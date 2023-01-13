Tesla Cuts New Vehicle Pricing By 20%, Existing Owners Furious

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is making headlines today, as the electric vehicle maker announced major cuts for new models across the board.

Effective immediately for Tesla vehicles sold in both the European and United States markets, the new pricing system reflects a discount of up to 20% for the Tesla Model Y SUV, with other models receiving smaller price cuts. Shares of Tesla stock slid following the news, as Tesla reportedly is trying to bolster sales after disappointing end-of-year 2022 numbers.

Social media users have again flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on this news, as it appears that many existing Tesla owners are expressing their disgust over the fact that they recently purchased a new vehicle – and missed the upcoming price cut.

Although user DivesTech predicts Wall Street's reaction to the price cuts will be negative, he's forecasting a health bump in stock price for the future:

This particular user, who has identified himself as both a Tesla investor and a new owner, is furious at Elon Musk as he already received delivery of his new vehicle before the price cuts were put into effect:

User JoeWongComedy is directly encouraging Americans to “storm Tesla stores” in protest over the new pricing:

This Twitter user has declared the news as exciting, and has already “talked to everyone at work about it” – which should be good news for potential future Tesla sales.

Twitter user saitish172 is angry over the news, and in fact has sent a message directly to Elon Musk himself, demanding compensation over the new price difference.

Larger companies who often purchase multiple Tesla vehicles for their fleet are most likely feeling buyer's remorse, as this particular user points out:

This user applauds Tesla's decision to cut prices as it would lead to increased market share for the company:

Some users, like GoBigTESLA, are distraught over the fact that the news has negatively impacted their own vehicle's value:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


