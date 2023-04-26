12 Cringe-Worthy Movies You’ll Secretly Adore

We all have our guilty cinema pleasures, though some are just awful. However, nothing beats a mindless comedy, adventure, or muscle movie full of one-liners and in-house jokes. In a recent online post, people are sharing their favorite but respectfully terrible movies. Here are 12 suggestions for anyone looking to get some laid-back entertainment.

1. The Room (2003)

Let's begin with Tommy Wiseau's opus magnum, The Room, which inspired the 2017 comedy The Disaster Artist. One can only describe this ‘film' as so bad it is amazing. Those of you who still need to see it (and trust me, you do) will marvel at the lack of anything resembling professionalism — lights, camera, cringe. Memorable line: “You're tearing me apart, Lisa!”

2. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

“Jim and I used gene therapies to increase their brain mass,” says Dr. Susan McCallisterer of her botched shark experiment. “A larger brain means more protein. As a side effect, the sharks got smarter.” This dialogue should suffice in describing the plot of Deep Blue Sea, a film about killer sharks with big brains.

3. Twister (1994)

Twister is not a terrible movie per se, though it does have some questionable set pieces. “I love it to death, but I know it's not Oscar-worthy,” laments a fan who cites Twister as their “all-time favorite movie.”

4. Eurotrip (2004)

Following the success of American Pie and its subsequent spin-off comedies such as Road Trip, EuroTrip is a gross-out comedy about a gang of students on a Euro vacation. “The plot is pointless but the humor is gold,” says an aficionado.

5. Dragonheart (1996)

What's not to love about this awfully great fantasy comedy? Dennis Quaid plays a dragonslayer who teams up with Sean Connery's cheeky dragon to con locals out of money. “Corny as hell but will always hold a special place,” comments a lifelong fan.

6. The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

“I love The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift,” posts the next movie buff. “No shame; the acting is bad; the story is worse; the CGI is laughable.” These movies could all make the cut here; the backup cast of young, wheeled vigilantes provides a wild ride in Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's absence.

7. Demolition Man (1993)

I am surprised nobody has remade this yet, considering the society depicted in the film is slowly becoming a reality. Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes battle it out in a future utopianist society. “I love the ridiculous future society they envision,” agrees the commenter. “Have a mellow day, citizen.” It sounded ridiculous then, but how far off are we now in reality?

8. Pacific Rim (2013)

“Pacific Rim has the corniest scenario and writing but is still a personal favorite,” begins a thread paying tribute to the sci-fi movie about humankind vs. vicious skyscraper-smashing alien monsters. The set pieces are legendary, although interjected by silly dialogue and an unconvincing love interest.

9. Mars Attacks! (1996)

“I want the people to know that they still have two out of three branches of the government working for them,” says the US president during the hilariously bad Tim Burton sci-fi nerd-fest. “And that ain't bad.” This is all I am giving you — now you must watch it. I dare you!

10. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

I saw this as a young teenager and fell in love with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, who played Maid Marion in this over-the-top action caper. Kevin Costner's shocking British accent doesn't detract from some great, swashbuckling battle scenes and wholesome comedy set pieces. And who could forget Alan Rickman's fantastically camp Sherriff of Nottingham?

11. Spice World (1997)

This movie obviously worked some spice into one fan's life. “I watched it nonstop as a kid and can still quote it today,” gushes the Spice Girls follower. “Yes, it's not the best film ever, but the campiness is hilarious.” Each to their own.

12. White Chicks (2004)

The Wayans hit the jackpot with this comedy featuring two black undercover cops posing as two female socialites living in the Hamptons. Terry Crews steals the show as a black lothario who can't get enough white women to sate his deepest desires. “Easy, white chocolate,” he says to one of the protagonists in Caucasian disguise. “I wouldn't want you to melt.”

This article was produced and syndicated for Wealth of Geeks.