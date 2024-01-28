Tesla’s Model Y Makes History as the Best-Selling Vehicle of 2023

Tesla’s Model Y is the best-selling vehicle of last year and the first ever electric vehicle (EV) to earn the top honor of being the world’s best-selling vehicle.

According to a report from Autocar, Tesla’s crossover SUV has surpassed the worldwide sales of Toyota’s popular RAV4, selling 1.2 million units to its 1.07 million last year. Another Toyota vehicle (the Corolla) came in third with 1.01 million units sold in 2023. The report also notes that Tesla celebrated the news on its recent fourth-quarter earnings call, announcing, “Today, the best-selling vehicle on the planet is an EV.”

What's Driving Tesla's Sales Dominance?

According to Autocar, the Model Y was responsible for two-thirds of Tesla’s deliveries last year. Tesla’s total sales for 2023 came in at around 1.8 million EVs. Data firm Jato Dynamics states that because Tesla priced the Model Y lower than the cost of the average EV in markets worldwide, it was able to gain a competitive sales edge. For example, according to their data, Model Y is 23 percent less expensive than the average EV in the United States and 18 percent cheaper than the average EV in Germany.

Jato Dynamics global analyst Felipe Munoz shared insight about Tesla’s decision to slash its prices. “The price cuts over the year, combined with Tesla’s reputation as a reliable and competitive EV manufacturer, helped to fuel already high demand,” Munoz explained. “As a result, Tesla is at the forefront of many customers looking to purchase an EV.”

Munoz further praised Tesla and its Model Y, adding, “What Tesla has been able to achieve with the Model Y in such a short time is simply remarkable.” Autocar’s report states that the Model Y was a best-seller in Europe every month last year, except for October. In total, Tesla sold around 255,000 Model Ys in Europe last year. It also moved over 456,000 units of its crossover SUV to China in 2023.

But Tesla's Stock Has Still Plummeted

While having the previous year’s best-selling vehicle is usually a victory for most automakers, the Model Y’s sales numbers don’t tell the whole story for Tesla. According to a report from Tesla Tale, the automaker’s stock has plummeted 12 percent since the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report because the company missed its projected quarterly estimates. Also, its production forecasts for 2024 do not look promising.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings came in at $25.17 billion, which falls short of the $25.87 billion the company initially projected to earn. Unsurprisingly, Tesla's stock has dipped more than 26 percent since the start of this year.

However, Tesla still has the Cybertruck to look forward to once production ramps up (even if some find it underwhelming as a vehicle). Not to mention the company's big plans for a new compact crossover code-named “Redwood,” which it projects to sell as many as 40 million units in the vehicle’s lifetime. Tesla expects to commence “Redwood” production by mid-2025.