Terror’s Leading Ladies: 15 Scream Queens Who Shine

Scream queens— or iconic women in horror who unleash killer screams throughout the franchise or film— dominate the horror genre. Fay Wray in King Kong is one of the original Scream Queens, while Mia Goth is a newer addition to the phenomenon occupying the horror world. Scream Queens tend to double as final girls, meaning they survive all the tribulations and survive until the credits roll. My two favorite Scream Queens are Neve Campbell and Toni Collette. Who are yours?

1. Heather Langenkamp

Nancy Thompson succeeds in shrill shrieks, especially when a green and red striped man calls her to say, “I'm your boyfriend now, Nancy.” Thompson (Heather Langenkamp's character in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise) owns the first film, fashioning herself as the brains behind unraveling Freddy Krueger's identity and instilling multiple traps to catch him outside the dream world.

2. Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell portrays an immortal scream queen in the Scream franchise. Scream Queens needn't only unleash killer screams and run away from evil men— or, in some cases, women— they also showcase specific facial expressions. Campbell's recognition lies in the spooked, parted lip, agape mouth expression she displays whenever she gets a sinister call from an unrecognizable number.

3. Janet Leigh

Though she didn't invent the Scream Queen genre, Janet Leigh is an original scream queen. Psycho's shower scene is one of the most referenced, replayed, and revered horror movie scenes in cinematic history, thanks to Leigh's portrayal of complete terror. When the movie came out in 1960, the shower scene terrified audiences so deeply that critics dubbed the movie one of the scariest of all time.

4. Jamie Lee Curtis

Scream queen genes run in the family. Janet Leigh's daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, booked a lead role (Laurie Strode) in John Carpenter's promising film Halloween in 1978. Laurie's older brother, Michael Myers, throws a mask over his face, grabs a butcher knife, and stalks Strode, intending to kill her. Still, Strode exhibits extreme athletic skills and a memorable scream to prevent Myers from killing her for 45 years—and it seems— as many movies.

5. Shelley Duvall

Several rumors circulated that Stanley Kubrick forced Shelley Duvall to perform 100 takes of the stair scene, almost pushing her to quit the film, in The Shining, where Jack chases Wendy up the stairs and then plunges his head through the bathroom door, yearning to kill his wife. Some sources deny that Duvall experienced severe trepidation on set, while others agree, but Duvall's character unleashes one of the most blood-curdling screams in horror movie history.

6. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh sells whatever film she's in. Her best performance occurred in the grief-riddled cult horror flick Midsommar in 2019. Pugh played Dani, a woman whose family dies in a tragic incident, and from the jump, we witness the incident, and a howl from deep within Pugh's gut that I swear ricocheted through the movie theater. Throughout the film, Pugh bemoans ungodly screeches, forcing the audience to feel for her and marvel at her talent.

7. Toni Collette

Like Florence Pugh, Toni Collette is another wonder in Ari Aster's cinematic universe. In the 2018 film Hereditary—another tale of grief and horrid incidents— Collette's character grieves over the loss of her mother and daughter (Charlie) a few days later. After ingesting peanuts, Charlie's brother rushes her home, and in a freak accident, Charlie loses her head. Her limp body lay in the backseat of the car, and when her mother opened the backseat, Collette emitted a wretched howl.

8. Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel is Mike Flanagan's wife and favorite person to cast in his projects. The horror director fancies showing off his wife's talents, and for good reason.

9. Sarah Paulson

What do you think of when you hear, “Help! The killer is escaping!”

If it isn't Sarah Paulson wailing in the second season of American Horror Story, I'm sorry for you. Paulson has a superhuman ability to stretch her mouth beyond the conceivable amount and scream in manners I didn't believe were possible. Horror directors continue to book her for her screams, queen status, and ability to steal the scene, even in the worst-rated films.

10. Maika Monroe

It Follows centers around Maika Monroe's character, running from an infection chasing her. The infection morphs into people you know and walks at a slow pace toward you before attacking. The most terrifying scene in It Follows happens when a ten-foot-tall, eyeless man appears in Monroe's doorway, and her face contorts into petrification.

11. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar represents everything the male gaze misrepresents. She's had an enormous pop culture impact and is a solid female lead appropriately done.

12. Emma Roberts

Here's another American Horror Story—and Scream Queens— icon, Emma Roberts. The 32-year-old actress triumphs with camp. Her material tends to fall toward humorous horror, complete with outrageous, over-the-top characters, making her screen time much more effective. I can't think of Scream Queens without picturing Emma Roberts in a ridiculous fur hat asking for a hot latte at 210 degrees.

13. Samara Weaving

Weaving stars in Ready or Not, Scream 6, and The Babysitter, where she reveals her scream: a whole body quake that creates a spine-chilling wail.

14. Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino never ages and always gives a good performance. She's another phenomenon Mike Flanagan casts in many of his projects, but her best performance— one she should've received more rewards for— was in Gerald's Game. In one body horror scene, I won't mention the details of the sensitive stomachs. Carla yields a hair-raising yelp that proves Scream Queens run horror.

15. Mia Goth

Mia Goth's regular voice sounds like she voice acts Peppa Pig, and her scream parallels a drove of pigs at the slaughterhouse. The modern horror idol stars in films like X, Pearl, and Infinity Pool, where she releases the most guttural of noises, all while portraying deranged—albeit intense—female characters.

Source: (Reddit).