed as a good guy. Someone in a popular online forum asked, “What fictional character is portrayed as a good or innocent person that, when you think about it, is an awful human being?” Here are the top 26 responses.

1 – Nick and Elizabeth, The Parent Trap

These two aren't the best example of perfect parents. One movie fan noted, “Each of them made the decision to completely abandon one of their children because they didn’t want to see each other again. Are you telling me they couldn’t figure out some sort of third-party custody swap? They had to go straight to pretending one of their children didn’t exist.” Another noted how the twins had no idea of each other's existence either.

2 – Vanessa, Bee Movie

People have a hard time wrapping their heads around the deal with Vanessa in Bee Movie, with one movie lover calling her “the true villain of that movie.” Another noted, “I literally think about this all the time. Her boyfriend might be intense, but dude, if my girl kept canceling yogurt night to flirt with a bee, I'd act pretty insane too.”

3 – Nate Cooper, The Devil Wears Prada

I've been waiting my whole life to make this argument because I despise Nate. Andy got an amazing job at Vogue, and while she struggled initially, she eventually found her footing, only for her boyfriend to guilt trip her every five seconds. He was mad about her missing his birthday like a whiny 10-year-old.

4 – Jenna Rink, 13 Going on 30

This one broke my heart when I saw it, but upon reflection, it's true. Jenna was a selfish, superficial 13-year-old who transformed into a narcissistic, diluted 30-year-old. The movie is still endearing, but Jenna can definitely be irksome.

5 – Sherlock Holmes

I wholeheartedly agree with this one. Sherlock Holmes is a brilliant detective and astute human, but a terrible friend and partner. He dismisses everyone around him as lesser than him and has no issue with shaming people. I find Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal to be the most arrogant.

6 – Ted Mosby, How I Met Your Mother

I love this sitcom, but Ted is no hero. We're supposed to feel bad that he hasn't found the love of his life, but he just comes off as whiny and entitled. And it somehow seems to be everyone else's fault that he's still alone!

7 – Carrie Bradshaw, And Just Like That

Carrie Bradshaw is equally annoying in And Just Like That… and the original show SATC. She's supposed to be an introspective writer. Still, she tends to blame others for her problems before considering her role in the situation. And while all her friends turn to her for help, she's not the most supportive person.

8 – Peter Parker, Spider-Man

Many forum commenters hate Peter Parker because he constantly breaks MJ's heart for no reason. One person said, “Somehow he believes that the psycho supervillains of the world are going to leave [MJ] alone when they find out, ‘Oh they're just friends, never mind.'”

9 – Scott Pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Scott Pilgrim is a supremely pathetic, sniveling character. A passionate cinephile commented, “The comics pull no punches about how creepy Scott is and how he is absolutely not someone to be looked up to or emulated.” Nevertheless, people revere him as the “good guy” in this movie.

10 – Jim Halpert, The Office

I loved Jim the first time I watched The Office, but I see why he could be a bad dude. For the first several seasons, he's pretty lazy and apathetic. Some people accuse him of being a bully to Dwight, a jerk for kissing Pam when she was engaged, and an overall self-righteous idiot.

11 – Ferris Bueller, Ferris Bueller's Day Off

One cinephile said, “The film is better when you pretend his friend is the true main character.” I love this take! Ferris Bueller is selfish and rude and so many people find him irritating. But his buddy Cameron is a sweetheart, so I love the movie.

12 – John Dorian, Scrubs

Scrubs is a hilarious show with a brilliant cast, but Zach Braff's character J.D. gets a decent amount of hate. His silly character is entertaining in funny situations but extremely frustrating in serious moments involving emotions. He hurts a lot of women because he's so immature.

13 – SpongeBob SquarePants

I'm sorry, but Spongebob Squarepants is annoying. I know plenty of people adore his weird giggle and lighthearted ways, but I have to side with Squidward on this. I'd also be grumpy if I had to work and live next to him.

14 – Nick Carraway, The Great Gatsby

Many online commenters said everyone from The Great Gatsby is a villain, which is true. But I think Nick Carraway doesn't get enough blame. He doesn't do anything horrific directly, but he treats these people like fish in a bowl, judging their lives like he's reviewing a TV show.

15 – Jerry, Tom and Jerry

I always root for Jerry, but not everyone does. A forum member argued, “If some mouse like that entered your house, then you would do anything to just kill him, but here we are supposed to show support to Jerry.” I guess Jerry can be a little arrogant and antagonizing. Still, I like to think Tom and Jerry are secretly buddies!

16 – Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter

Many people cite Snape as a secret villain, but I'm here to crucify Dumbledore! He let Harry go through an abusive childhood when he could've saved him and toyed with Harry like a lifeless puppet. He's definitely not the righteous headmaster people want him to be.

17 – Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Santa from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 100% could've let Rudolph fly with the other reindeer. He chose to leave Rudolph out and allowed the other reindeer to ostracize and bully him. I'll die on this hill because Rudolph is an angel and didn't deserve that!

18 – Zack Morris, Saved by the Bell

One TV fan said Zack only seems like the hero because worse people show up in the show, but he's still a bad person. I learned this opinion is surprisingly popular among Saved by the Bell fans, who say he's creepy and arrogant.

19 – Joe Fox, You've Got Mail

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks are the perfect pair, but Hanks' character in You've Got Mail is awful. He lies to her for roughly half the movie, makes her think the guy she likes doesn't like her, and forces her to close her bookstore. And they still end up together!

20 – Ross Geller, Friends

People love to hate Rachel, but I'm here to spread the hate for Ross. He and his wet hair are so annoying and immature. He acts like a teenager in every relationship but preaches about the seriousness of marriage, making the other character feels bad for no reason.

21 – Kate McCallister, Home Alone

Catherine O'Hara is a genius, but her beloved character in Home Alone is a terrible mom. She banishes her eight-year-old son to the attic, which is awful enough, but then forgets him. How do you board a plane without realizing your child is not there?

22 – Ariel, The Little Mermaid

I'm not sure I agree with this opinion, but many online think Ariel was an entitled brat who did nothing but complain. She was also nearly responsible for Ursula enslaving the ocean because she wanted to hang out with her crush.

23 – Steven Urkel, Family Matters

Seeing Urkel as a villain is a hilarious take. One online fan described him as “a downright menace to the Winslows” and argued, “he was definitely stalking Laura and probably trespassed/destroyed more property than any other sitcom character ever.” Maybe Urkel isn't as lovable as everyone believes.

24 – Henry Roth, 50 First Dates

This movie is one of my favorite rom-coms, but I agree that Henry could've been a better guy. Harassing a brain-damaged woman after being told to bug off by her friends and family comes off as creepy and pushy.

25 – Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

One TV fan argued, “Homer Simpson is portrayed as a loving but dumb father when in reality he's a terrible dad considering he's an alcoholic and abusive.” From my perspective, Homer is far from the doting father people want him to be and is closer to an idiotic slob.

26 – Meredith Grey, Grey's Anatomy

Meredith Grey is supposed to be this amazing doctor who saves lives and has a dramatic personal life. However, one commenter called her a “horrible person and horrible mother,” which I'm inclined to agree with. However, the show is still captivating, and she's a hard character to hate.

Source: Reddit