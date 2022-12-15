10 Terrible Movies With Horrible Ratings That People Love

Recently someone shared, “I love The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996) even though it has a one-star rating on most movie review sites. The backstory of the filming makes it even better. So what are some movies you love even though critics do not feel the same?” Here are the top-voted films with rotten ratings or critic reviews that people still enjoy.

10. The VelociPastor (2017)

“The VelociPastor. Warning, I was drinking a lot when I watched this movie, but it's great. It's about a Priest who turns into a dinosaur and fights crime. Low budget, but they make fun of that.” one person suggested.

9. Terminator Salvation (2009)

Another person stated, “Every Terminator sequel is entertaining, but I'll always maintain Terminator Salvation isn't bad, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is excellent.”

8. The Beach (2000)

“The Beach is an unpopular opinion. However, I enjoyed the book way more,” a third user admitted. A fourth agreed, “YES! The Beach is excellent.”

7. Little Nicky (2000)

“Little Nicky. I love that film. It's a typical underdog archetype that Adam Sandler played throughout his comedy career. But this is the one I had the most fun with, primarily because of the hilarious side characters. For example, his companion is a talking bulldog, his landlord is a struggling actor who sometimes spits out movie trivia, and his mom is a young Reese Whitherspoon,” a Redditor stated.

6. Wild Wild West (1999)

“I just found out that Wild Wild West is not respected as the beautiful piece of art that it is,” one person shared. Many people agree with this sentiment. Everybody either loves or hates the giant spider.

5. Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

“Josie and the Pussycats is an underrated masterpiece. However, I don't know if it's universally considered flawed. Appreciation seems to have grown over the years, but it was panned when it first came out. Ebert gave it half a star,” another user confessed.

4. Movie 43 (2013)

“Maybe not my favorite with a low rating, but a movie I like with an abysmal rating is Movie 43. It has 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this movie is hilarious and is worth watching for the audacity alone in wrangling, browbeating, and conning all the A-list stars into it,” one person admitted.

3. The Neon Demon (2016)

Another voted, “The Neon Demon was a box office flop, and the reviews were generally negative. But it's one of the most aesthetically pleasing and interesting films I've ever seen, an all-time favorite of mine!”

2. Speed Racer (2008)

“Speed Racer. Easily the most outstanding film I've ever seen in my life. No, I am not kidding. It made me scream and cry and jump with joy. I cannot praise it enough, seriously,” a commenter confessed. Another agreed, “Speed Racer is a fantastic movie! So heartfelt and well done.”

1. Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

A final user shared, “Freddy Got Fingered. A big middle finger to the studio that gave him the money to make it. Audaciously unwatchable. And I love it!” “I love this movie. Daddy, would you like some sausage?” Another person quoted.

