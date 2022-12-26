10 Movies That Only Worked Due To These Terrific Actors

Someone recently asked, “What are some movies that worked because of their casting? I recently re-watched The Big Lebowski, and I love this movie. It's just one of those films you appreciate more and more every time you watch, and one of the big reasons for the movie being as good as it is the casting of Jeff Bridges as the Dude. What other films share that same story?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

“All great movies are made great by that alchemy of material and actor. There's no such thing as a script so strong or a director so visionary that it can overcome lousy casting. That said, BEVERLY HILLS COP is instantly forgettable if you replace Eddie Murphy,” one user stated.

2. School of Rock (2003)

“Jack Black in School of Rock,” another volunteered. However, another argued, “I hear you completely, but I just did the stage show, and our Dewey Finn was marvelous. I'm not one to praise every artist I've worked with or even that show in particular. I was very skeptical early on, but he proved that other actors could be Dewey and still carry the show.”

3. Galaxy Quest (1999)

“Galaxy Quest. Tim Allen as the disliked leader, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Enrico Colantoni, and Missi Pyle (without a word of dialogue). Throw in Justin Long and Rainn Wilson in their first movie roles,” one user said.

4. Joker (2019)

Someone replied, “Joker. It's an ok movie with great production values that is wholly elevated to a level from Phoenix's dedicated and emotional performance.” “Any Joaquin movie would work here. He always gives 100%. Recently I watched Inherent Vice, then tried to read the novel after, and I can't hear Doc as anyone other than Joaquin Phoenix. He becomes a character. It's amazing,” another said.

5. Iron Man (2008)

“My enjoyment of Iron Man depends entirely on my enjoyment of seeing all those actors chewing the scenery,” one user admitted. Another confessed, “Was about to say pretty much most MCU movies. They can take some of the worst scripts and play those characters well.”

6. Cast Away (2000)

“Cast Away. It's a flawed movie, particularly the second half, but still incredibly watchable due exclusively to Tom Hanks. Replace him with any other big star from that era; the film would have been challenging to sit through,” one Redditor responded.

7. Glengarry Glenn Ross (1992)

“I came here to say this,” someone replied. “It is some brilliant writing, but those actors ultimately killed it. Everyone talks about Pacino, Baldwin, Ed Harris, or Alan Arkin. Still, Jack Lemmon is the best performance that doesn't get mentioned as much.” “When he's dressing down Spacey and popping peanuts in his mouth, I can't contain my joy. That's right, PAL!!” Another exclaimed.

8. Tropic Thunder (2008)

One user said, “I'm surprised nobody has mentioned Tropic Thunder yet. It's hard to swap out any role in that movie and still imagine it working as well as it did.” Another argued, “Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Cruise were awesome. The rest could swap. But that's still a huge list.”

9. Heat (1995)

“Heat is an interesting example,” said one. “Mann had a version of the script long before the movie and initially made it as a TV pilot (never picked up, but it was released as LA Takedown). It's not terrible, but it feels completely different without Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. However, chunks of the script are nearly identical, and Mann directed both versions, so the difference in the performances stand out.”

10. Popeye (1980)

“Popeye,” a user replied. “Robin Williams nailed Popeye, and Shelley Duvall was born to play Olive Oyl. Ray Walston as Popeyes Pops. The casting of the entire Oyl family, Bruto, and the village were spot-on.” “Agree, and I love seeing this film get some recognition. Harry Nilsson wrote the music, and the prop work was incredible,” another added.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of movies made due to the terrific casting.

