12 Terrific Movies That People Have the Audacity To Call Awful

When you think about it, terrific and horrific sound a lot alike, but you didn't mishear or misread. These eggheads maintain that the following movies are horrific. They use words like bad, boring, overrated, and the like. The general gist is the same, though.

These people believe that widely-beloved movies are bad. Peep their erroneous rationale.

1. Twins

A little person and a Hercules-sized Mr. Olympia are brothers. What about that isn't funny?

2. Joe Dirt

Or, as they pronounce it South of the border, Joe Deer-tay. If you can't appreciate Joe Dirt as an absurd comedy, you must have a mullet mig melded into your skull or something.

3. Blade Runner

Believe it or not, some of the dinosaurs around for the 1982 release of Blade Runner (joking, age is just a number) heard terrible things about the film. Apparently, poor taste was a thing in 1982, too.

As you probably know, Blade Runner is awesome. It always was awesome and always will be awesome. When the replicants rule Earth, Blade Runner will still be awesome—even when it feels juuust a bit too real.

4. Equilibrium

It's about time that the love and hate for Equilibrium fall into disequilibrium. The love for this dystopian, Christian Bale-led action flick should far outweigh the hate.

Commercial flop. Critically panned. Dope movie.

5. Waterworld

Billed as a water-based response to Mad Max, Kevin Costner's Waterworld has the dubious distinction of being one of the biggest box office underperformers in Hollywood history. While the financiers did end up under water with Waterworld, that doesn't mean it's a bad film.

Jet ski combat is a delight everyone needs in their life, even if only for a couple of hours at a time.

6. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Did Sicario 2 live up to the sky-high bar set by Sicario? No, but what sequel does? Despite losing Denis Villeneuve as director (a massive loss), Sicario: Day of the Soldado captures the same tense pacing, excellent writing, and Benicio del Toro-ness of the original.

7. Death to Smoochy

Sure, the premise is strange. Kids' show host Rainbow Randolph is canned and replaced by Smoochy the Rhino. A revenge comedy revolving around a kids' show, you say?

Naturally, Death to Smoochy wasn't for everyone. But with Robin Williams and Ed Norton taking the lead and Danny DeVito behind the camera, how can you not love Death to Smoochy? Smooch us later if you enjoy this movie.

8. The Island

Once you get over the shock of discovering that Scarlett Johansson is a robot, The Island is a riveting, action-packed movie built on a rock-solid conceptual foundation.

9. The Village

M. Night Shyamalan was on an absolute heater after 1999's The Sixth Sense and 2002's Signs, so fans were naturally stoked to see what he'd cooked up with The Village in 2004. Some fans did not expect what they got, leading them to conclude that “M.” stood for Mad Overrated (Night Shyamalan).

Yet, hipsters maintain that The Village is an underrated gem that was merely a victim of skewed expectations, and we're inclined to agree.

10. Spy

Melissa McCarthy is as polarizing as comedic actors get, and Spy has its fair share of detractors. But with Jason Statham, Jude Law, and Rose Byrne making cameos in a perfectly self-deprecating parody of spy movies, how can you not chuckle?

11. Miami Vice

The Michael Mann reboot of the popular TV series wasn't exactly what fans were expecting. Just because the movie wasn't an action-packed thriller, though, doesn't mean it's a bad movie. In fact, like most Michael Mann movies, it's pretty darn good.

12. Pacific Rim

One fan comments that Pacific Rim doesn't fall within a genre they typically gravitate to (what's that, skyscraper-sized sea creature battles?), but they loved the movie. It's a Guillermo del Toro movie, so its quality shouldn't be a surprise, but critical reviews were not all favorable.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.