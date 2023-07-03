15 Terrible Sports People Believe Shouldn’t Even Exist Today

There are only a few things more exciting than sports. More than that, there's something about being part of a team and trying to achieve a common goal. But what about those sports that are harmful or not “sportful?” Would the world be a better place if they were scrapped? Here are some sports folks on an online community think need to go.

1. Any Sports That Involves Animals Fighting

This should be a no-brainer. Some argue that any sport involving animals isn't worthy of the name. A sport that involves animals fighting themselves for the viewing pleasure of humans is disgusting. It is cruel, and you would be shocked to find out there are many sports like this.

2. Ballet en Pointe

Watching Barbie and High Strung made me want to be a ballet dancer. Everything about ballet is magical, graceful, and effortless. Well, only to some. One person calls it “the terrible practice of making little girls torture their feet until they can withstand dancing on their toes.” They continue, “It cripples their feet, and leads to all sorts of aches and damage.”

Of course, there are more reputable studios that do it the right way and do not cause dancers lifelong injuries. But more work needs to be done to change the status quo.

3. Real-Life Quidditch

Quidditch is the popular fictional game played in Harry Potter. They all ride flying broomsticks and try to shoot the quaffle through either of their opponent's three hoops. Now, picture this being played out in real life, where players run on a field instead of flying on broomsticks.

A comment describes it as “cosplay with a bunch of steps.” Funnily enough, quidditch has the potential to be an incredible sport, but only if the necessary modifications are made so it can fit into the real world.

4. Competitive Eating

It sounds like a recipe for disaster. Look at what forcing a large amount of food down your throat in a few minutes can do to you, and you will see what I mean. It shouldn't be a sport but a gamble with heartburn and choking.

5. Cup Stacking

People also argue that this shouldn't be a sport, which is funny, seeing as it has “sport” in its name. No jokes; it is also known as sport stacking. The verdict on this is torn, though. The opposite side argues that it involves skill and precision, and people can compete with others, so it is a sport. What say you?

6. American Football & Rugby

They both meet all the criteria of being identified as sports, except that they are dangerous to those playing them. They might not be extreme sports, but they can cause severe injuries. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), concussion, memory loss, heart conditions, and musculoskeletal injuries are some issues playing American football can cause.

There are ongoing debates about which is more dangerous between rugby and American football.

7. Slap Fighting

This involves two grown adults slapping themselves until someone taps out or is knocked out. Yes, it is considered a sport. No, it doesn't matter that around 52,000 deaths are recorded each year in the U.S. because of traumatic brain injuries and that slapping someone repeatedly can lead to traumatic brain injuries and, in extreme cases, death.

8. Speed Walking

Here's the breakdown: you are in a race to finish as quickly as possible, but you are not allowed to use the fastest method known — it sounds like a poorly articulated joke.

It doesn't help that an even funnier history is attached to it. Initially, one way to judge whether a contestant was walking or running was that one foot must always be on the ground. At some point, they switched to video cameras.

The cameras made them see that the rules were broken more times than they could count, and guess what they did? They returned to judging with their own eyes. Hilarious stuff.

9. Adult Organized Sports for Children

These are any sports for children that have adults in the mix. The idea behind games for kids is for them to have fun. So, why do we spoil that fun by making it unhealthy and competitive?

Just watch any game organized for kids with adults present. You are most likely to find that all they care about is that their kid's team wins and not that they have fun with the game. They should be scrapped so that kids can be just that — kids.

10. Greyhound Racing

Although there is now an increased public awareness that this is both animal cruelty and gambling, it doesn't change the fact that this is still a sport in our world.

Remember that there is a difference between running and racing. Running is fun. Racing, not so much. Being forced to race is even more terrible.

11. Trophy/Sports Hunting

Still, on animal cruelty, I am yet to wrap my head around how slaying animals so you can hang their heads on your wall or just “for the fun of it” is considered a sport. It should be a hobby — one that is banned.

On the flip side, some people say it isn't entirely wrong. The rich people who do it pay heavily, which helps the game reserves. The real issue is when there aren't enough regulations and proper management.

12. Golf

Some people have an issue with the amount of space the game takes up, the amount of water and chemicals, and that the courses are built by destroying natural habitats. It isn't a very active sport either.

However, I agree that it looks dull, but some people enjoy it, and it doesn't hurt anyone. There are enough comments to make a case for golf. It might not be the most exciting sport, but it isn't the villain some people think it is.

13. Boxing

Unlike Wrestling, which is scripted, boxing isn't. All the punches, blow, and KOs are real. According to a study, 7.1% of boxers suffer from a concussion after they get knocked out.

It is one of the oldest and most popular combat sports. It also has bad PR concerning the injuries boxers can (and most do) sustain. We are talking about injuries ranging from light ones to serious death-leading ones. One would wonder why it still exists.

14. Cheerleading

Don't get me wrong, cheerleaders are some of the most athletic people, but cheerleading itself seems unnecessary. It's like gymnastics but with plastic surgery and thick makeup. It doesn't help that the cheering is typically for other male sports. It makes it even more cringe.

15. Bodybuilding

For so many valid reasons, this shouldn't even exist. Going to the gym and being healthy is different, but it becomes unnecessary when the spotlight is put on bodybuilding as a sport.

There's unhealthy pressure on bodybuilders to look a certain way, unhealthy diets, steroids, the stress on joints and tendons. The list goes on. Once the line of moderation is crossed — and we see that often happen with bodybuilders, it becomes hazardous.

Source: Reddit.