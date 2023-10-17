‘It’s Just a Man in a Suit’ – Terrible Movie Monsters

Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein, Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, Lon Chaney Jr.’s Wolfman: just three of the many classic movie monsters that fail to appear on the following list.

Call them lucky. Check out some of the most terrible movie monsters to curse the screen.

Ro-Man (Robot Monster – 1953)

The quintessence of rubbish movie monsters, writer-director Phil Tucker’s titular terror has it all: cheap, nonsensical, and hilariously unthreatening. The baggy, moth-eaten gorilla suit would not, of course, have earned Ro-Man a place on the list by itself – we’re not that easily swayed. But topped with what looks like an antique diving helmet sprayed silver and spiked with wobbly antennae for that authentic space-age look, it’s Number One with a bullet.

Apparently, Tucker envisioned a more conventional robot costume, but the shoestring budget ruled it out. Showing admirable resourcefulness, if rather less judgment, he solved the problem by offering the lead role to a friend who owned a gorilla suit. One cranial modification later and bad movie immortality was assured.

Soul Brother/Bigot Hybrid (The Thing with Two Heads – 1972)

Perhaps not the worst two-headed monster movie ever made, but certainly the most delusional. A purported ‘blaxploitation comedy’ it stars ex-NFL defensive tackle Rosey Grier as a convicted killer and ex-Hollywood heartthrob Ray Milland as the racist white guy who, for reasons too complicated/silly to go into, gets his head grafted onto Grier’s body. See where we’re headed yet? Yes, this senseless waste of celluloid actually fancies itself daring social commentary, a zany, sci-fi riff on The Defiant Ones. Epic fail. And a million more reverse-brownie points for the criminal misuse of Milland who, in another life, won a well-deserved Oscar playing dipso writer Don Birman in Billy Wilder’s 1945 classic The Lost Weekend. Talk about terrible movie monsters!

Killer Rabbits (Night of the Lepus – 1973)

Note to budding horror auteurs: rabbits don't scare people. At all. Even when they’re filmed up close and in slow motion. The Easter Bunny at the mall might give kids the creeps but, as a general rule, rabbits are not scary. Trust us. Or just watch Night of the Lepus.

Megalomaniacal Cucumber (It Conquered the World ­– 1956)

It may look ridiculous – it does look ridiculous – but the Venusian interloper in B-movie supremo Roger Corman’s matchless grindhouse staple melds science fiction with science fact! “After several days of research,” said Corman’s fx guru Paul Blaisdell in a later interview, “I dug up some background material on Venus and came to the conclusion that if it would have any life — it would be vegetable. In trying to make it look as far removed from anything resembling animal-like, I whipped up a nightmarish creation resembling a pear-shaped, cucumberlike creature.”

For some reason, lead actress Beverly Garland refused to be swayed. “This thing was no monster,” she told Fangoria magazine in 1986. “It was a table ornament. I said, ‘Roger! I could bop that monster over the head with my handbag.’” Ultimately, no handbags were required. ‘Beulah’, as crewmembers nicknamed the creature, comes to a sticky end when a young Lee Van Cleef blasts it in the face with a blowtorch until chocolate sauce – authentic Venusian chocolate sauce, obviously – squirts out of its eyes.

Psycho Cookie (The Gingerdead Man – 2006)

Run, run, as fast as you can – to another movie theater!

King Kong (King Kong – 1976)

Needless to say, we’re not talking the evergreen 1933 original here, or even the brilliant if rather soulless 2010 Peter Jackson remake. No, this is the mid-70s Dino de Laurentiis version of Kong, a movie much ballyhooed in advance for its star attraction – a 40-foot, 6.5-ton fully animatronic gorilla designed to put piffling scale models to shame. As it turned out, for all the guff, the mecha-monkey didn’t work and was only used in one scene. The Kong audiences see for most of the movie is makeup fx wizard Rick Baker sporting an ape suit designed for long shots only that even he deemed unconvincing. Amazingly, despite being but one diving helmet away from Robot Monster, the film's visual effects won the 1976 Academy Award.

Killer Lamp (Amityville 4: The Evil Escapes – 1989)

If someone had to choose an inanimate object to invest all the evil from the infamous Amityville house – and that’s a truckload of evil, for the record. What would they go for? A musty old chest or a creaky grandfather clock? Maybe a sinister-looking doll or a stuffed wildcat? But a floor lamp? Hmm, would that work?*

*No.

Tree Demon (From H*ll it Came – 1957)

“And to h*ll it can go!”, smirked one critic. Nothing wrong with an evil tree spirit per se, of course. Tobe Hooper didn’t think so when he made Poltergeist and classic fairy tales have plenty of them. But this? Audiences have seen scarier things in a potpourri basket. And those painted-on eyes!

Orca/Wolf Combo (Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf – 2015)

Part wolf, part orca, all stupid.

Amorphous, Slow-Moving Something-or-Other (The Creeping Terror – 1964)

Apparently, Vic Savage, producer-director-star of this celebrated magnum hopeless, managed to misplace the extraterrestrial being he’d originally made for the movie and had to rustle up a replacement on the fly– evidently by rummaging through a Carpet Warehouse dumpster during a blackout, brutally hungover and with both hands heavily bandaged. Its haphazard (and fantastically unscary) appearance aside, CT also takes the cake as the most bafflingly sluggish movie mutant in history; it makes The Mummy look like The Flash. Of all these terrible movie monsters, this one will likely spread fleas.

Bug-Eyed Seaweed (The Creature from the Haunted Sea – 1961)

AKA The Creature from the Fraggle Rock Binge-Session on Brown Acid. Apart from the Z-grade monster, the most interesting thing about this impeccably cheapjack spy-movie spoof – from who else but Roger Corman – is that the roles of Sparks Moran, Agent XK150, and Narrator are all played by Robert Towne, Oscar-winning screenwriter of Chinatown.

Reptile Man (The Alligator People – 1959)

Talk about the worst of the worst! That sharp, elongated snout identifies the title character as a crocodile person. Shameful.