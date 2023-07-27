Epic Fails: 14 Terrible Movies From the 2000s

Some of the movies from the 2000s were complete duds. In a popular online forum discussion, people named some of the worst movies of the 2000s they've seen. We've compiled 14 of the most popular responses.

1 – Little Nicky (2000)

This Adam Sandler movie failed to impress a lot of movie fans. One person wrote, “There are no words to describe the movie. I sat here for an hour and a half with an open mouth, staring at the screen, not believing what I saw.” They called out the bad plot and terrible acting among the reasons it wasn't good.

2 – Battlefield Earth (2000)

Most people agree that Battlefield Earth is one of the worst movies ever. One movie lover called it so “awful that I was almost physically in pain watching more than 30 minutes.” A painful watching experience is never a good thing.

3 – Norbit (2007)

The 2007 Eddie Murphy comedy features Murphy playing multiple performances like he did in The Nutty Professor.

Unfortunately, Norbit doesn't receive the same acclaim. It was nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards as one of the worst movies of the year.

4 – The Happening (2008)

One fan posted, “The Happening is legit one of the worst movies I've ever seen.” Another laughed, “They outran the wind! lol.”

A third movie lover explained, “Oh my god, this was the most painful thing I've ever watched. It was like Shyamalan went to every actor and said, ‘I see you have some acting chops… forget everything you've ever known about acting and read the lines with as little emotion as possible.”

5 – Planet of the Apes (2001)

One moviegoer said, “Burton's Planet of the Apes isn't good.” Another user posted, “It's not a great movie. It's not even a good movie!” A third stated, “Planet of the Apes was torture.”

They continued, “The overacting ape grunting was cringe enough, but the story arc was a total mess.”

6 – Knowing (2009)

One film fan said of Knowing, “It's like National Treasure except for it's hot garbage.” Another said, “Yeah, and I did like the campy twist reveal where they're like, '33 people die? Well, that's not that bad,' and then they flip it over and go, ‘It's EE… everyone else!' It's so silly.”

One user commented, “It goes off the rails when the aliens show up to take all the kids away.”

7 – Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Dragonball Evolution was mentioned several times. One critic posted, “That film is a travesty!” Another replied, “Nay, it is an abomination.” A third said, “The film is so bad even ‘bad film' lists don't want to give it publicity.”

One fan stated, “As far as I'm concerned, they never made that movie.”

8 – The Love Guru (2008)

One film buff said, “Oh man, The Love Guru. I was a huge Austin Powers fan, so I was first in line when that came out. But good God was that movie terrible. I tried to watch it a few years ago to see if maybe I had misjudged it, but nope, it's hot garbage.”

Another said, “I have never finished that movie as it's so utterly terrible. I even sat through Master of Disguise and laughed at some of it, but The Love Guru was dreadful.”

9 – From Justin to Kelly (2003)

Remember when American Idol first debuted? And then they made a movie starring the first season's finalists, Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson called From Justin to Kelly?

The film only made $4.9 million at the box office on a budget of $12 million. Yikes.

10 – Cat in the Hat (2003)

Cat in the Hat was mentioned as a failure as well. One person said, “The only problem was that it was billed as a kid's movie and not a young adult dark comedy.”

Another user posted, “It's a horrible mess of a movie. No one gives a good performance, it looks unbearable, Myers is awful, The Cat is extremely annoying as the lead character, the humor bounces between childish and weirdly mature, it's mean-spirited, the music is awful, and the pacing sucks.”

11 – House of the Dead (2003)

One horror fan said, “House of the Dead is one of the worst films of all time. The first time a character died, I laughed out loud, and they did the end screen thing.” Someone else agreed, saying, “Even director Uwe Boll hates it and he followed it up with Alone in the Dark and Bloodrayne. It's just that bad.”

Another replied, “I love those 360 pans around the characters when they are armed to the teeth fighting zombies. That was so over the top.” One user said, “This is the only movie I have ever walked out of in the theater!”

12 – Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor failed to impress many. One film fan said, “The action scenes are stellar. The problem is that most of the movie is a lame love triangle.” Another shared, “The climax is the middle of the movie. So after the attack on Pearl Harbor, we're supposed to care for these two brothers? And their love for some nurse? I honestly forget most of the movie before and after the attack. Such a stupid movie.”

13 – Catwoman (2004)

One movie watcher said of Catwoman, “Halle Berry deserved better.” Another said, “There are office scenes that take place days apart, but the characters wear the same clothes. I'm guessing they were the same scene once but got cut up into two days.”

A third movie fan pointed out that the basketball scene was particularly bad because “it's immediately obvious that neither of them had ever played basketball.”

14 – Master of Disguise (2002)

One filmgoer posted, “Dana Carvey's career died with that movie.” Another said, “That and the villain kept farting every time he laughed.” A third shared, “Am I not turtley enough for the turtle club?”

Another fan stated, “I sat and watched my husband and my 11-year-old boy laugh through this movie about three weeks ago. Just a terrible movie all around, lol.”

