Movie Nightmares: 15 Films You’ll Wish You Never Laid Eyes On

There are a lot of box office bombs coming out nowadays, but even amongst the duds, there are levels to how bad a film can be. These 12 films are at the very bottom of the film industry barrel. Some of these have gained a cult following over the years but remain shining examples of what not to do when making a movie. Enjoy!

1. Coming to America 2 (2021)

Set 30 years after the original film, Coming to America 2 follows Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) as he returns to New York City to find his long-lost son, heir to the throne of Zamunda. Despite the return of many beloved characters from the first movie, the sequel was criticized for its weak and uninventive script. Many viewers nod out after the first 20 minutes.

2. Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015)

The sequel to the 2001 comedy Joe Dirt, this film sees the titular character (David Spade) transported back to the 1960s after a tornado hits his trailer. While the original film had a cult following, the sequel was widely panned for its uninspired plot and reliance on crude humor.

3. Starship Troopers 2 (2004)

Shortly after the first film's events, Starship Troopers 2 follows a group of soldiers stranded on a remote outpost who must fight off a new breed of giant alien bugs. While the original film was a cult classic known for its satirical take on fascism, the sequel was panned for its low budget, poor special effects, and lack of substance. As one person describes it, if you take everything that made the first film great and put a handful of really bad actors on a single, minimal set, you've got Starship Troopers 2.

4. The Circle (2017)

Based on the novel of the same name, The Circle follows a young woman (Emma Watson) who lands a job at a powerful tech company. As she rises through the ranks, she becomes increasingly disillusioned with the company's invasive surveillance policies. Despite its star-studded cast, the film's message was too heavy-handed, and the characters were underdeveloped.

5. Gymkata (1985)

In this 1985 martial arts film, the U.S. government recruits an Olympic gymnast (Kurt Thomas) to infiltrate a fictional country called Parmistan, where he must compete in a deadly competition known as “The Game.” Despite its cheesy charm, the film was ripped apart for its nonsensical plot and stilted acting. Despite this, it holds a special place in the hearts of cheesy 80s movie lovers.

6. Moonfall (2022)

In this disaster film, a group of astronauts must travel to the moon to prevent it from colliding with Earth. A viewer insists the movie has no redeeming qualities, so they couldn't even like it as a bad movie. The film is awful, but not even in the self-aware makes you laugh kind of way.

7. The Lake House (2006)

Starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, The Lake House tells the story of two people who live in the same house at different times and fall in love through letters they send each other through a magic mailbox. Despite the star power of its leads, the actors had zero chemistry, and the plot made zero sense with the mailbox that can apparently bend spacetime.

8. Howard the Duck (1986)

Based on a Marvel comic book, Howard the Duck follows a wisecracking duck from another planet who is accidentally transported to Earth. While the film has gained a cult following over the years, it was widely panned upon its initial release for its awkward mix of live-action and animatronics.

9. I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

In this 2007 thriller, a young woman (Lindsay Lohan) is abducted by a serial killer and later reappears with no memory of the abduction and a missing limb. While the film was marketed as a suspenseful mystery, it contained a nonsensical plot and wooden acting. It's widely considered Lohan's worst film. As a devout Lohan fan, I actually liked this film when I watched it years ago (because I liked anything she did), but after re-watching it years later, boy did I miss just how painful this terrible script was.

10. The Master of Disguise (2002)

Starring Dana Carvey, The Master of Disguise follows a man who comes from a long line of master impressionists and uses his skills to rescue his kidnapped father. Despite Carvey's talent for impressions, it wasn't enough to make up for the movie's juvenile humor and lack of originality.

11. Without a Paddle (2004)

In this 2004 comedy, three childhood friends (Seth Green, Dax Shepard, and Matthew Lillard) embark on a camping trip in search of treasure left by a legendary outlaw. While the film had its moments of humor, its formulaic plot and reliance on gross-out gags have led to its low ratings and general disregard for the movie.

12. Gigli (2003)

Starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Gigli follows a low-level mobster tasked with kidnapping the mentally challenged brother of a federal prosecutor. One viewer said that it wasn't doing the movie any favors with its multiple terrible monologues, unlikable characters, and mish-mesh of genres that it failed to pull off.

13. Eragon (2006)

Eragon was a beloved book by so many, so when the book was scheduled to become a movie, fans were excited… until they actually saw the movie and were horribly disappointed by the movie. Many say that if you love the book, just stay away from the film.

14. Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)

The title of the film itself, Birdemic: Shock and Terror, sounds campy already. The film was inspired by Hitchcock's The Birds, but this movie doesn't deliver the same horror and fright that its source material did. Instead, it's sure to get some chuckles and cringy sighs from you instead.

15. Ad Astra (2019)

Even having Brad Pitt and great effects couldn't save Ad Astra for a lot of people. When Roy McBride (Pitt) has to head into space to find his missing father and his expedition, he's up against a 30-year-old mystery and the secrets of the universe as well.

