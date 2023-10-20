Terrifying Interior Design: The AI-Created Homes of Your Favorite Horror Movie Villains

We love watching our favorite horror movie villains wreak havoc on their helpless victims, but where do these creeps hang their hats when they’re not terrorizing innocents? The Architectural Digest Reviews Team wanted to know, so they asked AI to design the homes of 13 notorious horror movie villains, from Jigsaw to Pinhead to Ghostface. Check out some of the creepiest rooms from these spooky lairs.

1. Freddy Krueger's Bedroom

Kicking off the list is one of the best villains of all time: Freddy Krueger. Ironically, Freddy’s bedroom looks somewhat comfy. He won’t let his victims sleep in peace, but he probably gets decent REM cycles on this blood-red bed. The entire room is a deep red, with striped floors and a patterned ceiling reminiscent of his iconic sweater.

2. Freddy Krueger's Bathroom

I’ve never thought about whether or not dream demons need to use the little boy’s room, but Freddy has one now! His bathroom is drenched in sticky blood, and we can see his cozy striped sweater hanging off the sink. I guess he doesn’t have a washing machine. This grotesque bathroom will haunt your nightmares.

3. Chucky's Bedroom

Compared to Chucky’s place, Freddy’s is pristine. Every inch of Chucky’s bedroom floor is covered with toys and garbage, matching the possessed doll’s chaotic and dark energy. Strings are hanging from the ceiling, and the glaring eyes of demented toys are staring at you, creating an uneasy feeling in the pit of your stomach.

4. Chucky's Living Room

Like his bedroom, Chucky’s living room is a mess of toys and papers. Weirdly, the AI program gave the demonic doll a stunning city view, with stereotypical skyscrapers sitting just outside the large windows. It begs the question: where do these unsettling dolls get the money to pay rent for this spot?

5. Pennywise's Bedroom

Pennywise’s bedroom is just as eerie and unsettling as he is. The happy yellow bed linens and bright red balloons create a cheerful yet ominous vibe, completed by the terrifying clown art on the walls. Since Pennywise loves to hang out in cramped sewers, the AI system made his bedroom tight and constricted, so it’s probably quite cozy for him.

6. Pennywise's Foyer

For some reason, the AI made Pennywise’s home grand and Edwardian. While the shapeshifting clown’s origins are murky, we know he’s been around for centuries, if not millenniums. His mansion’s foyer is packed with colorful balloons and freaky statues, which likely make visitors second guess their choice to enter.

7. Candyman's Kitchen

The Candyman’s original death involved bees and his undead body is partially made of bees; the AI generator took this and ran with it. His kitchen has a distinct House of Wax, crazy scientist vibe, with abundant jars of honey and what looks like honeycomb dripping down from the ceiling.

8. Candyman's Bedroom

The Candyman’s home is surprisingly snazzy for a serial killer with a hook for a hand. His bedroom walls are made with a honeycomb design, elevated by the warm glow of the chic lamps. Aside from the hook on the well-made bed, this could be a desirable eccentric-modern house.

9. Pinhead's Office

Pinhead’s home looks exactly how one would expect. It’s a cluttered, goth lair with skeletons, candles, metal accents, torture devices, and, of course, pins. The office, where I assume they do their taxes, is a messy room with several eerie skulls staring at you. The hectic decorations capture Pinhead’s love for excessive accessories.

10. Pinhead's Bedroom

Since Pinhead and all the other Cenobites love torture and pain, it makes sense that they have a tiny twin bed. The bedroom walls are decorated with metal devices and sharp objects. And casually sitting on the bed is the revered Lament Configuration Box, awaiting the next fool who solves it.

11. Jigsaw's Kitchen

The serial killer’s kitchen from the Saw franchise is surprisingly devoid of any puzzles! I expected to see a half-finished puzzle on the table, but he’s likely too busy turning his victims into puzzle pieces. His kitchen is lit with dim naked bulbs and littered with glasses, bowls, and odd kitchen equipment.

12. Jigsaw's Workshop

Jigsaw’s workshop is by far scarier than his steel kitchen. The frightening room is home to a collection of strange dolls, presumably made from pieces of his victims. Billy the Puppet’s head can be seen sitting on a shelf to the left of the work table full of disturbing tools.

13. Ghostface's Game Room

Ghostface, my favorite villain, is the murderer from the Scream franchise. The scariest aspect of Ghostface is that it could be anyone in your life, even someone who seems normal. His house also seems typical until you take a closer look. The game room walls are plastered with movie posters, capturing the horror movie obsession the Ghostface killers typically have.

14. Ghostface's Kitchen

The most frightening part of Ghostface’s kitchen is how ordinary and innocuous it seems at first. There is a modern oven, standard microwave, and bland cabinets you could find in any home. But the warped face over the stove and strange piles on the counter hint that this is not home to your average Joe. Plus, the ‘90s-era phone sits on the counter, waiting for Ghostface to make his next chilling phone call.

15. Jason's Bedroom

Considering Jason spent considerable time in the lake, he’s probably not too picky about where he sleeps. His cabin-style home features a large bedroom with big screen windows and a disgusting bed covered in debris and dirt. His iconic hockey mask sits on the bed, which he probably removes when he takes cat naps.

16. Jason's Living Room

Jason’s living room looks like a house after a wild summer camp party but with a dark twist. His favorite weapon, a machete, lies casually on the floor, and a sharp bear trap hangs in front of the window. The decrepit cabin gives an abandoned vibe, but according to the AI generator, this is where Jason goes to unwind.

17. Michael Myers' Bedroom

While many of the murderous villains on this list have complex origin stories, Michael Myers is simply a psychopath, and his AI-created home captures his uncomplicated story. His bedroom is plain, with a patterned floor, a red bed, and dirty walls. Of course, a massive machete sits on the bed, which isn’t his signature weapon, but it’s still a favorite of his.

18. Michael Myers' Kitchen

If you were looking for Michael’s signature weapon, you could find his butcher knife sitting on a table in his kitchen, surrounded by blood. While he loves using his butcher knife, he’s not opposed to playing with other weapons, showcased by the horrifying arsenal of rustic weapons hanging over the stove.

19. The Nun's Bathroom

Aside from the fact that it’s falling apart, the Nun’s bathroom is stylish, with a black and white scheme and pale green accents. The Nun, also known as the evil spirit Valak, probably likes to take long, luxurious bubble baths in the vintage clawfoot tub after long nights of scaring innocent souls.

20. The Nun's Bedroom

While the Nun’s bathroom is rather chic, her bedroom is anything but. The iron twin bed is poorly made up, which doesn’t track for a covenant member, but the collection of religious items does. Along with the unsettling portraits on the wall, a large cross lies on the bed, and what looks like rosary beads hang off the side.

21. Pazuzu's Bedroom

Pazuzu is the demon in The Exorcist. While most demons don’t have homes, Pazuzu does now! The vintage bedroom has warm, dark hues and bloody walls. At first, the bed looks comfy and soft, but that’s probably just one of Pazuzu’s tricks to lure you into a prime position for possession!

22. Pazuzu's Living Room

It looks like there is an active exorcism going on in Pazuzu’s living room, with a figure strapped to the wall above the fireplace and a holy book sitting on the table. The vibrant red walls, furniture, and decor create a violent setting for a possession.

23. Leatherface's Bedroom

Like Jason’s house, Leatherface’s has a distinct woodsy cabin aesthetic, perfect for the worst getaway of your life. His bed linens look like they’re made of animal hide, but it’s more than likely human skin. Hanging above his bed is one of his favorite human masks, surrounded by a plethora of animal skulls and antlers.

24. Leatherface's Kitchen

Where does Leatherface keep his iconic chainsaw? In the kitchen, obviously. His grimy kitchen features an impressive collection of chainsaws and other tools for senseless murder. On the table, along with what looks like powdered blood, sits a cute yellow crockpot, making you wonder if he likes to make chili in his spare time.

25. Hannibal Lecter's Bedroom

This famous cannibal is also one of the wealthiest horror villains of all time, amassing a vast fortune by manipulating his patients. His bedroom is a masterclass in luxury, with high, windowed ceilings and extravagant furniture. This would be a dream bedroom, aside from the Hannibal Lecter mask on the dresser.

26. Hannibal Lecter's Kitchen

His kitchen is also lavish, with a large stove and a massive collection of fancy cookware. However, your appetite will go out the window when you notice the unidentifiable platters of food on the table. These mysterious finger foods are more than likely human fingers that he fried up for a midday snack.

Source: ArchitecturalDigest.