Greatest Terrible Movies You Have to Watch Once

Do you enjoy watching terrible movies? Are there some terrible campy films that are still fantastic to you? Recently a Redditor user posted, “What's the greatest worst movies?” Several people responded to create this list of the greatest – worst movies of all time.”

1. Batman & Robin (1997)

One Reddit user posted, “There were over 40 ice puns. But there was also a Bat credit card! So bad it's good.” Almostambidextrous said, “There's a ‘cha-ching!' sound effect that plays when he produces the Bat-Card!” Another user said Chris O'Donnell was a terrible Robin.” KegZona added, “And Uma Thurman's Ivy voice is so bad.”

2. Anaconda (1997)

User _Goose_ posted, “With the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, Danny Trejo, AND Jon Voight all simultaneously? That is the recipe for amazingly horrible and amazing.” Pierrekrahn posted, “Remember the shot of the boat going past a waterfall? They wanted a shot of the boat reversing or something, so they simply played it backward. As a result, the waterfall went up!”

3. Mac and Me (1988)

Iron_Bagel posted, “The ET rip-off brought to you by McDonald's of all people!” One Redditor quoted, “It's ruined. It's ruined.” Another user replied, “It wasn't me, mom! It was the little creature! I saw it!”

4. VelociPastor (2017)

ZarquonsFlatTire posted, “Saw this yesterday. The ninja checking his watch during the main character's dramatic pause is glorious.” One user remembers, “After the car blows up, the camera pans over to it. There is no car, and a text saying VFX: car on fire!” Hiking-Biking-Viking said, “I loved that movie!”

5. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

One user said, “Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, and SUPER SHARKS.” FitzyII posted, “Dude had to hide in the oven from the sharks? And they made them super smart? So the damn shark TURNS ON THE OVEN?” Paula_Schultz237 replied, “I was freaking devastated when the parrot was eaten.”

Another Redditor commented, “Where SLJ gets chomped mid-speech. It's just so unexpected! Like the writers wanted to make it a memorable speech but ran out of things to say and they thought ‘forget it, let's just end him here.'”

6. Troll 2 (1990)

Vontuk posted, “Apparently, the Director didn't speak any English. So he hired people from the town they filmed to be the actors, and they thought they would be extras but ended up being the main cast, lol. LarryFong posted, “It had a documentary called Best Worst Movie.”

7. Super Mario Bros (1993)

One user said, “This movie is just awesome!” Vhsgods posted, “I watched it in the theatre. I think it was the first movie I saw on the big screen.” Another Redditor quoted, “So how many Marios are there between the 2 of you?” Cizzop said, “The goombas dancing in the elevator will be forever engrained in my memory.”

8. Joe Dirt (2001)

EDGAR- posted, “It has an 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, but I love that movie so much, and it has so many good lines.” Drew quoted,” ‘So you're saying your facial hair just grows in all white trashy like that all on its own?'” Another user said, “That movie has a high nostalgia value for me, despite being awful. And a wonderful Christopher Walken cameo.”

9. The Room (2003)

Suramon said, “WITHOUT A DOUBT!” Willmaster123 notes, “She just sighs and changes the subject after finding out her mom has breast cancer.” Another user replied, “And it is never mentioned again!” Neeerdlinger said, “I feel like the mother was the only one trying to act in the movie. Her performance compared to everyone else's is several levels above.”

10. Rubber (2010)

Peashooter7392 said, Yes, it's an entire movie about a crazy tire!” Geraltimon posted, “I love this film. Why? No reason.” One user said, “This movie blew my mind.” Bobby3eb replies, “This movie blew my sidewall out!” Essieecks posted, “It shows that what the slasher is doesn't really matter in a slasher film.”

11. Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Americk0 said,” ‘I'm so sick of these monkey-fighting snakes on this Monday-to-Friday plane.' The TV edit is a gem!” Not-a-master quoted,” ‘Strap in everyone… We're opening some windows!'” Sideslick1024 said, “It's great because they didn't just re-dub the censored lines, but re-shot the scenes entirely with the TV dialog.”

12. Balls of Fury (2007)

PratPrak said, “I loved it, even though I was mostly watching it with a morbid fascination of how bad a good movie could be.” SpectralModulator posted, “Christopher Walken's character makes that movie worth it in my opinion. Even if the rest is completely forgotten to me.” Another user quoted, “What part of ‘sudden death' did you not understand?”

