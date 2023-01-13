Tesla Cuts New Vehicle Pricing By 20%, Existing Owners Furious

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is making headlines today, as the electric vehicle maker announced major cuts for new models across the board.

Effective immediately for Tesla vehicles sold in both the European and United States markets, the new pricing system reflects a discount of up to 20% for the Tesla Model Y SUV, with other models receiving smaller price cuts. Shares of Tesla stock slid following the news, as Tesla reportedly is trying to bolster sales after disappointing end-of-year 2022 numbers.

Social media users have again flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on this news, as it appears that many existing Tesla owners are expressing their disgust over the fact that they recently purchased a new vehicle – and missed the upcoming price cut.

Although user DivesTech predicts Wall Street's reaction to the price cuts will be negative, he's forecasting a health bump in stock price for the future:

The initial knee jerk Street reaction to Tesla’s big price cuts will be negative and the stock could be weak. However, seeing the forest through the trees Musk & Co. have more global scale today than ever before and it’s time to flex muscles and cut prices now in EV arms race — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) January 13, 2023

This particular user, who has identified himself as both a Tesla investor and a new owner, is furious at Elon Musk as he already received delivery of his new vehicle before the price cuts were put into effect:

Not happy with the news as a tesla investor and a car owner @elonmusk I got the delivery earlier-missed out on credit and on top this price cut.We have stood by with you as a loyal customer and we got this in return!!?😢please do something for us who missed out on this. @Tesla — sam (@traddinglove) January 13, 2023

User JoeWongComedy is directly encouraging Americans to “storm Tesla stores” in protest over the new pricing:

People in America should storm Tesla stores demanding price cuts. Tesla cars cost so much more in the US. https://t.co/a8ZQm0P4RS — Joe Wong (@JoeWongComedy) January 9, 2023

This Twitter user has declared the news as exciting, and has already “talked to everyone at work about it” – which should be good news for potential future Tesla sales.

I am so excited for the @Tesla price cuts. I didn't even talk about buying them much the past year because the prices were almost embarrassingly expensive. But now with tax credit and gas savings, it's so worth it again!! Already talked to everyone at work about it haha pic.twitter.com/bKNYh16zQd — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) January 13, 2023

Twitter user saitish172 is angry over the news, and in fact has sent a message directly to Elon Musk himself, demanding compensation over the new price difference.

@elonmusk – don’t you think it’s cheating for customers who took Model Y delivery on last day of December with this price cut?? Is Tesla going to compensate for 15K price diff?? — Satish Singh (@satish172) January 13, 2023

Larger companies who often purchase multiple Tesla vehicles for their fleet are most likely feeling buyer's remorse, as this particular user points out:

I wonder how many fleet deal buyers bought a bunch of Tesla cars in Dec to help Tesla hit is delivery numbers and got absolutely wrecked by the Tesla price cuts in 2023. — B Graham Disciple (@bgrahamdisciple) January 13, 2023

This user applauds Tesla's decision to cut prices as it would lead to increased market share for the company:

The price cut of Tesla cars around the world is a huge step. Just think about how much the company will be able to increase its market share thanks to this🤯



Tesla has cut prices because it can afford it, while other automakers are thinking about how they can somehow survive 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Ξva Fox 🦊Claudius Nero’s Legion 🐺 (@EvaFoxU) January 13, 2023

Some users, like GoBigTESLA, are distraught over the fact that the news has negatively impacted their own vehicle's value:

Absolutely gutted by the price cuts. I knew it could happen but this would have been huge. Also sucks my cars value dropped that much over night… — GoBigTESLA (@GoBigTESLA) January 13, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.